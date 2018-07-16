Sanctuary California: Illegal alien who attacked wife with chainsaw was previously deported 11 times

This is why we need ICE.
From Fox News: An illegal immigrant alien who allegedly slashed his wife with a chainsaw at their California home was previously deported 11 times before he was arrested Thursday in the gruesome attack, immigration officials said.
Alejandro Alvarez, 32, is a “serial immigration violator” who has been deported nearly a dozen times since 2005, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley told the Los Angeles Times. Immigration officials have lodged a detainer against Alvarez.
Alvarez is accused of attacking his wife in the couple’s home in Whittier on Wednesday while their three children were inside, police said.
“When officers arrived they found a female adult suffering from traumatic physical injuries, believed to have been inflicted by a chainsaw,” police said in a previous Facebook post about the alleged crime.
Alvarez’s wife was taken to the hospital and is recovering from her injuries. She is expected to survive, police said.
The 32-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with attempted murder, child endangerment, hit & run and grand theft auto, police said on Thursday.
Records showed Alvarez had a criminal history prior to his recent arrest. He was charged in 2013 to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. He pleaded no contest to those charges, the Los Angeles Times reported. He also pleaded no contest to driving under the influence.
For equal justice after he is jailed – ask the wife what she thinks would be equal justice and let his new friends in prison handle that part of it.
Then help her get back to her native country with her children by her side where her relatives can give her some assistance.
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane

He goes to prison, we pay for his upkeep. We deport him, he WILL return. He loves his demonic life style so, send him to his father, satan. He will only get worse as he has proven. Death!

What’s the point of deportation when the border is porous and unsecured, thus enabling criminals like this POS back into America, again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again?
BUILD THE WALL!!!
