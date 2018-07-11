British actor Sacha Baron Cohen poses as disabled US vet to dupe Sarah Palin during interview

Only a Hollyweird libtard would think it’s funny to pose as a disabled vet.
Cohen is a Brit with a juvenile sense of humor.
From Hollywood Reporter: Sarah Palin on Tuesday took to Facebook to reveal that she was unknowingly interviewed by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming Showtime series, Who Is America?
The former Republican vice-presidential candidate said she sat down for an interview with Cohen thinking he was a wounded U.S. veteran.
“Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” Palin began. “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”
She continued: “This ‘legit opportunity’ to honor American Vets and contribute to a ‘legit Showtime historical documentary’ was requested of me via a speakers bureau.”
Palin went on to say that she and one of her daughters traveled across the country to meet with Cohen, who, she says, “had heavily disguised himself as a disabled U.S. Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.”
“Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm — but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” Palin elaborated. “The disrespect of our U.S. military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.”
Palin, who served as the ninth Governor of Alaska from 2006 until her resignation in 2009, then offered a “challenge” to Cohen, CBS and Showtime.
“Donate all proceeds to a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets. Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country,” she wrote, adding, “Truly sick.”
Palin also claimed that “the Cohen/CBS/Showtime production team purposefully dropped my daughter and me off at the wrong Washington, DC airport after the fake interview, knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska.” She added, “I wrote this off as yet another example of the sick nature that is media-slash-entertainment today.”
Palin concluded her Facebook post by letting Cohen know that the daughter who accompanied her to the interview “thinks you’re a piece of ****,” asserting that “every honorable American Vet should feel the same.”
Read Palin’s entire post here. Showtime had no comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.
Palin’s post comes just days after (I think they mean before) the July 15 premiere date for Who Is America? — described by Showtime as “the most dangerous show in the history of television” — was announced.
“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” Showtime Networks president and CEO David Nevins said of the Borat star. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who Is America? is released on the world.”
Read the rest of the story here.
Let Showtime know what you think of this stunt. Contact them here.
I held him in what I thought to be the lowest regard possible before now. I was wrong, we just found a lower level.
Borat– no long his worst, most-tasteless bit.
Ugh, I wish Borat was the worst thing I’d seen him in- my friend insisted I watched “Bruno”. I honestly can’t remember much from it but I remember being grossed out, uncomfortable and disturbed.
And having to watch it with my best friend, who thought it was hilarious.(!) I usually just smile and nod but after this I was like “It’s not good!!”
He is trying hard to get the crap beat out of himself. You don’t tell Mama jokes and you don’t mess with Vets. Those two are the fastest ways to pick a fight!
He’d do “papa jokes” if he knew who that was.
Agreed.
I see that this joker has fallen subject to thinking that the metrosexual non-shaven look is somehow sexy looking. Perhaps on some men . . .. unfortunately Mr Cohen is just plain homely, and is not able to carry this look off in any way, shape, or form. He certainly looks like, and has a name that would lean one to believe that he is a Jew; wouldn’t you think that since the USA gifts Israel so much that he could cut America some slack. This is what really shows him to be a POS. Cohen, go back to England, we have more than our share of goobers already.
Auntie Lulu- He looks like he doesn’t use toilet paper or soap. The grubby bastard.
Simply put, Cohen is despicable.
ISN”T THIS A CRIME? I believe it’s called ‘stolen valor’ to pose as a veteran or active military member. HE SHOULD BE CHARGED!!!
I’m surprised (well, not really) that there isn’t more outrage in the media. Libs freak out when a white man wears dreads (cultural appropriation after all) yet faking to be a disabled vet is just fine, especially when sticking it to Palin.
Libtards and their lack of standards…
Wouldn’t you think there would be some repercussion toward “Showtime”? They hired this filth to do a “funny” program. He is “acting as their agent” if they hired him to do this or helped him set it up.
Then they obviously intended to publicly embarrass a conservative figure by playing on her patriotism and sense of decency. This is the standard for “the left”. With that as a given, why would anyone want to associate themselves with them?
I can more or less understand the celebrity types doing that. After all, they are paid whores and that is currently what their owners are paying them to do. The hope for their owners is that the mindless masses will follow their “heroes”, the celebrities.
Oak Harp . . . If what he did can absolutely be charged as a criminal offense, his British VISA needs to be immediately cancelled, he should be charged, and after any jail time is served–do not ever allow him to enter this country again.
They’ll say he was ‘acting.’ 😡
He should stay home and work with the material there, there is a lot of it. Mayor Khan, QE II, no-go zones, pedos, those who would jail Tommy Robinson without trial for his sense of morality on so many levels, those opposing following voting that would take the Kingdom out of the Luciferian New World Order, …
What an absolute piece of excrement
I hope he’s paid back handsomely for all his (((efforts))) by his moooslum countrymen
He is a Jew. The most despicable kind of Jew. That’s his “schtick”, just like Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, et al. Making fun of the Goy is what they do. The Goy (at least some of them) eat it up. It’s disgusting.
Never, ever trust the socialist son of the ““mutherland”.
