Florida man punched and dragged by car because of his Trump lawn flag

Jeff Good lives in Boynton Beach, Florida, and has a Trump flag in his front yard.

On the night of July 4, Independence Day, Good was watching fireworks in the driveway of his home when someone drove in front of his house and started yelling at him about President Trump.

“He was saying vile things about our president,” said Good.

The driver of the car then told Good he had to remove his Trump flag.

When Good said no, the driver punched him in the face.

Good instinctively tried to punch the man back, but the man drove off with Good’s arm stuck in the car.

Good was dragged for about 30 feet.

Showing the scars and bruises on his hands and elbow, Good said: “I have some bumps and bruises that I don’t think you want to see. My political goal here is just to express my love for this president, and for somebody to punch you in the face for just presenting the flag to the public, that is enough said right there.”

Good said he was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries, but that the Trump flag is staying in his front yard.

Good said the car was a small silver model, maybe a two-door. Boynton Beach police are asking anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

There’s an eyewitness, Donald Tarca Jr., who confirmed Good’s account in a Facebook post on July 5:

Last Night on the 4th of July around 9:30 pm one of my neighbors was physically assaulted for the sole reason that he has Trump Flag in his front yard. Jeff was standing outside watching the local fireworks when an older male with gray hair and a female in a small car possibly silver stopped in front of his house and began talking when Jeff walked up to the car the hear what he was saying the male in the car started complaining about Our President and told Jeff that he needed to remove the flag for his yard. When Jeff told he would not the male then punched Jeff in the face when the favor was returned the male stepped on the gas and drug [sic] Jeff at least 30 feet down the road before he became free from the car. This is completely unacceptable.

Tarca has an update:

