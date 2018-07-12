Steven Crowder confronts transgender who threatened to slash his tires

Steven Crowder confronts a hostile transgender who threatened to slash his tires during Crowder’s recent trip to Austin. Hilarity ensues when people lose their minds.

5 responses to “Steven Crowder confronts transgender who threatened to slash his tires

  1. Diane Wilson | July 12, 2018 at 4:58 am | Reply

    Steve Crowder did an excellent job of confronting that creep. Interesting how those liberals all espouse violence yet are afraid to take ownership once confronted.

  2. Dr. Eowyn | July 12, 2018 at 5:13 am | Reply

    Viewers’ comments on the video’s YouTube page say the coffee shop is JuiceLand, 1900A E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Austin, Texas; Ph: 512 519 9806﻿
    Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/juiceland-austin-27﻿
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/juicelandmlkandchicon/reviews/?ref=page_internal

    The Other McCain says the “transgender” is Celine Camille Zinante who has apparently undergone sex-change treatment to become “Cameron” Zinante and may be associated with a Communist “antifa” group called the Revolutionary Student Front. Since the incident with Crowder, Zinante has taken down all its social media. http://theothermccain.com/2018/07/11/steven-crowder-confronts-transgender-antifa-radical-in-austin-texas-video/

    According to Truth Finder:

    Celine C. Zinante, 24
    Email addresses: celinecamillezinante@gmail.com, celinezinante@yahoo.com, czinante@verizon.net
    Address: 2500 Jackson Keller Rd 203e, San Antonio, TX
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/celine-zinante-65515581/

    JuiceLand’s owner is Matthew S. Shook, 40
    Home: 808 Blanco St., Austin, TX 78703, which he purchased in August 2016 for a whopping $1,125,000.
    Email: matt@juicelandaustin.com; matt@juiceland.com
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/matt.shook.75
    LinkedIn: https://www.facebook.com/matt.shook.75
    Shook’s criminal record includes disorderly conduct (2001) and giving alcohol to a minor (1999).
    He owns several businesses, incl. another JuiceLand in Austin, TX (7409 Scenic Brook Dr), a Daily Juice company, among others.

  3. Brian Heinz | July 12, 2018 at 5:51 am | Reply

    Seems this is the general mentality of the left my way or I’ll slash your tires. it all comes down to violence if they can’t make the point or have no point they use violence to push the narrative .it’s all geared to shut you down and shut you up. Push back at each turn. if we stop they get a foot hold and others might even believe them. Like in high school stand up to the bully if you can that is. some I know are not able that’s when others need to step in.

  4. John Kernkamp | July 12, 2018 at 6:03 am | Reply

    We need more of this. I would like to see a follow-up on what action the Police took in response.

  5. MyBrainHurts | July 12, 2018 at 6:29 am | Reply

    Bravo!, Stephen.
    Show them for the jackasses that they are.

