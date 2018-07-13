Friday Funny: Drunk guy tries to put on ‘shirt’

But the “shirt” is actually drunk dude’s pants. LOL
For those wondering what language was spoken, it’s Polish.
~Eowyn
Now that is a Friday funny for sure. I laughed so hard, a fellow at work came to see what I was laughing about. And what a powerful medicine Laughter.
Thank you Doc will have a smile on my face the rest of the day.
God bless you, Brian. Know that you are in prayers every morning.
Everyone here is as well it’s my way of giving back.
Prayer for everyone here I have come in contact with some of the best people I come across in many yrs I am thankful to God I found you and this site you’re an inspiration to a lot Doc and you’re at the top of the list for me.
Thank you for your prayers, Brian. ❤
BRIAN, You make it possible for us to welcome a bright new day. You are a man of good will. 🙏
Say, that guy is not working out a sweat but the booze, he got his angles wrong. Complicated fellow, he ought to stay sober.
LOL … “Why you put Wodka in my Wardrobe?” … LOL Thank you. I needed a good laugh, this morning.
