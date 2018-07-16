Unfunny comedian George Lopez pees on Donald Trump’s star in Hollywood

Posted on July 16, 2018 by | 3 Comments

On July 10, 2018, so-called comedian George Lopez was on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

As reported by TMZ, after chatting up fans and making sure that someone stands ready with a video cam, the 57-year-old Lopez appeared to unzip his pants, take out his tiny penis, and peed on Donald Trump’s star.

Here’s the video:

While what Lopez actually did was to simulate peeing on Trump’s star with a water bottle, he’s another demonstration of the self-described “tolerant” Left’s childishness and plain insanity.

Recall that Lopez repaid his wife for donating one of her kidneys to him by divorcing her. Given that display of sterling character, President Trump should take Lopez’s urinating on his star as a badge of honor.

See also:

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Hollywood liberals, Idiots, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Unfunny comedian George Lopez pees on Donald Trump’s star in Hollywood

  1. bzerob | July 16, 2018 at 3:31 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:

    George Lopez is just another liberal jackhole that is obviously mentally defective. And it is the only way this has-been can get publicity. How about “simulating” his being arrested and charged for “public nuisance”!?

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Glenn47 | July 16, 2018 at 3:55 am | Reply

    I find his guy so revolting I give him zero attention. Why he insists on repeatedly exposing his short comings is beyond me.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. truckjunkie | July 16, 2018 at 3:58 am | Reply

    Would it be funnier if I pee on his grave?

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s