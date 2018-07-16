San Francisco allows non-citizens to vote

Why bother to become a U.S. citizen?
Fox2 KTVU reports, July 16, 2018, that in 2016, San Franciscans voted to become the first city in California to allow non-citizens to vote in a local election. Measure N was passed with 54% of the vote, meaning that non-citizens, including
undocumented immigrants illegal border-crossers, are now able to vote in school board elections.
Today, city officials announced the launch of non-citizen voter registration for school board elections.
To be eligible to vote, a person no longer is required to be a U.S. citizen, but must be a resident of San Francisco, at least 18 years of age, the parent or legal guardian of a child under 18, living in the San Francisco Unified School District, and not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.
From the KTVU article: “However, some believe undocumented immigrants may still decide not to vote, because of concerns about federal immigration authorities obtaining their registration records, which are public.”
Added bonus of finding illegals who do register to vote…
Well, if you consider the rest of the requirements, “….the parent or legal guardian of a child under 18, living in the San Francisco Unified School District, and not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.”, that leaves about three!
Someone should take a hard look at this. Those schools receive federal money. Those students are expected to have certain skills when the state certifies that they graduate.
We all know where this is going. For now we are still supposed to have a sovereign country. How do these sworn officials do this legally. I’m not so sure its legal at all.
This is like them screaming about their “due process rights”, etc.. They don’t have any. It’s obvious they work for Soros and his owners. They should be in prison for treason.
I realize NASA is never going to knock on my door but, someone please explain to me how someone who has no citizenship in this country is allowed to have all of these rights? Why isn’t the government cracking down on this BS? When is enough, enough?
