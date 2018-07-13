Friday Funny: Drunk guy tries to put on ‘shirt’

Posted on July 13, 2018 by | 8 Comments

But the “shirt” is actually drunk dude’s pants. LOL

For those wondering what language was spoken, it’s Polish.

~Eowyn

8 responses to “Friday Funny: Drunk guy tries to put on ‘shirt’

  1. Brian Heinz | July 13, 2018 at 5:58 am | Reply

    Now that is a Friday funny for sure. I laughed so hard, a fellow at work came to see what I was laughing about. And what a powerful medicine Laughter.
    Thank you Doc will have a smile on my face the rest of the day.

  2. Alma | July 13, 2018 at 7:08 am | Reply

    Say, that guy is not working out a sweat but the booze, he got his angles wrong. Complicated fellow, he ought to stay sober.

  3. Dennis Godaire | July 13, 2018 at 7:29 am | Reply

    LOL … “Why you put Wodka in my Wardrobe?” … LOL Thank you. I needed a good laugh, this morning.

