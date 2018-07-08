Signs of Hillary Clinton running for POTUS in 2020

To quote the inimitable Yogi Berra: It’s déjà vu all over again.

There is increasing buzz on the net that Hillary Clinton means to run again for the Presidency in 2020.

Here are the signs:

(1) She continues to be in denial that she had lost the 2016 presidential election, but blames her loss on any and everything under the sun — white people, misogynists, women with no minds of their own, Bernie Sanders, and of course, the Russians. (See “Hillary Clinton blames election loss on 42 scapegoats”)

(2) She keeps insisting “No, I’m not over it”:

(3) She’s behaving like she’s running:

Five times in the last month alone, Hillary sent e-mails touting her super PAC’s role in combating President Trump. Most seized on headline events, such as the family-separation issue at the southern border.

She’s organizing : Hillary openly subverts President Trump with $800k donation to the “resistance” movement. Onward Together , formed in May of 2017, is a Hillary 2020 campaign vehicle in waiting. Onward Together’s homepage says the group “is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned [Hillary Clinton] nearly 66 million votes in the last election.” The day after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, Hillary introduced a newly- minted “resistance” organization called Demand Justice , which promises to protect “reproductive rights, voting rights and access to health care” by keeping Senate Democrats united in opposing any conservative Trump nominee. The executive director of Demand Justice is Brian Fallon , who was Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign’s press secretary.

:

(4) There’s no one else. As Michael Goodwin writes in the New York Post, July 7, 2018:

First . . . there’s no clear front-runner for the nomination 18 months into Trump’s presidency, Clinton remains the closest thing to an incumbent. She’s also got numerous advantages, from name recognition to campaign experience to an off-the-shelf Cabinet, that could give her a head start. Second, a crowded, diverse field diminishes the chances of anyone knocking her off. Recall how Trump outlasted 16 GOP rivals by having a committed core of supporters that grew as the field shrunk. Clinton could be in a similar position — unpopular among many, but also unbeatable by a single opponent. Third, looking ahead to the 2020 primaries, she sees no reason to fear the favorite daughters and sons in key blue states. She would almost certainly beat Sen. Kamala Harris in California, Sen. Cory Booker in New Jersey and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York. And please — forget Sanders and Joe Biden. Sanders is already 76 and Biden, at 75, has never been a viable candidate for president and still isn’t. Fourth, money is not an issue. Some donors will resist Clinton at first, but any Dem nominee can count on all the money in the world to run against Trump.

Sources: New York Post; Legal Insurrection

~Eowyn