Sunday Devotional: He gave them authority over unclean spirits

Mark 6:7-13

Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two

and gave them authority over unclean spirits.

He instructed them to take nothing for the journey

but a walking stick—

no food, no sack, no money in their belts.

They were, however, to wear sandals

but not a second tunic.

He said to them,

“Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave.

Whatever place does not welcome you or listen to you,

leave there and shake the dust off your feet

in testimony against them.”

So they went off and preached repentance.

The Twelve drove out many demons,

and they anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.

“The finest trick of the devil is to persuade you that he does not exist. (La plus belle des ruses du diable est de vous persuader qu’il n’existe pas.)” -Charles Baudelaire’s Le Joueur généreux, 1864.

Not only did Jesus cast out demons, the above passage from Mark 6 indicates He also gave the 12 Apostles authority to do the same.

So whom do you believe? — Jesus Christ or the Devil?

Although they are supposed to deliver their homilies based on the Gospel reading of the day, how many priests at Mass today will actually make mention of unclean spirits, devils, demons, and that Jesus had given them authority over demons?

The pusillanimous avoidance of all mention of devils, demons, and Hell by too many priests and ministers may account for why Americans increasingly no longer believe in the devil.

CNS News reports that a 2013 Harris Poll found that although 68% believed that Jesus is God or the Son of God, only 58% believed in the devil and Hell. That means at least 10% of Americans who believed Jesus is God did not, however, believe in the devil. That, in turn, suggests that those Jesus-believing Americans must think He was lying or insane when He spoke of demons and Hell (Mark 9) and cast out the “legion” of demons from two possessed men in Gadarenes (Matthew 8).

But the increasing numbers of satanists in America believe in the devil!

How can we armor ourselves against the devil if we don’t even believe he exists? No wonder Americans increasingly are debauched and depraved.

St. Michael, the Archangel,

defend us in battle.

Be our protection

against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray.

And do thou,

oh Prince of the Heavenly Host,

by the power of God,

cast into Hell,

Satan and all the other evil spirits

who prowl about the world,

seeking the ruin of souls.

Amen.

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you,

~Eowyn