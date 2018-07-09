New York Times calls for war against President Trump: Use mafia Godfather tactics

The New York Times has abandoned all pretenses at objective journalism or even decency.
On July 6, 2018, the Times‘ editorial board published an editorial titled “Democrats: Do Not Surrender the Judiciary,” calling on Democrats and progressives to go to war against President Trump by deploying unscrupulous mafia tactics.
The editorial says:
With Republicans controlling the Senate and the judicial filibuster dead, the Democrats’ odds of denying President Trump a second Supreme Court appointment are slim. Barring some unforeseen development, the president will lock in a 5-to-4 conservative majority, shifting the court solidly to the right for a generation.
This is all the more reason for Democrats and progressives to take a page from “The Godfather” and go to the mattresses on this issue.
The New York Times tells Democrats to “take a page from” the 1972 movie, The Godfather. The following are the tactics used by the Corleone and rival crime families in the movie:
- Spying
- Garroting
- Shooting (gunning down)
- Ambush with machine guns
- Car bomb
- Sending a dead fish as a message that someone had been murdered (“sleeps with the fishes”)
- Decapitating a horse and putting its bloody head in the bed as a warning
As Breitbart‘s John Nolte points out:
The term “going to the mattresses” means going to war.
The Urban Dictionary accurately describes the phrase as meaning “preparing for battle” within the context of a mob war, a violent mob war involving firearms, assassinations, and bombings.
The anti-Trump New York Times describes this editorial as a “call to arms” and adds that the “fire now raging against Mr. Trump and his nominees can’t be sustained indefinitely.”
As of July 7, Breitbart News has documented 190 acts (this list continues to be updated and now numbers 254) of media-approved violence and harassment against Trump and his supporters during the last 31 months.
The establishment media continue to ignore, downplay, encourage, and even justify violence against their political enemies on the right, and the result of this indifference and wink-wink encouragement is an epidemic of violence and harassment.
Simply put, the media have declared “open season” on Trump supporters.
And now, we have the “esteemed” New York Times editorial board calling for Democrats to use the mafia as their inspiration to stop a judicial appointment.
Keep in mind that the same media encouraging this violence against everyday Americans is the same media constantly campaigning to have those same everyday Americans left helpless by disarming them.
The New York Times‘ despicable editorial is reproached by a reader, “Walked away,” who wrote this comment on July 7, 2018:
As an African American man, I have lived in the DC for a considerable period of time, and I have never seen the type of vulgar, mean spiritedness rage after an election. After the election I went to my place of work, and the police told us to remain in the building because of the riots taking place.
When President Obama was elected that never happened. Yes, conservatives hated it, vowed to make him a one term president, but no burning cars, broken windows, bullied people because you wore an Obama or hat shirt.
Now we have a Congresswoman openly endorsing harassment of cabinet members – at their home, and while they carry out their daily duties! What if a child is involved?
For the first time in my life we have our own elected officials advocating for people who are not American citizens more them than American citizens.
From where I’m sitting, the Dems are positioning themselves for a great loss during the Midterms and quite possibly the General. The vitriolic narrative is one thing, but assaults and harassment are another. You cannot act or be like what you don’t want in the White House, and yet; that’s what the Dems are doing. When you endorse harassment, censorship and hatred, the sleeper effects of the silent majority will nail you, just as it did election night.
In my opinion, fix both your narratives and optics if you want to win the SCOTUS and in the voting booth. What I am witnessing from the Democratic party is not just unAmerican it’s scary.
Here’s a screenshot of the comment:
Your time to get armed up is slowly slipping away. The liberals, if left un-checked will continue to use their “ resist tactics” in an increasing manner until it explodes into a unimaginable violent Civil War. Your safety and survival and that of your family, friends and community depends on the sane to step up and step up armed, to be able to stop the “crazies”. You can still buy guns, ammo and get training on how to safely use and employ them. For goodness sake don’t be caught unprepared!
