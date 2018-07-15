Anonymous San Franciscan’s full page ad warns residents to “watch your backs” because city can’t do anything about homeless crisis

From Yahoo (via Business Insider): An anonymous resident of San Francisco placed a full-page ad San Francisco Chronicle Friday to draw attention to the city’s homelessness crisis after an alleged experience with a scissors-wielding homeless man in a downtown cafe left her feeling “horrified.”

The woman detailed her account in the ad, titled “Watch your backs — nobody else is.” You can read the entire ad above.

“The San Francisco city fathers and those who should be held accountable for our public safety have for years let us down by catering to the lowest common denominator,” the ad says. “We, the tax paying, responsible contributing members of society have had our quality of life as San Franciscans seriously compromised, dangerously so.”

In the ad, she says that she was trying to enjoy her lunch at a Neiman Marcus cafe in San Francisco’s downtown, when she had a run-in with a homeless person wielding scissors. She says that this “psychotic homeless person” was opening and closing the scissors “erratically,” making her fear for her safety. We’ve reached out to the Neiman Marcus in San Francisco for comment.

The ad claims to have been paid for by the “Fed Up Populace Campaign.” However, this campaign seems to have no online presence — Business Insider couldn’t find a website for the “Fed Up Populace Campaign” at the time of publication, nor does it appear to have any kind of social media presence.

Regardless, the ad comes at a time when the homelessness crisis continues to stoke tensions in San Francisco, as city residents increasingly complain that they don’t feel safe walking around highly-trafficked areas with large homeless populations. It’s started to take a toll on San Francisco’s tourism industry, too, as  at least one major medical conference reportedly decided to cancel its annual convention in the city, citing the homelessness problem.

The city’s homeless problem is attributed largely to the city’s lack of affordable housing, which has led real estate prices to soar. Now, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who was just sworn in this week, has pledged to take action on the homelessness crisis, even as she promises that the city will make way for more housing.

3 responses to “Anonymous San Franciscan’s full page ad warns residents to “watch your backs” because city can’t do anything about homeless crisis

  1. Gary Jones | July 15, 2018 at 7:44 am | Reply

    San Francisco is bad but has a ways to go before it approximates
    India which my wife and I spent over a month visiting. The paper
    money has a fecal smell. Before your plane lands in Bombay
    you smell it. Hundreds of millions wipe with left hand and eat
    with the right. Europeans are swarmed with beggars and vendors.
    Everyone in our tour group which included several American
    physicians developed intestinal problems. I could go for
    hours about the horrors of India, which stands for I’ll Never
    Do It Again. As Dr. David Duke said, India is our future.

  2. Dr. Eowyn | July 15, 2018 at 7:48 am | Reply

    What point is “watching your back” if they keep voting Democrats back into power?

  3. smkay | July 15, 2018 at 8:19 am | Reply

    Dianne Feinstein needs to take a bow… She has been working so hard for San Francisco since the 60’s and it shows!

