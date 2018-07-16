San Francisco allows non-citizens to vote

Why bother to become a U.S. citizen?

Fox2 KTVU reports, July 16, 2018, that in 2016, San Franciscans voted to become the first city in California to allow non-citizens to vote in a local election. Measure N was passed with 54% of the vote, meaning that non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants illegal border-crossers, are now able to vote in school board elections.

Today, city officials announced the launch of non-citizen voter registration for school board elections.

To be eligible to vote, a person no longer is required to be a U.S. citizen, but must be a resident of San Francisco, at least 18 years of age, the parent or legal guardian of a child under 18, living in the San Francisco Unified School District, and not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.

~Eowyn