It all just makes me wish I had one of them orange “Make America Great Again” hats.
NYT is just showing who and what they are – mafia thugs without moral consciousness. Anyone who agrees with them and/or acts out accordingly, is the same as them – an immoral mafia thug! This isn’t a political action but intense anger, hatred and intent to harm. This is exactly what the Democrat/communist party has become. If people aren’t of that mindset, then why in the name of all that’s holy, do they vote for anyone in that party! Even if their candidates say they are a moderate (during a campaign), there’s no way on earth that they will be able to vote their conscience. The party chair won’t let them – the candidate does know this, so they are just a con person lying to get elected. Why would anyone vote for them – but they do still believing the Democrat Party is for the little people. They are some of the wealthiest and unscrupulous people in Congress. If someone believes in God, why do you vote Democrat? During the 2016 election, they took God out of their platform. Many elderly Dems continue to vote for candidates and a party that doesn’t hold to their values. Wake up!
Careful what you wish for, lefties. Millions of us out here in Deploraville have been good-to-go for years. We’re strapped, sighted in, and ready to reach out and touch someone. [I don’t hold out much hope for the fence-sitters who are always late to the party.] So bring it, comrades. It’ll be over by lunchtime. In the meanwhile, I’m still munching my popcorn.
It may be over by mid-morning break!
ALL the prophets,saints,and watchmen have been SHOWN WAR IS COMING,even the unbelivers are being shown whats coming,BUT AMERICANS are the dumbest people on earth,,even though they can’t see it,their UNARMED,and even though they were commanded to be armed 24-7,,(luke 22:36-38),if the people understood mass death is coming, maybe they would be armed,,but they aren’t the sharpest knives in the drawer either,THE LORD said AMERICA you have crossed the Rubicon,get your seatbelt on,,,Are they…NO they don’t believe it,they have no clue who the LORD is,THIS will be the worse Bloodbath in history coming……
It IS an editorial, not a “news” piece, so they can be a unhinged as they want.
But it’s still not right to call for actual physical attacks on anyone.
From where I sit all I see is “imaginary outrage”. I’m not a huge fan of some of Trump’s actions, especially foreign wars and support for Israel. Nonetheless, I don’t know where all this rhetoric about “racism”, abuse of children, etc., comes from.
I know where it “comes from” but it isn’t based on reality. I think the article is correct to say that this outrage can’t be sustained. They have created a false demon to rail against. All of this is the lowest form of contrivance.
I really don’t do “politics” because it is all contrived. I can see that this is really about their owner’s having given them their marching orders. If they think they need a war to usher in their tyrannical communist state, they will do so. Time will tell.
lophatt,
I know that some will not agree with me, but I don’t share your dislike of Israel. But that is neither here nor there. The fact is, the United States simply must be on good terms with the nation of Israel, even if we don’t like them. There are simply too many strategic reasons for needing to be aligned with them in the middle east.
But rather than get into a discussion of that, I know that we can agree that if a conservative news organization were to call for violent tactics against the Obama administration, say that Fox News called for the old KKK tactics, and it would be understood to mean that white people should start to lynch black people or drag them behind their cars, the resulting screaming from the left could be heard on the ISS.
And I wonder how long it will take the Dept. of Justice to begin an investigation into the NY Times and their promoting violence. My guess is forever.
As the “African-American man writes, “You cannot act or be like what you don’t want in the White House, and yet; that’s what the Dems are doing.”
(Actually an “African-American” is a person who has legally emigrated from Africa to become an American. Otherwise regardless of our race, we are Americans)
Yes, that’s a major part of their agenda:
“Accuse your opponent of what only you are doing, as you are doing it, to create confusion, cloud the issue, and inoculate voters against any evidence of your guilt.” –Saul Alinsky
I read “Rules for Radicals” a few years ago after waking up. It really does say its dedicated to lucifer. https://archive.org/details/RulesForRadicals
Mafia tactics most generally killed by guns. The lefties want gun control??!!! Guess the outcome!
