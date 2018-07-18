Californians are fed up with homeless crisis: Flyers in Lodi ask homeless to leave

On Sunday I told you about a full page ad an anonymous person placed in the SF Chronicle to warn residents to “watch your backs” because the city can’t do anything about the homeless crisis. Apparently people have had enough with the homeless in Lodi (south of Sacramento) as well. Flyers asking the homeless to leave have been spotted in the city.
From SF Gate: Flyers found around Lodi are sending someone’s message loud and clear: homeless people are not welcome in the Central Valley city.
The flyers, riddled with questionable grammar, read: “Your homeless filth and destruction of property, your illegal squatting in our parks, your pandering and public urination and defecating wherever you are, the discarded stolen property you leave in your wake, IS NOT WANTED IN LODI.
“Find your family, get help, move out of Lodi. Do something productive towards your future.”
The flyers aren’t signed, and it’s not clear where they originated from.
Tom Patti, of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, told KCRA that many residents have expressed ongoing frustrated with the homeless community.
“We have encampments with litter everywhere. You know who’s creating the litter but there’s no accountability in any capacity,” Patti said. “So it’s time to start having some accountability.”
“I get it. I mean, it’s frustrating, but I think we as fellow citizens have to be willing to enter in with the people that need healing,” said Shelby Young, executive director of Lodi House, in an interview with KOVR.
Lodi House is a nonprofit organization that aims to help homeless women and children get back on their feet by providing shelter, counseling and support. “Shame doesn’t change behavior,” Young said of the flyers.
A survey conducted by the county found an estimated 1,552 people in San Joaquin County were experiencing homelessness in 2017. For reference, there were an estimated 7,499 homeless people living in San Francisco the same year.
Some who are homeless are just that and usuallt find a job and get some help and then move on with life. These folks are like the friend from High school who shows up for two weeks to visit and then decides its nice here and just moves in with ya. And these are the ones who do not care what they do in the long run to you or any city they are in. Its all about who is going to take care of me and I want the best I can get.
I do not blame the folks there they have had all they can stand and can’t stand no more. If a lot of them got rolled each weekend by some locals I think they might be moving on.
Or get a job and move on up to the section 8’s.
That’s definitely “the bottom”. When you’re too filthy for Lodi, you’ve hit rock bottom. “Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again…”.
CCR-Right On!
Asking them to leave is about as stupid as asking the Muslim terrorists to be nice. The only way to get them to leave is to take in the welcome mat (free food, free places to sleep, free services, etc.)
They can all go to Stockton, I hear they are passing out cash every month.
That’s right! Perfect solution. The line forms on the left.
If they’d start dealing out the money off a barge about 3 miles out off the Coast…I’m sorry-THAT would just be MEAN….
But not a bad idea.☻
That’s funny. Hey, Lodi or Stockton. Either one is a suburb of Mexico.
