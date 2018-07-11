New welfare program Universal Basic Income comes to California

The U.S. government has a dizzying array of taxpayer-funded welfare programs, including:
- Negative Income Tax
- SNAP, formerly called Food Stamps
- Housing Assistance
- SSI (Supplemental Security Income)
- Pell Grants
- TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)
- Child Nutrition
- Head Start
- Job Training Programs
- WIC (healthy food for Women, Infants and Children)
- Child Care
- LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)
- Lifeline (Obama Phone)
As if those welfare programs aren’t enough, the Left have been floating the idea of a Universal Basic Income (UBI).
UBI is no longer hypothetical, but is being realized in two California cities — Oakland and Stockton.
Lukas Mikelionis reports for Fox News, July 9, 2019, that in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Oakland, Y Combinator, a startup incubator, is giving out $1,500 a month to randomly selected residents. It’s expected the money will soon be distributed to 100 recipients with a prospect of expanding the program to 1,000 people who will receive $1,000 monthly.
Next year, the city of Stockton in California’s Central Valley will begin a pilot Universal Basic Income program, in which a hundred residents will receive $500 a month without conditions, i.e., recipients can spend the money on anything they want without any strings attached. After 18 months, a decision will be made on expanding the UBI across all of Stockton.
On how welfare recipients misspend taxpayer funds, see:
- Colorado’s welfare parasites spent taxpayer dollars in strip clubs
- Welfare $ spent in strip clubs, casinos, amusement parks
- California welfare $ spent in Vegas, cruise-ships
- Welfare parasites can buy marijuana with food stamps
- Why Americans don’t work: Welfare pays better than minimum-wage
- Welfare mom brags about raping taxpayers
- Long-haired maggot-infested welfare parasite turns down $80,000/yr job
The Stockton UBI program’s utopian goal is to eventually ensure that no one in the city of 300,000 lives in “poverty”. How “poverty” is defined is unclear.
Stockton’s economy is in shambles — from foreclosures (the city was declared America’s foreclosure capital); millions in debt from expensive development projects to lure in tourism; a median household income nearly $8,000 lower than the national median; and as many as 1-in-4 residents living below the poverty line. The city declared bankruptcy in 2012.
Stockton’s Universal Basic Income experiment has financial backing from wealthy Silicon Valley moguls, including Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, 34, whose Economic Security Project contributed $1 million to the project. Hughes told CNN: “It is such a fundamental idea behind America that if you work hard, you can get ahead, and you certainly don’t live in poverty. But that isn’t true today, and it hasn’t been true in the country for decades. I believe that unless we make significant changes today, the income inequality in our country will continue to grow and call into question the very nature of our social contract.”
But Hughes has no intention to extend his own money for the UBI program. Instead, he wants the government to fund UBI welfare from higher taxes on the “wealthy” and high-tech companies. See “Facebook co-founder: Tax the rich at 50% & give $500/month to low income earners to fix income inequality“.
Note: Chris Hughes is notorious for ruining The New Republic magazine, which he purchased a majority share of in 2012 as what the New York Times calls “a vanity project”. After mass departure of the magazine’s staff, he sold it 4 years later. Hughes is an open homosexual, married to Sean Eldridge, political director of Freedom to Marry. The couple bought a $2 million residence in New York’s 19th congressional district with the reported purpose of permitting Eldridge to run for the congressional seat there. Eldridge lost his 2014 bid for a congressional seat by 30 points. Following that and the mass resignation from The New Republic, The Daily Beast dubbed the two “America’s Worst Gay Power Couple”.
Other business moguls have endorsed the UBI idea, though mostly in rhetoric, including billionaire Richard Branson, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Musk wrote in a tweet last month: “Universal income will be necessary over time if AI takes over most human jobs.” Zuckerberg said in his May 2017 Harvard commencement speech: “We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure that everyone has a cushion to try new ideas.”
Others who have spoken out in favor of universal basic income, whether by name or in effect, are Senator Bernie Sanders (S-V) and Robert Reich, Bill Clinton’s Labor Secretary (source).
