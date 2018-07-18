America’s had enough! Owner of Portland art gallery takes down ‘behead Trump’ image after receiving threats

This morning, our DCG published a post on an art gallery in Portland, Oregon, One Grand Gallery, displaying an image in its window of President Trump being decapitated and the words “Fuck Trump”.
Jordan Chan-Mendez is the founder and co-owner of One Grand Gallery, located at 1000 E. Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214 (Google Map here).
Since Portland is a Leftist city, Chan-Mendez probably thought he would have the enthusiastic support of Portlanders.
Wrong!
Even Portland has a limit.
Fox 12 Oregon reports that the art gallery has scraped the “behead Trump” image off its window after “continuous threats” and a request from the gallery’s landlord.
The man who identified himself as One Grand Gallery’s founder, refused to give his name and hid his face from the FOX 12 camera crew. The man also declined to explain why the gallery put the image up in a window that faces a public street and sidewalk.
Fox 12 reporter Tyler Dumont: “But, I mean, you felt strong enough to put this out here?”
Gallery Founder: “Yeah, but people that are responding, are responding with such anger and violence. People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family.”
The gallery isn’t the only business to receive threats. A worker at an unaffiliated automotive shop, Total Performance Converters, located one floor above the art gallery said the phone has been ringing off the hook all morning, after pictures of the “behead Trump” image went viral on social media. Shop owner Dane Johnson said he’s received phone calls from “all over the United States”:
“It’s been a crazy, crazy morning. I’ve had threats, I’ve had rocks thrown through the window. I’ve had threats that we’re never going to do business with you again. I’ve also had threats on my life, you know, ‘we’re going to come and kill you’.”
Although the “behead Trump” image has been scraped off the gallery’s window, the gallery still displays other hate-Trump “art work,” such as these two:
Fox 12 says the founder of One Grand Gallery refused to give his name and concealed his face from the camera. Here’s the information on One Grand Gallery’s founder and co-owner:
Name: Jordan Chan-Mendez, age 40.
Address: 1210 Se Gideon St., Portland, OR 97202
Cell phone: (503) 901-3916
Email: jordanchanmendez@hotmail.com; jordan@515am.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chanmendez/
Jordan Chan-Mendez is also a co-founder of Two Dogs in a Boat, a hotdog stand business at 1226 SE Gideon St, Portland, OR 97202, with 17 employees and an estimated annual revenue of $334,274.
In 2006, Chan-Mendez modeled on the runway a white suit by Christopher Bevans in a fashion show to support a nonprofit, the Boost Foundation.
Jordan Chan-Mendez has a criminal record that includes failure to register a vehicle, failure to notify change of name or address, several violations of speed limit, unlawful or unsignaled turns, illegal alteration or display of a registration plate, failure to carry proof of compliance, failure to obey traffic control device, and driving while suspended.
Please report One Grand Gallery and Jordan Chan-Mendez to the Secret Service: (202)-406-5708
Suck it Jordan, you COWARD!
Do the crime EXPECT the TIME! Semper Fi.
The response is still probably lost on the lowlife. People like him will point to the threats as validation that Trump’s supporters are the ones that are violent – hardly. But that is the lack of self awareness these lefties have. Just how long did the horse’s rear end think he could get away with that level of venom and not get it returned.
Well, I think they could duct tape him naked to a power pole and he can think whatever he likes.
I like that image.
Good! People are fed up and, hopefully, turning the tables on these Neanderthals.
So why is he not behind bars?
Good question Brian. I keep asking that one though. Too many have made threats and nothing is done. Under Obozo if you looked crossed eyed the SS would make a quick visit to you.
Maybe they can swing down and pick up Cohen at the gun shop.
Oregon,Bro.
I immediately called Secret Service and insisted Jordan Chan-Mendez be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His past conduct reaks of disrespect for our country.
KEEP JCM PROSECUTION IN AMERICA’S SPOTLIGHT UNTIL HE’S BEHIND BARS FOR A L-O-N-G time.
Thanks for full ‘data block’. Made my call to Secret Service easy.
So proud of our Fellowship!
Take note of the man’s driving record, then measure the man.
Reblogged this on "OUR WORLD".
@Jordan Chan-Mendez:
Oh boohoo, you are getting ‘threats’ now. You put up disgusting ‘art’ [not art] and when confronted you play victim. I bet the threats are from your own kind, because you took down this trash.
What does your mother say about this? Your father / kids / neighbors/ clerks / classmates / relationships? Time for your 15 minutes of shame, scumbag. Let the bright light of truth shine on every nook and cranny of your Anti-American existence.
It’s probably just payback for the similarly-styled Obama art shows.
(Oh wait – that’s right – it never happened)
