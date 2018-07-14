Pro-Trump vs. Anti-Trump demonstrators in London

Posted on July 14, 2018 by | 6 Comments

You be the judge as to which group is insane.

(A) Welcome Trump rally at American Embassy in London, July 14, 2018:

(B) Anti-Trump protesters in London, July 13, 2018:

Source of pics: Reddit

~Eowyn

6 responses to “Pro-Trump vs. Anti-Trump demonstrators in London

  1. Christian Zionist | July 14, 2018 at 1:12 pm | Reply

    Also be the judge of which group was larger. There’s always that insane psychopathic fringe that are so far left of center that they’re anarchists.

  2. kommonsentsjane | July 14, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Have the anti-Trumpers gone mad? Is this called lactation support? This is why our soldiers had to rescue them during WWII because they had “bells in their “belfrey even then.”

    kommonsentsjane

  3. lophatt | July 14, 2018 at 1:26 pm | Reply

    I suppose at a minimum, if the above photo is appealing to anyone they are welcome to it. If I were a Demon-rat I wouldn’t want to be associated with that. I certainly wouldn’t want weirdos like that telling me what to think and do.

  4. marblenecltr | July 14, 2018 at 1:28 pm | Reply

    Anti-Trump protesters could be San Francisco trick or treaters on Halloween. Maybe they dress like that every day.

  5. DCG | July 14, 2018 at 2:07 pm | Reply

    More freaks…

  6. Mad Celt | July 14, 2018 at 2:13 pm | Reply

    Considering neither side votes in American elections and its none of their business to begin with they’re all ready for the rubber room.

