Trump-hating feminist confused over black man driving a BMW w/pro-NRA and Tea Party bumper stickers

Doesn’t take much to confuse libtards.
From Daily Mail: A white feminist activist has been dubbed a ‘racist’ after tweeting that she was ‘confused’ to see a black man driving a BMW which had pro-NRA and Tea Party bumper stickers on it.
Kimberly Johnson, a Washington DC-based author and activist, published the offending tweet on Thursday. It said: ‘Out on the road the other day I saw an affluent black man driving a BMW with two bumper-stickers. ‘One was pro-NRA and the other one was a Tea Party sticker that read, “Don’t tread on me.” This left me very confused.’
She was immediately bombarded with complaints from followers who accused her of racism.
‘It’s your kind that do not have a mind of their own and are followers.Blacks and Hispanics do have a mind of their own.’
‘You are a RACIST. Your actions and words confirm that,’ fumed one critic.
‘Kimberly Johnson: “Stop explaining how women should behave or feel.” Also Kimberly Johnson: “An affluent black man should not support this or that.”
‘That should tell you how much energy you should waste trying to convey logic to this person,’ another said.
Johnson deleted the tweet after being inundated with complaints.
In a follow-up post, she sought to explain herself and said she was confused over an African American person supporting the Republican party when President Trump was in office.
She said it was because the president is racist and has supported white supremacists in the past.
‘Okay. I deleted a tweet that questioned why African Americans would support the Tea Party, and people saw that as racist.
I do not see the GOP working in the best interests of people of color or women. ‘I never said anyone should vote any particular way. I said it confused me.
‘I deleted it because people were putting words in my mouth and changing my original intent.
‘FOR THE RECORD: I do not believe everyone should vote the way I do. However, I am free to wonder what motivates people to vote,’ she said.
>>… ‘FOR THE RECORD: I do not believe everyone should vote the way I do. However, I am free to wonder what motivates people to vote,’ she said.
She displays her lack of intellect and inability to reason EVEN when attempting to explain herself and do a bit of ‘Damage Control’.
Speaking for myself, I DO BELIEVE that EVERYONE SHOULD VOTE THE WAY I DO!!
Why wouldn’t I? Since I have done my research; since I know precisely what I believe and the solid reasons WHY I believe what I do; and since I always believe I am casting the vote that is best for the country, best for my fellow countrymen, and best for the world overall over the long haul, OF COURSE I believe everyone should vote the way I do! And that’s why I sometimes try to reason with and convince a person who will be casting a ballot that will cancel out my vote, to change their mind, based on the available evidence, and cast a ballot that will strengthen the cause I am supporting, rather than undermining it.
Libs… they really AREN’T very bright. And this woman is supposedly a “writer”? Based on her lack of thinking displayed in her original tweet, as well as the follow-up tweet, I’d say she’s probably more of a “typist” than a “writer”.
Stephen . . . . Bravo! Excellent comments. I must admit, I also believe that if others would vote the way I so–the world and my country would be better off. I agree about this “writer,” she certainly is not heavy in thinking.
Maybe she spotted Ben Carson driving down the road. Or former Sheriff David Clarke.
(Humor: Not sure if 7th Day Adventists approve of guns. but as a former neurosurgeon, I’m sure Ben could afford a BMW. The opposite for Clarke: We know he’s pro-gun but as a former Sheriff, I’m not sure he could afford a BMW.) 🙂
Either way, I hope every awake black person sees how narrow-minded libs are. If she could have grasped what she saw, she would have concluded, “Hey, black man, nice car, NRA, Tea Party. Hmmm. Maybe HE KNOWS something I don’t & I should find out what that might be!” (ding ding ding, bell goes off in her head).
Great comment by Stephen & lol at his “typist vs. writer” finale. 🙂
Aren’t they all? I mean, confused; aren’t libtards all confused? They should all go live in a socialist/communist country like China for a while. Might clear the fog in their minds. These people should all give up living in the USA and move to their dreamland of OZ where streets are gold paved and you never run out of other people’s money. Morons!
Pat Riot . . . . Excellent idea! I’m all for the libtards moving to someplace like Venezuela. They would have to stay minimum of five years. Far too many of these leftists just do not really look at the conditions in Socialist/Communist countries . . . . they really do need a wakeup call!
I doubt they could avoid seeing what Socialist/Communist Countries are like-it’s in the News every night. The problem is THEY think that making THIS Country Socialist/Communist would somehow be BETTER than the rest of ’em. See,they’ve ALWAYS believed THEY could adopt LOSING policies and MAKE them WINNERS,just because THEY’D do it so much better. They just can’t grasp the fact that a BAD policy is STILL a BAD policy,no matter WHO is doing it.
It is more than obvious that they are basically totalitarians. They insist that all of their “followers” must be in total lockstep. The dogma gets stranger and stranger over time. It has reached a point where many are leaving them purely because they can no longer justify the idiotic tenets.
It is long past due for a couple of new parties (in my view). Anyone who can align themselves with the demon-rats are beyond hope. Why bother?
See what happens when we let ’em vote?
I rest my case!
I’ll push it up another notch-See what happens when we let them walk free among us? The INSANE belong in INSANE ASYLUMS.
Left/libtards’ way or the highway…
I really love it when the oh so enlightened ones on the left use the term People of Color. Not to be confused with the older term Colored People, which they are merely changing around a bit to appear to be less racist than they really are.
I have to say, I know that I am one of the lucky ones. I grew up in a home where my parents genuinely loved each other, and respected each other. They also were involved with the community, trying to make it a better place for everyone. My dad, although dropping out of school in the 8th grade due to having to help support his family with his father’s illness, was on the school board, and was respected in the village as a person of character whose word was his bond, something that has carried over with me, even though it has cost me at times.
I went through a divorce at the age of 30, and my parents let me live with them for a year, to get on my feet again. While there, I also worked in the foundry, and was playing music professionally. On the way to practice one night, I ran across a young sort of free spirit couple, the type you might see on a BMW auto commercial on television. Their car had broken down on the road just outside of town, and I stopped to see if I could help. They were from out of state, heading up north to Petoskey, MI for a week long hiking vacation. I towed their car downtown to my parents house, and my parents offered to allow them to stay with them until they could get their car fixed. They thanked them, but chose to set up the tent that they were staying in on the hiking trip up in their back yard. My parents then contacted a local friend who was also a mechanic, to fix the car for the couple. I think it was a transmission problem.
My folks owned a restaurant in town for over 3 decades, and fed the people in their restaurant for the next two days until they were able to get the parts for their car and the friend was able to get them back on the road. My parents would not hear of letting these two pay for food or lodging. The mechanic, of course the couple paid him, he was a young guy with a wife and child, and they were sort of poor, and needed the money. These people went on their way with a neat story to tell, I’m sure, and my parents I am sure, thought nothing about it, since it was actually a normal thing for them. Growing up I had witnessed on many occasions someone crashing on my parents couch or in a spare bedroom, when they were in need of help, knowing that the one family in my town of less than one thousand who would help was mine.
I actually feel sorry for this Kimberly Johnson, the white feminist, who now has the label racist. Had she grown up in a household with parents like mine, I bet she would not be the angry person that she is today. Because when I see these feminists or other social justice warriors, what I sense is anger, seething within. And not directed outwards, but rather directed inwards, towards some part of themselves that they will never be happy with. They really need an encounter with the Living God of the Universe. He can bring them peace.
