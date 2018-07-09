Los Angeles County Sheriff’s badge has ‘boy lover’ pedophile symbol

The FBI publication of January 31, 2007, (U) Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences, states:

“Pedophiles…are using various types of identification logos or symbols to recognize one another and distinguish their sexual preferences…. These symbols have been etched into rings and formed into pendants, and have also been found imprinted on coins.”

Below are the symbols for “boy lover”, “girl lover” and “child lover” pedophiles, according to the FBI. Note especially the triangle-shaped symbol for “boy lover” on the far left:

Below is the Los Angeles County Sheriff badge (source). I’ve circled in red the “boy lover” spiral triangles.

Now we know why the Los Angeles police won’t do anything about the rampant pedophilia in Hollywood, which is a far worse problem than the #MeToo sexual abuse of women.

