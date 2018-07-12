Unspoken Love

Just because animals don’t speak our language, we assume they are without feelings.
But if the animals in this profoundly moving video were human, we would readily interpret their body language as expressions of love, friendship and gratitude:
- A child nuzzling against the parent.
- A cat licks the face of a horse.
- A dog gazes at a newborn baby.
- A lion and a tail-wagging dog greet each other by touching their paws (1:00 mark).
- A dog gently rocks the cradle of a baby.
- A parent dog embraces her child (2:04 mark).
- As she nurses her baby, a monkey repeatedly kisses her baby on its face and mouth (2:24 mark).
- A pound dog touches the hand of its new owner after being adopted. The story and full video here.
H/t Kelleigh
~Eowyn
That was precious.. thank you for sharing this.
A very sweet and touching video. I always cringe when I see large dogs and small children and/or infants together. I am a dog lover extraordinaire. If I had the resources, there would be no stray or unwanted dogs. Have raised, trained and shown dogs on an amateur basis. Large dogs, small children and infants need to be watched very closely. Things can go south in a hurry.
Thank you Doc. words can not describe, Animals move the heart in many ways, and my eyes . . . now I can see the key board.
Thank you your the best.
Our God is love.
I believe the species have been wrongly classified, “they” the animals are soooo human……..and we are soo inhumane.
