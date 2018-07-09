WalkAway: Unhinged demorats attack St. Jude family for thanking Eric Trump

Eric Trump helped raise $16.3 million for St. Jude in the past. Apparently that warrants hate thrown his way and to the families who dare to thank Eric for his support of saving children.
TDS has inflicted proggies at every level. Not a good look, demorats.
From the YouTube video description:
“They attacked a St. Jude family for saying thank you to Eric Trump today. #WalkAway.” “I just hate they are attacking him and tweeting that hate to St. Jude. It’s not about me. I just wanted to say thank you not open the flood gates of nastiness on him or the hospital.”
And just like that…YouTube has removed this woman’s video.
Shocker, not.
More details from the WZ link:
“The left’s deranged hatred of President Donald Trump knows no bounds, as was seen when they turned their venom on a woman for thanking the president’s son, Eric, for reportedly helping raise $16.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The saga began when the woman responded to a tweet from Eric Trump plugging St Jude’s, calling it “the best cause in the world!”
“It has truly been one of the most important and meaningful missions of my life,” he added.
The woman would later explain in a video she did for the #WalkAway movement that her nephew, Zachary, is a cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude’s at just 4-years-old and that she was forever grateful to the hospital and its staff, who are still helping the child deal with the aftereffects of his treatment.”
