Unfunny comedian George Lopez pees on Donald Trump’s star in Hollywood

On July 10, 2018, so-called comedian George Lopez was on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

As reported by TMZ, after chatting up fans and making sure that someone stands ready with a video cam, the 57-year-old Lopez appeared to unzip his pants, take out his tiny penis, and peed on Donald Trump’s star.

Here’s the video:

While what Lopez actually did was to simulate peeing on Trump’s star with a water bottle, he’s another demonstration of the self-described “tolerant” Left’s childishness and plain insanity.

Recall that Lopez repaid his wife for donating one of her kidneys to him by divorcing her. Given that display of sterling character, President Trump should take Lopez’s urinating on his star as a badge of honor.

~Eowyn