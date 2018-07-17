#FakeNews: Media hacks have complete meltdown over Trump/Putin meeting

Guess they all forgot about this little open-mic moment…

Headlines I saw tonight:

From HuffPo:

  • ‘SHOCKING’ ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ ‘SHAMEFUL’ ‘CALAMITOUS’
  • Summit spin-out: Even GOP can’t defend him!
  • Pelosi: Presser “proof” Russia has dirt on Donald

From Hollywood Reporter:

  • Seth Meyers accuses Trump of “selling out our democracy” after Putin Summit
  • Stephen Colbert calls Trump-Putin meeting “Treason”
  • Schwarzenegger Slams Trump Over Putin Press Conference: “You Stood There Like a Little Wet Noodle”

From CBS News:

  • Trump sides with Putin over U.S. intel in remarkable press conference
  • Senator John McCain critical of conference
  • Commentary: Conservatives turn on Trump after Putin presser

From CNN:

  • These republicans typically support Trump. Today was different.
  • “How bad was that?” Trump aides question damage done
  • Don Lemon questions whether Trump is fit to lead the country

From NBC News:

  • Why Russian officials were gleeful at Trump’s diplomatic train wreck
  • “Shameful,” “disgraceful”: Trump slammed for news conference with Vladmir Putin
  • Trump’s capitulation to Putin part of a bigger (and more dangerous) pattern

FakeNews never disappoints.

DCG

2 responses to “#FakeNews: Media hacks have complete meltdown over Trump/Putin meeting

  1. Goldbug | July 17, 2018 at 10:47 am | Reply

    Considering the scoundrels and downright criminals who are/have been running our “intelligence” agencies, it would be very difficult for me, on a world stage, to defend them in any way. In fact, I would have spouted off with some TRUTHS, which would have given the TDS victims a true butthurt. That’s why I’m not and never will be on a world stage. Our POTUS knows exactly what he is doing .. so deep state morons, LEAVE HIM THE HELL ALONE!!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Artist | July 17, 2018 at 11:12 am | Reply

    haha, yes indeed, they have forgotten about that, and they also forgot about Hussein bowing DEEPLY at the waste to the Ayatollah…
    Many of my ” friends” on Facebook are artists/writers/illustrators therefore afflicted with extreme, chronic TDS and there heads were exploding as they screamed, “treason” etc blablabla…..
    I posted the above video and also the bowing DEEPLY photo in response and quickly was “unfriended” or blocked….
    HA! they are very, VERY touchy.
    snort

    Like

