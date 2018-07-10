Florida man punched and dragged by car because of his Trump lawn flag

Jeff Good lives in Boynton Beach, Florida, and has a Trump flag in his front yard.
On the night of July 4, Independence Day, Good was watching fireworks in the driveway of his home when someone drove in front of his house and started yelling at him about President Trump.
“He was saying vile things about our president,” said Good.
The driver of the car then told Good he had to remove his Trump flag.
When Good said no, the driver punched him in the face.
Good instinctively tried to punch the man back, but the man drove off with Good’s arm stuck in the car.
Good was dragged for about 30 feet.
Showing the scars and bruises on his hands and elbow, Good said: “I have some bumps and bruises that I don’t think you want to see. My political goal here is just to express my love for this president, and for somebody to punch you in the face for just presenting the flag to the public, that is enough said right there.”
Good said he was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries, but that the Trump flag is staying in his front yard.
Good said the car was a small silver model, maybe a two-door. Boynton Beach police are asking anyone with information about the attack to contact them.
Source: WPTV
There’s an eyewitness, Donald Tarca Jr., who confirmed Good’s account in a Facebook post on July 5:
Last Night on the 4th of July around 9:30 pm one of my neighbors was physically assaulted for the sole reason that he has Trump Flag in his front yard.
Jeff was standing outside watching the local fireworks when an older male with gray hair and a female in a small car possibly silver stopped in front of his house and began talking when Jeff walked up to the car the hear what he was saying the male in the car started complaining about Our President and told Jeff that he needed to remove the flag for his yard. When Jeff told he would not the male then punched Jeff in the face when the favor was returned the male stepped on the gas and drug [sic] Jeff at least 30 feet down the road before he became free from the car. This is completely unacceptable.
Tarca has an update:
The person has been found and lives in Gulfview Harbor he has admitted to the police that it was him but of course he says Jeff hit him first but he was found because he stopped on the road and was yelling at some young men that lighting fire works than they saw him drive 50 yards ahead and stop and saw when Jeff walked up to his car. The young men are the ones that came to me and told me the make a model of the car and when he came back later they saw what street he lived on I forwarded this information to the police. They contacted him. I will not give out the name I am hoping that he is willing to admit he was wrong and publicly apologize.
H/t GiGi
~Eowyn
Hurray for the young men who were attentive to what was going on. While the gentleman who got beat up for his political views, and wishes to have an apology . . . I am sorry, but an “apology” is just not enough. Now, we are seeing on almost a daily basis, where Progressive/Socialists are answering
“Auntie Maxine’s” call to action–to harass, to intimidate. to assault those who have political views other than theirs. This man and all the other’s who feel they can act the fool without regard to the laws of this land, or the rights of other people . . . need to do jail time. No “ifs,” “ands,” or “buts.” If those who prescribe this kind of anarchy are not punished to the extent that they “really feel the consequences of their actions,” this criminality will not stop. If he wishes to apologize in addition to doing jail time, that’s fine, but it should not be in place of jail time.
Dr Eowyn . . . Excellent article. We definitely need to be informed of these ongoing acts of harassment and violence against those who love and support our President.
This is how it is in any of those countries Soros has funded a “color revolution” in. I read today that a news conference at the Supreme Court building had to be cancelled because of “protests” there.
These are Soros/Brock brownshirts. I saw a copy of an advertisement for them for $15- $18 /hr.. We are at a point where we are either going to crack down on this or we are going to lose the entire country.
We effectively have a “Communist Party” as a front runner in politics. Their agenda has grown ultra-radical. This is not by accident, it is by design and meant to divide. Those who choose them are announcing their abandonment of God and their embrace of Satan.
This isn’t “politics as usual” in the Good ‘Ol USA”. These are the same tactics that have been used for decades by communist insurgents. Remember, Hillary did her thesis on Saul Alinsky. I doubt that’s coincidental either.
We just finished eight years of queer-Muslim, racist rule. Now they are going for the kill. I alway expected something like this, but I couldn’t have foreseen the form it would take. They are now assaulting people in the street.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/390470-fox-news-host-cancels-live-show-from-scotus-steps-due-to-volatile-protests-i-felt-threatened/
Everyday the proggies give me another reason to buy more ammo.
These people are UNHINGED.
A lesson in there some where;… Seems it is the most patriotic and comprehending, that are the most targeted.
Seeing this stuff all the time. I honestly believe there is an effort to celebrate the centennial of the Bolshevik revolution by initiating the same thing in America. It won’t work.
well either you’re willing to fight for your convictions or not.
You say “fight,” most would say “assault.”
