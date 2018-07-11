NYC’s murder rate rises due to gang violence

Maybe the good mayor should focus on his city’s crime instead of illegal aliens at the border and the SCOTUS nomination.
From NY Post: Warring gangs have driven New York’s murder rate to an 8 percent spike through the first half of the year, authorities said Tuesday.
The city saw 147 murders through the end of June, an increase of 11 from the 136 notched to the same point in 2017.
“We were all quite sober about the fact that trying to repeat what happened in 2017 was going to be very, very difficult,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at the briefing, invoking last year’s record-low crime numbers. “There’s also real work we have to do and some real specific things we have to address.”
Among those issues is gang violence that has accounted for roughly one-third of this year’s slayings — and spilled over to the mainstream last month with the mistaken-identity slaying of innocent Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz by a band of blade-wielding Trinitarios.
“When it comes to the homicides, it’s around 30 percent [gang-related],” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan. “When we come to non-fatal shootings, it’s around 40 percent where there’s some sort of gang nexus. And those are the ones we know about.”
Much of that bloodshed has come in the Bronx, which has seen 51 homicides so far this year, up 64.5 percent from last year’s 31 to the same date, department stats show. “The Bronx is driving the murder year-to-date,” Monahan noted.
To combat those trends, the NYPD is deploying additional officers to two of the borough’s most crime-ridden precincts: the 40th, which hosted Tuesday’s meeting, and the 48th, where gangs and homicide intersected in horrifying fashion last month with the slaying of Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old aspiring cop.
Guzman-Feliz was yanked out of a bodega and hacked to death with machetes and knives by a mob of Trinitarios gangbangers who confused him with a rival. Twelve suspects have been arrested so far in the gruesome murder.
Despite the troubling homicide spike, overall crime reports are down 1.8 percent on the year, including drops in robberies, felony assaults, and shootings, officials said.
Rape reports have spiked by 33.2 percent in 2018 — from 678 last year to 903 this year — but Monahan attributed much of the hike to sexual assault in the news, as well as increased reporting of domestic attacks and previously unreported incidents from years past.
DCG
So NYC wants to give Chiraque and Memphoia a run for the title who has the most murders from the gang element. They seem to be coming along just like any city run by anti gun nuts and the left leaning demorats seems they have a hard time with the gun free zones they can’t seem to understand they DON’T WORK. They will never learn hate to be there when SHTF the gang element will rule the streets when that happens.
Oh I think they understand that they don’t work. They want to disarm us to protect THEM, not their citizens. Any excuse will work for them. So, they’ll use the high crime rate as an excuse. If they had a low crime rate they’d use that as well.
If they have to they’ll manufacture a “shooting” here or there. Maybe they’ll invent another “hero weasel” to demand confiscation. Filthy scum, the lot of them.
No biggie for him…the laws are for us peons and American citizens. Not the elites and illegals…
He’s a certified tard.
I presume that none of the gang members is of a guest citizen variety as that might conflict with the sanctuary city policy, not profiling, stop and frisk, etc. Start with anybody that can’t speak even rudimentary English. Sorry. That’s what we speak hear. If you can speak two languages good for you.
Lock de Blasio up for obstruction of justice. Along with the other mayors, governors and law enforcement that refuse to uphold Federal Immigration Law.
YouKnoWho . . . Excellent idea! IF these mayors have nothing better to do than fly around the country on the taxes of their citizens, rather than taking care of the business of the cities and towns they represent–they should be put in jail for malfeasance in office.
Evidently they would rather fly around, being wined and dined and stay at swanky hotels than stay at home doing the business pertinent to the needs of their own citizens. It is outrageous.
Maybe their gun laws are ambiguous; perhaps they should specify that criminals should not have guns.
I’m sure that should alleviate the problem. /s
De Blasio has no business being involved in national politics. He is a local politician (and a horribly bad one at that).
I remember the days when Guardian Angels were known as protectors and red berets were frequently seen riding the subways and trains. That was before the left labled them vigilantes.
As opposed to the street gang thugs who kill people for no apparent reason,right in front of Cops,and walk away un-arrested.
I don’t know but the dispute is between Chicago, New York and Miami for first place.
Don’t forget Baltimore and Detroit.
You are right, can you think of other cities to add on?
Nashville, Philadelphia…
Memphis for sure
The election of Mayor Bill de Blasio is all the proof I need that NYC’s elections are fraudulent. He is hated in that city.
I have a niece and a nephew living in NYC right now.
I worry about their safety every day.
“WHAT??? You mean there’s MORE THAN ONE City with “Most Extreme Gun Control” that is seeing an INCREASE in the CRIME RATE????
How in the world can that happen? There CAN’T be that many guns there-they’re doing their best to keep Lawful people from owning guns so it makes sense that the Criminals wouldn’t have guns as well,right? This just doesn’t make sense at all. They need to write MORE laws that make guns,bullets and clips ILLEGAL!!! Guns scare me SO BAD!! I hope I never SEE one!
Joe Average Liberal
(sarc)”
So grievous the murder of the 15-y/o boy. Public Hangings of all 12 involved would be too kind in comparison.
The NY Libs are also a violent GANG that love poking, prodding, chopping & hacking innocent people (babies) to death. Publicly hang them right next to the “Trinitario-Twelve” >>
NY Governor threatens to “sue” if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade. Will he take his case to the (non-existent) “Supreme-Supreme Court”?
One humorous reply said: “Rakes are waiting for Cuomo to step on them.” 😀
