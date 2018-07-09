Why Some Are Taken

The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil.

Those who walk uprightly enter into peace;

they find rest as they lie in death.

– Isaiah 57:1-2

We are in a world where trouble happens. Most or all of us have lost loved ones who are righteous. Some very close friends of mine lost a son a number of years ago. Taking the boat back from his funeral was one of the darkest nights of my life. Then, the Lord pointed out this verse, and comforted me.

We could look at it on the surface, and be filled with grief, but this passage in Isaiah declares there are unseen reasons for these things. And best of all, these righteous people are genuinely entering into peace, free from pain.

“This day you will be with me in paradise.”

For those who need it.

Amen

TD