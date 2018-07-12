Unspoken Love

Just because animals don’t speak our language, we assume they are without feelings.

But if the animals in this profoundly moving video were human, we would readily interpret their body language as expressions of love, friendship and gratitude:

A child nuzzling against the parent.

A cat licks the face of a horse.

A dog gazes at a newborn baby.

A lion and a tail-wagging dog greet each other by touching their paws (1:00 mark).

A dog gently rocks the cradle of a baby.

A parent dog embraces her child (2:04 mark).

As she nurses her baby, a monkey repeatedly kisses her baby on its face and mouth (2:24 mark).

A pound dog touches the hand of its new owner after being adopted. The story and full video here .

H/t Kelleigh

~Eowyn