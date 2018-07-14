Demonic: Netflix airs ‘Salute to Abortion’; Presbyterian priest blesses PP abortion clinic

The Left’s contrived Constitutional “right” of women to exercise “reproductive choice” by aborting their unborn children has devolved into a demonic and blasphemous celebration of murder.

Last Sunday, July 8, 2018, the increasingly-evil media-services provider Netflix actually aired a “Salute to Abortion” at the end of the weekly program, “The Break with Michelle Wolf”.

Wolf is the unfunny so-called comedian who:

Called President Trump’s daughter Ivanka “herpes” and a cancerous tumor, and urged her Netflix viewers to harass Ivanka by telling her she is “like vaginal mesh”.

Joked about abortion and attacked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the April 2018 White House Correspondents' dinner.

As reported by Craig Bannister for CNSNews, Wolf used Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announced retirement to tout abortion rights and demean pro-life Americans, with jokes like: “And, I know, some people call themselves ‘pro-life’- but, ‘pro-life’ is a propaganda term that isn’t real, like healthy ice cream and handsome testicles.”

Wolf then closed her program with a “Salute to Abortion”, draping the American flag over the killing of innocent human beings, and blaspheming “God bless abortion!”.

Wolf marched on stage in a stars-and-stripes majorette’s costume, accompanied by a drum corps and throwing confetti after each of the following declarations:

“Abortion, I salute you! “Women, if you need an abortion, get one! “If you want an abortion, get one! “If you’re not pregnant but you think you eventually might be and want to order a future abortion, get one! “If you’re pregnant and you want to be pregnant, don’t get one! “It’s up to you, and it doesn’t have to be a big deal. It’s actually a great deal. It’s about $300 – that’s like six movie tickets. Movie tickets: a big deal! “And women, don’t forget: you have the power to give life and men will try to control that – don’t let them! “God bless abortions and God bless America!”

Netflix is evil. I cancelled my Netflix account a year ago. See:

Meanwhile, a Presbyterian minister named Marvin Ellison penned a column for the Press Herald defending abortion, in which he calls the abortion mill Planned Parenthood (PP) a “life affirming” “health center”, confided that he feels “blessed” to be a volunteer chaplain at the PP abortion clinic in Portland, Maine, and that he and fellow chaplains recently hosted “a blessing” of the clinic.

“Rev. Marvin Ellison, Ph.D.”, writes:

Along with our Planned Parenthood colleagues, we’re committed to showing care and respect for the whole person, including her (or his) physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. As chaplains, we undertake this work not in spite of, but because of our faith and values. There are some who assume that if you’re a person of faith, you must stand in opposition to all that Planned Parenthood represents, but that’s far from true. Throughout the U.S., according to the Public Religion Research Institute, the majority of religiously affiliated people support sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice. Promoting health care for all, including reproductive and sexual health care, is an important religious value, and that commitment is nothing new. Clergy were among the earliest supporters of Margaret Sanger and other pioneers of the family planning movement…. Because the religious right knows how to make a large and unwelcome racket, I’ve now heard more than a few patients say to me, “Well, I didn’t expect to find a clergyperson inside the health center, but if Planned Parenthood says you’re OK, then you’re OK with me.” Our chaplains not only support patients but also respond to the needs of the staff. I’ve been blessed to work closely with incredible health care providers and witness their grace, generosity and skills…. Recently our chaplains hosted a blessing of the Planned Parenthood health center here in Portland…. At the blessing, we concluded the event by saying, “Hear this loud and clear: In the name of all that is holy and good, Planned Parenthood your name is blessed. Each staff member is a blessing to this community and to those for whom you provide health care, education and advocacy. You are the blessing, and we thank God for you.”

Micaiah Bilger of LifeNews reminds us that:

Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion business in America, aborting approximately 320,000 unborn babies every year. Its most recent annual report showed a record income of $1.46 billion for the “non-profit,” with about half a billion dollars coming from taxpayers .

The Portland Planned Parenthood abortion facility in which Rev. Ellison serves as chaplain, aborts unborn babies up to 19 weeks (more than 4 months) of pregnancy, long after they already have heartbeats, brain waves, fingers, toes and their own unique fingerprints.

~Eowyn