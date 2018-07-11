The Two Sluts Caption Contest

Posted on July 11, 2018 by | 57 Comments

This is the 180th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

Porn actress Stormy Daniels (l) and unfunny so-called comedienne Kathy Griffin (r)

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

F*ck you, Daniels and Griffin? Not in a million years!

See also:

Update (July 12)

Good news! Yesterday, Stormy Daniels of big man-hands was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio strip club, Siren’s Gentleman’s Club, for allowing a customer to touch her while she was “performing” on stage. Her lawyer says it was a politically-motivated “set up”. (Reuters)

Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio strip club July 11, 2018

H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe

~Eowyn

57 responses to “The Two Sluts Caption Contest

  1. mike domnanovits | July 11, 2018 at 4:10 am | Reply

    We know we’re #1 , now so do you !

  2. Unreconstructed Fenian | July 11, 2018 at 4:18 am | Reply

    Made for each other.

  3. EdK | July 11, 2018 at 4:37 am | Reply

    Betcha can’t guess where these fingers were??? Hint…it stinks and our brains are housed there.

  4. Rocky | July 11, 2018 at 5:03 am | Reply

    The poisonous fruits of feminism. An unholy twosome who’ve ridden more dicks than needles in a cactus.

  5. smkay | July 11, 2018 at 5:46 am | Reply

    Now do you believe me that porn stars are ambidextrous? Smile for the camera Kathy!

  6. AvaJ | July 11, 2018 at 5:55 am | Reply

    MUTT and JEFF

  7. Zip-ped-e-doda | July 11, 2018 at 6:12 am | Reply

    Up yours – you two sluts!

  8. Brian Heinz | July 11, 2018 at 6:17 am | Reply

    Pluck yew is the real meaning back to 1415 but for them ” We are the class of 1″ our IQ’s that is.
    And yew thought yew knew every plucking thing. Didn’t yew!!!

  9. Pat Riot | July 11, 2018 at 6:42 am | Reply

    The word is out! Hollyweird’s PC new trend to do all female remakes of once great movies has chosen the cast for “Dumb and Dumber 2”

  10. Zigggy | July 11, 2018 at 7:05 am | Reply

    Like the herpes they’ve both surely contracted, these two just won’t go away.

  11. smkay | July 11, 2018 at 7:17 am | Reply

    Columbia Pictures announces its 2018 movie reboot , using an all female cast… Dumb and Dumber

  12. Christy | July 11, 2018 at 7:21 am | Reply

    New besties Kathy and Stormy flash us their scores on the classy meter. It’s a tie!

  13. silhouette | July 11, 2018 at 7:35 am | Reply

    We now have confirmation of how the ‘elites’ feel about the plebes.

  14. Linda Stewart | July 11, 2018 at 7:35 am | Reply

    Just throwing their gang sign…The Desperate Vajay-jays.

  15. Patriot Angel | July 11, 2018 at 8:32 am | Reply

    I’m going to sit on this and twist…oh what fun. Can’t wait.

  16. Susanne Quinn | July 11, 2018 at 8:36 am | Reply

    The minimum IQ required to join our club?

  17. Collie D | July 11, 2018 at 8:40 am | Reply

    Closet lesbians & their hard-ons

  18. YouKnowWho | July 11, 2018 at 8:47 am | Reply

    We don’t need you. We can pleasure ourselves.

    Here’s a half-a-peace sign.

    Griffin sez I like the ‘rode hard and put away wet’ look

    I wish I had man hands like you Stormy.

    What’s the difference between a hooker and a slut. Hint: the hooker’s on the left.

  19. silhouette | July 11, 2018 at 9:21 am | Reply

    Oh look! They’re both flying the liberal flag.

  20. Jurist | July 11, 2018 at 9:51 am | Reply

    BREAKING: President Trump tweets a photo of Stormy Daniels and Kathy Griffin, adding “Still not tired of winning. Even these two now admit I’m #1!”

  21. Dave | July 11, 2018 at 10:00 am | Reply

    Not even if you paid me.