Both Sanders and Reich are millionaire socialists (an oxymoron!):
- Bernie Sanders owns three homes, including a $600,000 lakeside summer home he purchased just 5 days after the end of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in which he betrayed his “useful idiot” supporters by enthusiastically endorsing Hillary Clinton. In June 2018, Newsweek reports that in 2017, for the second year in a row, Sanders made more than $1 million.
- Robert Reich has an estimated net worth of $4 million.
It is the perverse nature of the Left to refuse to learn from precedents.
Finland experimented with UBI by giving €560 (US $657) per month to 2,000 unemployed working-age people. The program, however, came to an abrupt end in April after the Finnish government decided against continuing to fund the program. (The Guardian)
See also:
- Hungry in America is a myth
- Finland will end its ‘basic income’ experiment by year’s end
- Another taxpayer income redistribution scheme: Hawaii could become the first state to offer its citizens universal basic income
~Eowyn
A fool and his money are soon parted. A taxpayer with a socialistic (governor, senator, congressman, etc., is also parted from his money. Does that mean he’s a fool? I don’t know, but there may soon be heard in the Sunshine State a loud sucking sound, as many people with actual income relocate….
It’s hard not to laugh. I’m wondering where they were during all those accounting classes with balance sheets? “…loud sucking sound”, indeed. Better fire up those presses. Oh, and keep sending that federal money too. By the way, they don’t do federal law.
We need social credit, not tax funded UBI.
Check this out: http://www.shadowstats.com/inflation_calculator or this: http://www.halfhill.com/inflation_js.html (use the shadowstats feature) This tells you the real inflation rate. The BLS phony inflation calculator will tell you that $6,186 in 1970 had the same purchasing power as $41,000 today giving you the impression that people are doing better because the average wage is $59,000… $18,000 over $41,000. The problem is the government has been lying about inflation for decades. If you use the real inflation rate that same $6186 would have the same purchasing power as around $220,000, between 3 and 4 times higher than the average wage today. Listen when your grandfather tells you it got harder to live off wages decade by decade when he was in the workforce.
The truth is wages can’t keep up with inflation within the system we have now. Checkout realcurrencies.wordpress.com for articles on some of the reasons why wages are going down when adjusted for the real inflation rate. This video explains part of the reason too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKXpqHdfWfs&t=1s
UBI is inferior to social credit and is inferior to ending usury (any interest on money including dividends and equity and derivative speculation). Ending these things would take time before we start seeing the effects though. Social credit would help while things get better after ending these things.
Excellent Comments! It is for sure that the monies I made in 1976 went farther than the pittance I bring in today.
I agree. It amazes me how difficult this is for most to grasp. I’ll go out on a limb here and say that they will run Hillary (barring any “accident”) again. They will continue to push this fantasy “free economy” until it totally collapses. That is the real goal anyway.
Meanwhile, while the real chaos begins, they will leave a population of ignorant do-nothings who don’t even know what sex they are. They can spend their few remaining days wandering around scrounging for food and screwing anything that moves, (or doesn’t move, depending on your “gender”).
People like this are dangerous with that kind of money. The evil intent that will flourish with what they do tells you to avoid any thing from them. The welfare state will be the down fall of this country. Too many living off the dole of others. Not part of the plan it will implode on itself eventually. You can only give other folks money till it runs out and heaven forbid they put some of their own money into the system.
Oh well, here we go again. The Dumb Donkeys are whipping a dead ass. Socialism is dying and that fact was proved right in front of our eyes when the Berlin Wall came down.
Observers of Global events knew this as well as Reagan before he gave his famous speech addressing Gorbachev “Take Down This Wall”. So when the wall came down, he cleverly reached up to grab credit.
This UBI was first floated in ——- wait, ——wait —–guess where? Sister-Land! It was put to a referendum in 2016 and the voters rejected it. They know it’s a trap. Why? The Swiss are provided a gun by the government and obligated by law to learn how to use it.