Low life impersonating our most revered disabled soldiers, “May you fall under the wheel of a chair, get run over and become a stain on the pavement.” S.O.B.
What a disgusting & sick (man.) I could never stand him, and this an example why.
Would love to meet him with a few of my Marine Friends who have a low tolerance to fakes. He looks like a hollywerid pedo sadist looking for a score.
What else would you expect from a hate filled Jew whose father is president of UK Bnai Brith? It’s all about denigrating the Goyim and having the double payoff of the Goy laughing and paying for his own mockery. Those of superior Jewish intellect see this as evidence our our stupidity, and their superiority, but it reality it is only evidence of the treachery and cunning they have used to usurp every outlet of information that informs ideas and discourse, along with their intimidation through phony hate speech and antisemitism laws.
From Maurice Pinay Blogspot….
http://mauricepinay.blogspot.com/2012/05/sacha-baron-cohens-father-bnai-brith-uk.html
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Father: B’nai B’rith UK President, Hillel Director
UPDATED with further documentation
Sacha Baron Cohen’s claim to fame is deceiving and mocking individuals and ethnicities for laughs; videotaping interviews where the subject is made to look foolish. He refuses to say how these oftentimes high-profile interviews are arranged.
In 2009, Sky News documented that Baron Cohen deceived a Palestinian Christian into an interview and deceived his viewers to believe that the subject was a hostile Muslim terrorist. The man filed a defamation lawsuit. The ‘Anti-Defamation’ League of B’nai B’rith was nowhere to be found, however. There’s a reason for that.*
Sacha Baron Cohen’s father, Gerald Baron Cohen was President of the B’nai B’rith first lodge of England. He also served as a director of the university subversion branch of B’nai B’rith, Hillel (note that one of his companies is listed as “Ali G Limited.” “Ali G” is one of Sacha Baron Cohen’s characters). This rather important piece of information is left out of Sacha Baron Cohen’s biographies. Knowing it helps us to better understand his ‘humor.’
From: Shemot, The Jewish Genealogical Society of Great Britain, December 2010 Vol 18, 3
From: the Jewish Quarterly, Volumes 28-30, Jewish Literary Trust, 1980
In light of this information I think it’s safe to say that the public ‘dialogue’ that B’nai B’rith’s Abe Foxman recently had with Sacha Baron Cohen regarding his “Borat” character was a contrived ‘teachable moment.’ Others have sensed the protection racket angle to his shtick.
Sacha Baron Cohen has a new movie, “The Dictator” in which he has a few laughs at the expense of the victims of the Zionist ‘Arab Spring’ hostilities.
B’nai B’rith is a ‘Jews’-only masonic organization which, among other things, was founded to impede assimilation of Judaic individuals by disrupting the culture and religion of their host nations while simultaneously building up Judaic culture and religion.
I don’t imply that the ADL would have otherwise assisted a defamed Palestinian.
Precisely.
NADA —N O T H I N G.
And who is the author of deception, “a liar and the father of it”?
After reading this article, I’m convinced I did the right thing by eliminating paid tv, ( direct tv subscription) last year! I’m definitely not missing a thing. If folks give up their blasted tv subscription, maybe, just maybe they will get the message???
Apparently CBS has no problems with stolen valor, from disabled vets no less.
I had never heard of this guy until I saw movie Madagascar, in which Cohen did voice over a lemur chief named King Julian. He was hilarious! But I noticed he was not included in the additional interviews about the movie, and thought there had to be a reason. A little looking around proved that this guy is pure poison.
Cohen targeted another conservative: “Radio Host Joe Walsh Claims to Have Been “Duped” by Sacha Baron Cohen Interview”
Cohen setting a great career example for his three kids…
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/joe-walsh-talks-sacha-baron-cohen-interview-calls-showtime-boycott-1126316
“Cohen setting a great career example for his three kids…”
Cohen probably tells his kids he did nothing wrong ’cause they’re “chosen people”.
not worth the 4 micro-watts and ten seconds to comment.
…but worth the thousand volts and 15 seconds to relieve him of our misery?
(YAY Electric Chair!)
Sacha I wish for you, that soon, very soon, you will need that wheelchair permanently ?? Deus Vult !
Un-fortunately, one must be a member of Facebook to read Palin’s comments. And I am not. Facebook will not allow me to see Sarah’s page unless I sign up.
You don’t need to be on FB to see Sarah’s comment. See here:
Despicable.
This guy has always rubbed me the wrong way- there is something creepy about him.
His movies are stupid, unfunny, and overrated.
Sarah-you’ve ALWAYS had MY respect,and you showed GREAT character in your response to this clod. (I believe you’d have been a shoo-in for VP if you could have run with someone more like President Trump. I voted for YOU-too bad you were stuck with McLame.)
truck . . . . I totally agree with your comment.
I always thought this loser was swarmy, he just proved me correct when he thinks he is on the same level as someone that serves their country.
That’s what’s wrong with people today because they idolized and build up and get carried away by these characters, yes we are so called fans FANATICS. in the the end we are their marionettes, their dummys, and they bank on us. I worship the MOST HIGH.
