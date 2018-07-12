No longer “propositioned” all day: Libtard Lena Dunham celebrates getting fat

Apparently Dunham has gained some weight. She took to Instagram to declare herself a “body positivity warrior.”
From her Instagram post:
“On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy. On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.”
h/t Breitbart
DCG
She says she is happy, betcha she doesn’t believe herself one bit, chomp, chomp, wishing and hoping until she is left in the background and fade away, never to be heard of again, hahahaha.
Hoping wishing praying but it aint happening night after night. You can only be happy if your in the Lord and she don’t look to happy to me. Back to the dust bins of short history.
Didn’t Dunham blame Trump for her losing weight, but now she’s fat?
https://www.celebitchy.com/522858/lena_dunham_lost_weight_because_she_cant_eat_while_trump_is_president/
Did someone actually care?