Ever hear the expression: “Give the man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”.
You own any person you can keep hungry and maintain control of them; regardless if it’s food, trinkets or anything the person’s greedy heart’s desire.
Throughout the world everywhere socialism has been tried, it failed inflicting horrendous misery and death to the people. It’s merely communism with a softer word.
Just look around the world the disaster and heart aches it has caused…or currently, Venezuela.
There’s suckers born every minute and always greed. https://basicincome.org/topic/switzerland/
The “poster child” of this problem is McAllen, Texas where a study
found the average annual Medcaid costs of residents of this border
town exceeded the average annual income of residents.
$16,000 versus $12,000. All this is standard commie boiler
plate tactics of groups like the Weathermen (one of whom
groomed and trained Obama/also wrote Obama’s autobiography):
CRUSH A COUNTRY WITH WELFARE AND OTHER COSTS
CAUSING COLLAPSE INTO COMMUNISM.
How do you keep fraud out of gumment programs? Don’t create gumment programs. This is nothing but income redistribution plain and simple. If you rob Peter to pay Paul you can depend on Paul’s support.
So two towns that are already Hell holes, Oakland and Stockton, will now be inundated with homeless crazy people. Good planning. They’d better build a wall around it now while they have the chance.
They refuse to learn from precedents because they believe THEY are smarter and can make their utopian ideas work. Their egos won’t allow them to face realities.
They’re also insane by Albert Einstein’s definition: Insanity is repeating the same thing and expect different results.
I love your posts Iophatt.
Were both of your posts from Henry Makows site?
Even Silvio Gesell talked about how Marxism and the original socialists were different things and how the movement against capitalism was co-opted.
Marx succeeded.
Thank you. I believe one was copied from there but that isn’t where I found them.
I read it again. I think they’re both from metapedia, sorry.
Buying votes from idiots. I was going to deride California, but they’re starting to talk about it now in Massachusetts. Doesn’t seem to matter what state a swamp critter represents.
Sorry, I couldn’t help myself:
Even after Finland found it didn’t work.
I guess governor Moonbeam has decided there aren’t enough mentally ill druggies in California.
Sad what the commies have done to that unfortunate state.
And so….if you do NOT teach history ( Marxistm, Socialism, Communism…lots of “isms”…..) you will be DOOMED to repeat it. Here we go…..buckle UP!!!!! The Obamanism strain of socialism/whatever-ism started a decade ago……the longevity on Earth of any of this stupidity has been an average of 70 years. SO….I’m going to be dead by then—60 more years to go…but…anyone who is 20-30 years old NOW…..who lives a life full of years, like to 80-90—will LIKELY live it under a “regime” in the USA akin to the failed social experiments in Europe, or the extremely failed “experiment” of the “United Soviet Socialist Republic,” along with the many spectacularly-failed governments south of us who are today jettisoning much of their population in refuge northward and across our southern border, illegally. They will “gift” their chilren this failed society of NOTHING & failure…to start from “zero” or even lower…if they carry the debts of the previous society/administrations (likely). What is it about socialism or communism that people don’t understand? I taught Communism in ONE DAY in my history classes: I’d given a test. I opined that, in the interest of “fairness” and community (communistic) governance in my classroom….I ws going to give everyone a “C” grade on the last test. OF course…those who thought they’d earned perhaps a D or F cheered….but my A and B students were immediately pushed down into the depths of depression……NO DOUBT IN MY MIND that, had I announce that this grading model would be a “forever” socialist goal/model…..my stellar/star students would slack off….stop producing…which, utlitmately, ws what happened in the old USSR, too……sort of like California economy/////eventuallly less than 50% of the population was working….an then not even that….while the others were receiving their “entitlements.” DONE.
CalGirl, I remember getting this lesson back when I was in school! I do recall the D students’ reaction to their good fortune. I’ve been an anti-socialist since then. Bless the good teachers!
Randomly selected,,uh? With or without kickbacks? Are there no adults or anyone that took Econ on the board. People are supporting this for a reason, I suggest fraud.
