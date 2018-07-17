Street artist Sabo goes after Sacha Baron Cohen in “Stolen Valor” billboard

Good. I hope Sacha’s children see this.

From Hollywood Reporter: The prankster Sacha Baron Cohen has himself been pranked, courtesy of a conservative street artist who hijacked a billboard across the street from CBS studios near the corner of Beverly Blvd. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles.

Cohen’s show, Who is America?, debuted Sunday night on Showtime, the cable channel owned by CBS, but the billboard purposely steers potential viewers away from the show by advertising misinformation.

The billboard also promotes Sarah Palin’s theory (nice word choice there, HR) that Cohen disrespected the U.S. military when he pranked her by posing as a wounded veteran in order to get an interview with the former GOP vice presidential candidate.

The billboard has an image of Cohen in a U.S. Army T-shirt sitting in a wheelchair with a prosthetic leg and a “Make America Great Again” hat. The text reads: “Sacha Baron Cohen Walks Away With a Hit…and a touch of stolen valor. Who Is America? Sat, 9pm. CBS.”

The show, though, debuted Sunday night and is scheduled for Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime. It’s still unknown when the episode with Palin will air.

Also near CBS studios Monday was a fake ad for the show behind glass at a bus stop. It’s similar to the billboard, though it differs in that it promotes the Wounded Warrior Project, a charitable organization that assists injured veterans.

The billboard, 40 feet across and 15 feet wide, and the smaller bus stop ad are the work of Sabo, a conservative street artist who oftentimes lampoons the Hollywood left.

Sabo hijacked the billboard early Monday morning by using a crew to place a gigantic overlay on top of a legitimate ad for the Young Sheldon show on CBS.

Sabo said he got the idea after Palin said on Facebook on July 10 that she was duped by Cohen.

“My daughter and I were asked to travel across the country where Cohen (I presume) had heavily disguised himself as a disabled U.S. Veteran, fake wheelchair and all,” Palin wrote on Facebook.

“Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm — but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” wrote Palin.

The segment featuring Palin did not air Sunday, nor is it set for the episode that will air next Sunday.

Palin, though, wrote in her Facebook post that “the challenge is to Cohen, CBS and Showtime: donate all proceeds to a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets. Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country.”

CBS was unavailable for comment.

DCG