The Two Sluts Caption Contest

This is the 180th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
Porn actress Stormy Daniels (l) and unfunny so-called comedienne Kathy Griffin (r)
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
F*ck you, Daniels and Griffin? Not in a million years!
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
See also:
- Surprise! The man who threatened Stormy Daniels looks just like her husband!
- Comedienne Kathy Griffin simulates giving BJ on live TV
- Kathy Griffin blames outrage about her Trump severed head pic on sexism & ageism
Update (July 12)
Good news! Yesterday, Stormy Daniels of big man-hands was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio strip club, Siren’s Gentleman’s Club, for allowing a customer to touch her while she was “performing” on stage. Her lawyer says it was a politically-motivated “set up”. (Reuters)
H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe
~Eowyn
We know we’re #1 , now so do you !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Made for each other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Betcha can’t guess where these fingers were??? Hint…it stinks and our brains are housed there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The poisonous fruits of feminism. An unholy twosome who’ve ridden more dicks than needles in a cactus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m pretty sure Griffin is still a virgin. Even godless leftists have standards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Bo Deitel would say, she’s a lesbiatic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now do you believe me that porn stars are ambidextrous? Smile for the camera Kathy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
MUTT and JEFF
LikeLiked by 1 person
Up yours – you two sluts!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pluck yew is the real meaning back to 1415 but for them ” We are the class of 1″ our IQ’s that is.
And yew thought yew knew every plucking thing. Didn’t yew!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The word is out! Hollyweird’s PC new trend to do all female remakes of once great movies has chosen the cast for “Dumb and Dumber 2”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like the herpes they’ve both surely contracted, these two just won’t go away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Columbia Pictures announces its 2018 movie reboot , using an all female cast… Dumb and Dumber
LikeLiked by 2 people
New besties Kathy and Stormy flash us their scores on the classy meter. It’s a tie!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My favorite so far!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We now have confirmation of how the ‘elites’ feel about the plebes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just throwing their gang sign…The Desperate Vajay-jays.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m going to sit on this and twist…oh what fun. Can’t wait.
LikeLike
The minimum IQ required to join our club?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t really “vote” as this image is overwhelming to me. But, Susanne Quinn really hit it out of the park with her neutral and NOT vulgar remark…..KUDOS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kudos
LikeLike
Closet lesbians & their hard-ons
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t need you. We can pleasure ourselves.
Here’s a half-a-peace sign.
Griffin sez I like the ‘rode hard and put away wet’ look
I wish I had man hands like you Stormy.
What’s the difference between a hooker and a slut. Hint: the hooker’s on the left.
LikeLike
Oh look! They’re both flying the liberal flag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING: President Trump tweets a photo of Stormy Daniels and Kathy Griffin, adding “Still not tired of winning. Even these two now admit I’m #1!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not even if you paid me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All right ladies, flash us your IQ. Why does it smell like low tide in here?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can ruin my career In one photo shoot!
What can you do?
Stretch my vagina over a stump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still haven’t burned off yet..see?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I give better finger than you do. See.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One confident well laid woman, and one I need it so bad bitch…
LikeLike
Stormy’s age and Kathy’s IQ
LikeLiked by 1 person
The unfuckable are out again….oh wait, they have fingers!
LikeLike
One likes to screw and the other IS screwed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect.
LikeLike
Griffin: Bet you’re all wondering .. is Stormy really a man?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are both men…
LikeLike
Happiness defined: Opening the refrigerator door and seeing these two faces on a milk carton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Proof of the body- mind connection, Griffen and McDaniels display a newly discovered disease called f— you-itis, characterized by stiffening of the middle finger caused by compulsive, repeatedly ugly, hate filled thoughts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is going to be a wild caption contest!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“See! We are BOTH losers.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
caption:
“We were going to show you how smart we really are, but we forgot what comes after the number one.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“One held Trump’s severed head, the other just gave Trump head”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How does that song go again? “Who let the dogs out? Who let the dogs out?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we demand that men respect us even though we do not respect ourselves!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Stormy Daniels has Kathy Griffin dead to rights .. hers is bigger!
LikeLike
In probably more ways than one , hehehe
LikeLike
The Brothers of Bedlam.
LikeLike
The Baphomet Brothers of Bedlam!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Nephilim Salute!
LikeLike
Which one is the Wife and which one is the Husband??
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Birds of a feather flock together, how could it be otherwise…?’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good news! Yesterday, Stormy Daniels of big man-hands was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio strip club, Siren’s Gentleman’s Club, for allowing a customer to touch her while she was “performing” on stage. Her lawyer says it was a politically-motivated “set up”.
Scroll up to end of post for pic!
LikeLike
Stormy was GROPING patrons, including male & female undercover officers!
https://www.10tv.com/article/police-stormy-daniels-grabbed-backside-undercover-columbus-officer
She’s going down! (so to speak…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t Viagra great! “Stormy, you want top or bottom?”
LikeLike
Those fingers don’t look like the ”lady fingers” I buy at the store and least are not “finger licking good”.
LikeLike
Man-hands + Man-face
LikeLike