  22. lophatt | July 11, 2018 at 10:13 am | Reply

    All right ladies, flash us your IQ. Why does it smell like low tide in here?

  23. Tim Anderson | July 11, 2018 at 10:33 am | Reply

    I can ruin my career In one photo shoot!

    What can you do?

    Stretch my vagina over a stump.

  24. Clownzilla | July 11, 2018 at 11:13 am | Reply

    Still haven’t burned off yet..see?

  25. True Dan | July 11, 2018 at 11:14 am | Reply

    I give better finger than you do. See.

  26. Smokie | July 11, 2018 at 11:28 am | Reply

    One confident well laid woman, and one I need it so bad bitch…

  27. Sara L. Simmons | July 11, 2018 at 11:30 am | Reply

    Stormy’s age and Kathy’s IQ

  28. Mika | July 11, 2018 at 12:32 pm | Reply

    The unfuckable are out again….oh wait, they have fingers!

  29. silhouette | July 11, 2018 at 1:01 pm | Reply

    One likes to screw and the other IS screwed.

  30. Goldbug | July 11, 2018 at 1:16 pm | Reply

    Griffin: Bet you’re all wondering .. is Stormy really a man?

  31. Paladin | July 11, 2018 at 1:30 pm | Reply

    Happiness defined: Opening the refrigerator door and seeing these two faces on a milk carton.

  32. Lana | July 11, 2018 at 1:50 pm | Reply

    Proof of the body- mind connection, Griffen and McDaniels display a newly discovered disease called f— you-itis, characterized by stiffening of the middle finger caused by compulsive, repeatedly ugly, hate filled thoughts.

  33. traildustfotm | July 11, 2018 at 2:03 pm | Reply

    This is going to be a wild caption contest!

  34. JerryWDavis (@TruthToMan) | July 11, 2018 at 2:23 pm | Reply

    “See! We are BOTH losers.”

  35. Grif | July 11, 2018 at 2:26 pm | Reply

    caption:

    “We were going to show you how smart we really are, but we forgot what comes after the number one.”

  36. Stovepipe | July 11, 2018 at 2:29 pm | Reply

    “One held Trump’s severed head, the other just gave Trump head”.

  37. Paladin | July 11, 2018 at 3:19 pm | Reply

    How does that song go again? “Who let the dogs out? Who let the dogs out?”

  38. Paladin | July 11, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Reply

    And we demand that men respect us even though we do not respect ourselves!

  39. Stephen Santangelo | July 11, 2018 at 3:46 pm | Reply

    I think Stormy Daniels has Kathy Griffin dead to rights .. hers is bigger!

  40. Patrick Cornell | July 11, 2018 at 9:49 pm | Reply

    The Brothers of Bedlam.

  41. Patrick Cornell | July 11, 2018 at 10:00 pm | Reply

    The Baphomet Brothers of Bedlam!

  42. Patrick Cornell | July 11, 2018 at 10:12 pm | Reply

    The Nephilim Salute!

  43. truckjunkie | July 11, 2018 at 11:53 pm | Reply

    Which one is the Wife and which one is the Husband??

  44. Anon | July 12, 2018 at 1:17 am | Reply

    ‘Birds of a feather flock together, how could it be otherwise…?’

  45. Dr. Eowyn | July 12, 2018 at 4:13 am | Reply

    Good news! Yesterday, Stormy Daniels of big man-hands was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio strip club, Siren’s Gentleman’s Club, for allowing a customer to touch her while she was “performing” on stage. Her lawyer says it was a politically-motivated “set up”.

    Scroll up to end of post for pic!

  46. WRW | July 12, 2018 at 5:16 am | Reply

    Ain’t Viagra great! “Stormy, you want top or bottom?”

  47. Alma | July 12, 2018 at 6:45 am | Reply

    Those fingers don’t look like the ”lady fingers” I buy at the store and least are not “finger licking good”.

  48. Disgusted | July 12, 2018 at 6:58 am | Reply

    Man-hands + Man-face

