We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 179th Caption Contest!

There were 56 caption submissions.

This was a very difficult contest for the judges because there were so many very clever, equally good captions, and there was scant agreement among the judges.

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 179th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points is . . .

This is the winning caption:

Six readers are in 2nd place, each with 4 points:

Hardtimes (two #2 votes): “Put your RINO mask on and get back out there!” Jurist (two #2 votes): “You get one last chance to ruin everything, or your name is McCain’t.” kjf (one #1 vote): “Damn it George, I’m a war hero and a Senator” “No John, you are my biotch” Paul Sunderman (one #1 vote): Soros: “Soon, you will be with my father — Satan.” WRW (one #1 vote): “Say Hi to Dad for me when you get to hell. Tell him I’m doing the best I can.” YouKnowWho (one #1 vote): “You’re gonna take it bending over or you’re gonna take it laying down, but you ARE gonna take it,”

lophatt and MoFrappy are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points:

lophatt: “Drop and give me fifty, McStain. Do you have any idea how much it costs me to keep you in the Republican party?” MoFrappy: “John, don’t worry about dying- I’ve been dead for years and never felt better!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Roy!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing!

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

