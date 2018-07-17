FakeNews: Media hacks have complete meltdown over Trump/Putin meeting

Guess they all forgot about this little open-mic moment…
Headlines I saw tonight:
From HuffPo:
- ‘SHOCKING’ ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ ‘SHAMEFUL’ ‘CALAMITOUS’
- Summit spin-out: Even GOP can’t defend him!
- Pelosi: Presser “proof” Russia has dirt on Donald
From Hollywood Reporter:
- Seth Meyers accuses Trump of “selling out our democracy” after Putin Summit
- Stephen Colbert calls Trump-Putin meeting “Treason”
- Schwarzenegger Slams Trump Over Putin Press Conference: “You Stood There Like a Little Wet Noodle”
From CBS News:
- Trump sides with Putin over U.S. intel in remarkable press conference
- Senator John McCain critical of conference
- Commentary: Conservatives turn on Trump after Putin presser
From CNN:
- These republicans typically support Trump. Today was different.
- “How bad was that?” Trump aides question damage done
- Don Lemon questions whether Trump is fit to lead the country
From NBC News:
- Why Russian officials were gleeful at Trump’s diplomatic train wreck
- “Shameful,” “disgraceful”: Trump slammed for news conference with Vladmir Putin
- Trump’s capitulation to Putin part of a bigger (and more dangerous) pattern
FakeNews never disappoints.
DCG
Considering the scoundrels and downright criminals who are/have been running our “intelligence” agencies, it would be very difficult for me, on a world stage, to defend them in any way. In fact, I would have spouted off with some TRUTHS, which would have given the TDS victims a true butthurt. That’s why I’m not and never will be on a world stage. Our POTUS knows exactly what he is doing .. so deep state morons, LEAVE HIM THE HELL ALONE!!
haha, yes indeed, they have forgotten about that, and they also forgot about Hussein bowing DEEPLY at the waste to the Ayatollah…
Many of my ” friends” on Facebook are artists/writers/illustrators therefore afflicted with extreme, chronic TDS and there heads were exploding as they screamed, “treason” etc blablabla…..
I posted the above video and also the bowing DEEPLY photo in response and quickly was “unfriended” or blocked….
HA! they are very, VERY touchy.
snort
