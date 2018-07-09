Los Angeles County Sheriff’s badge has ‘boy lover’ pedophile symbol

The FBI publication of January 31, 2007, (U) Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences, states:

“Pedophiles…are using various types of identification logos or symbols to recognize one another and distinguish their sexual preferences…. These symbols have been etched into rings and formed into pendants, and have also been found imprinted on coins.”

Below are the symbols for “boy lover”, “girl lover” and “child lover” pedophiles, according to the FBI. Note especially the triangle-shaped symbol for “boy lover” on the far left:

Below is the Los Angeles County Sheriff badge (source). I’ve circled in red the “boy lover” spiral triangles.

Now we know why the Los Angeles police won’t do anything about the rampant pedophilia in Hollywood, which is a far worse problem than the #MeToo sexual abuse of women.

~Eowyn

11 responses to “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s badge has ‘boy lover’ pedophile symbol

  1. traildustfotm | July 9, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Reply

    Dr. Eowyn, I wouldn’t have believed it if you hadn’t pointed this out. But it begins to make sense why parts of California are so nuts.

  2. Auntie Lulu | July 9, 2018 at 1:05 pm | Reply

    I am wondering how many years ago was the Sheriff’s logo designed? I find this news to be most disheartening. If you cannot trust policing units–then you really are up a tree. In any case, I think that the Sherriff’s logo of Los Angeles County needs to be redesigned. It is not appropriate for current times.

  4. Alma | July 9, 2018 at 1:27 pm | Reply

    Anything CALIFORNIA smells dirty, reads dirty and is dirty. A good “shake up” will do miracles.

  5. truckjunkie | July 9, 2018 at 1:33 pm | Reply

    Gee-if the State and all its Counties weren’t BROKE,they could have new politically correct badges made.

  6. Kevin Lankford | July 9, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Reply

    I would say if they do not under take immediate action to redesign their badges, then the design is not coincidental.

  7. Stephen T. McCarthy | July 9, 2018 at 2:07 pm | Reply

    Gee why am I not surprised?

    Oh, yeah, I know why: Because I know a good deal about police officers in general. And while there are a small number of exceptions, by and large, the police are not our friends.

    ~ D-FensDogG
    Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends

  8. ManCavePatriot | July 9, 2018 at 2:55 pm | Reply

    I would love to know who designed the badge, and who approved the design to be made into badges. I’m not confident that we will ever know the truth because it will be blamed on an anonymous commission where every decision in made.

  10. Andrew | July 9, 2018 at 3:35 pm | Reply

    Well, hold on there, pardner. That there motif has been in use since Egyptian times. Found in some Celtic patterns, too. And Amer-Ind. Now, if this badge was suddenly redesigned and reissued after the Man-Boy Love people started using it, then I’d have a snit-fit.

    Remember, one of the US Army’s divisions had an Amer-Ind sun symbol on their badge, which, unfortunately, looked just like the stupid swastika that the real Nazis used on their stuff.

    Sometimes parallel evolution of design is just that, parallel evolution. I mean, what the heck type of squiggly line thingy are you going to put into a triangle-shaped area.

    Conspiracies, they aren’t everywhere. Dial it back. Leave the barking over-the-edge stuff up to Those people.

