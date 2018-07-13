Transient man in Washington state arrested for sexual assault, released next day on condition he stay away from victim & show up for court

Get this: The perp has an extensive criminal history that includes 50 arrests.
Progressive politicians and bureaucrats in charge of King County have left the prosecuting attorney’s office (PAO) short staffed. Yet they claim that “gun violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, and homicide remain the highest priority cases for the PAO.”
Or so they would have you believe…
Amy Clancy at KIRO reports that a man was arrested for a violent sexual assault and attempted kidnapping on-board a Metro bus in May. From KIRO:
Thirty six-year old transient Samuel Eugene Lawrence was arrested by King County Sheriff’s deputies just after noon Tuesday on a $100,000 warrant.
Lawrence is suspected of sexually assaulting a 23-year old intoxicated female bus passenger on board Metro coach No. 6100 about 4:20 a.m. May 6, officials say.
According to court documents, the bus was driving north on Pacific Highway South near 316th when the driver noticed “a commotion” and saw Lawrence pulling the woman to the rear of the bus.
In surveillance video obtained by KIRO 7, the woman can be heard saying “I really need help, I’m bleeding everywhere.”
After allegedly assaulting the woman, Lawrence pulled the cord for the bus to stop, grabbed the victim’s arms and hands and “threw her off the bus” then “tried to drag her away,” according to the incident report.
However, the surveillance video shows at least two passengers intervening to stop Lawrence.
Lawrence was arrested nearby and booked into the King County Jail at 6:16 a.m. that day, but released the following evening under the conditions he have no contact with witnesses or alleged victim, no new violations and must attend all court hearings.
According to King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott, the detective working the case didn’t even know Lawrence was out of jail until he saw Lawrence mid-day Tuesday on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way, not far from where the alleged attack took place.
“So he just ran his name real quick and it came back with a $100,000 warrant for his arrest,” Sgt Abbott told KIRO 7. Lawrence was booked into the King County again. He’s been charged with one count of indecent liberties.
Meanwhile, this attack was not an isolated incident. In 2017, there were more than 100 reports of sexual assaults on Metro passengers and drivers, which is why in April King County launched an effort called “Report It To Stop It,” aimed at curbing attacks on-board Metro buses.
According to the KIRO report, Lawrence has an extensive criminal history, with more than 50 arrests for criminal trespass, assault, malicious mischief and disorderly content.
Read the whole story here.
DCG
My wife was reading a german news site this morning and it had a simular story. A 50 somethig yr old transit worker raped a girl. She doesnt remember it since she was pretty drunk, its on video, he admitted he did it. The court released him. But the 90 somthing yr old lady who spoke the truth in an interveiw about the hollahoax is in prison.
With out laws you have nothing. If this is how they take care of their citizens then we are headed for serious trouble down the road if this is not fixed. Your giving them a license to do it. I mean heck just slap his hand on the spot and say no no no little johnny has to learn not to be bad in class. Give me a break if I assault someone here with that much baggage I would be in the county jail for 11/29 and do every day of it. When victims have no hope of justice the whole society will collapse around you.
Someone in the DA’s office needs to wake up and soon or someone needs to file charges against the DA’s office. FBI do your job man these folks need to wake the heck up.
Good article DCG thank you for what you do you’re a gem in a dull world.
Right, and the socialists want to run the governor of Washington for president in 2020? I get the picture from the this article Jay Inslee isn’t fit to be governor let alone be president.
Why is law enforcement so abysmal in so many of these U.S. cities? Is it just part of the plan to destroy our country, lack of concern for victims of violent crimes, or just plain old wickedness being condoned by the wicked? Or all of the above?
The New Nationalist has a theory on local law eforcments issues. The goal is to nationalize
https://www.newnationalist.net/2018/07/13/latest-police-are-yokels-video-is-finally-out-from-las-vegas-further-setting-the-stage-for-nationalizing-police/
