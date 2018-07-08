Signs of Hillary Clinton running for POTUS in 2020

To quote the inimitable Yogi Berra: It’s déjà vu all over again.
There is increasing buzz on the net that Hillary Clinton means to run again for the Presidency in 2020.
Here are the signs:
(1) She continues to be in denial that she had lost the 2016 presidential election, but blames her loss on any and everything under the sun — white people, misogynists, women with no minds of their own, Bernie Sanders, and of course, the Russians. (See “Hillary Clinton blames election loss on 42 scapegoats”)
(2) She keeps insisting “No, I’m not over it”:
(3) She’s behaving like she’s running:
- Five times in the last month alone, Hillary sent e-mails touting her super PAC’s role in combating President Trump. Most seized on headline events, such as the family-separation issue at the southern border.
- She’s organizing:
- Hillary openly subverts President Trump with $800k donation to the “resistance” movement.
- Onward Together, formed in May of 2017, is a Hillary 2020 campaign vehicle in waiting. Onward Together’s homepage says the group “is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned [Hillary Clinton] nearly 66 million votes in the last election.”
- The day after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, Hillary introduced a newly- minted “resistance” organization called Demand Justice, which promises to protect “reproductive rights, voting rights and access to health care” by keeping Senate Democrats united in opposing any conservative Trump nominee. The executive director of Demand Justice is Brian Fallon, who was Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign’s press secretary.
(4) There’s no one else. As Michael Goodwin writes in the New York Post, July 7, 2018:
First . . . there’s no clear front-runner for the nomination 18 months into Trump’s presidency, Clinton remains the closest thing to an incumbent. She’s also got numerous advantages, from name recognition to campaign experience to an off-the-shelf Cabinet, that could give her a head start.
Second, a crowded, diverse field diminishes the chances of anyone knocking her off. Recall how Trump outlasted 16 GOP rivals by having a committed core of supporters that grew as the field shrunk. Clinton could be in a similar position — unpopular among many, but also unbeatable by a single opponent.
Third, looking ahead to the 2020 primaries, she sees no reason to fear the favorite daughters and sons in key blue states. She would almost certainly beat Sen. Kamala Harris in California, Sen. Cory Booker in New Jersey and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York.
And please — forget Sanders and Joe Biden. Sanders is already 76 and Biden, at 75, has never been a viable candidate for president and still isn’t.
Fourth, money is not an issue. Some donors will resist Clinton at first, but any Dem nominee can count on all the money in the world to run against Trump.
Sources: New York Post; Legal Insurrection
I think that any indicators for Hillary to run in 2020 are just smoke and mirrors or to put it differently a diversionary tactic. Hillary, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie will all serve as diversions so that Trump doesn’t know who to focus upon with his rhetoric. While they are running interference against Trump and absorbing all of his insults they will quietly prepare Andrew Cuomo and they will wheel him out at the latest possible time. Governor Cuomo has been doing his very best to appear Presidential on the national stage. He added his two cents into the Florida high school shooting and he even traveled to the southern border with Mexico to grandstand on the immigration issue. They will use Hill, Elizabeth and Bernie as a cheap psychological ploy to divert Trump’s attention away from Andrew Cuomo. When they feel the time is right they will announce Andrew. The DNC will never back Hillary again, they won’t make the same mistake twice! They know full well what the definition of insanity is! Get ready for Andrew Cuomo to come out of left field, that is my prediction for 2020!
The thought her running again when she should absolutely be in jail is downright nauseating. The claims she wants reproductive rights, when I have heard no one wanting to take them away, I have only heard of people wanting to protect all those late term babies being cut into pieces during abortions, she claims she wants voter rights, then she should be pushing for voter ID so those voting legally aren’t overtaken by those voting illegally, like the dems always do. Our country is a country that doesn’t turn down citizens at ER rooms. With Obamacare just now increasing their rates. Maybe she wants to rethink her stance on Obamacare.
She is neither physically or mentally able to be President. She is deranged. But let her run, she will lose in a massive defeat……again. She should accept her own demands of Trump……accept the outcome.
Dr. E, I appreciated this article, but after seeing the picture at the beginning (I agree with your caption BTW,) I'm going to need some kind of bleachbit for my eyes. How can I "unsee" that horrible image now that I've seen it? That horrifying picture is now permanently seared into my brain no matter how much I wish it weren't, although I'm sure it's nothing Huma hasn't seen many times before. How about a little warning ahead of time next time? Did you really need to show us one of the outfits HRC wore on Pedo Island after flying there on Epstein's plane? Some things are better left to the imagination. That is DEFINITELY one of them.
It’s going to be hard for her to run behind bars!!!
I hope komrade Broom Hilda does run in 2020. 🙂
Okay-so they may run:
Hillary
Bernie
Shotgun Joe
Lizzie Bor-I mean WARREN
Cuomo
I’m SURE they’ll dredge up more.
But the question remains-Do they have ANYONE credible to put on the Ballot against Trump? I say “They got NUTHIN'”
It really doesn’t MATTER who they run. WE need to preempt ANY form of Voter Fraud,as VOTER FRAUD is the ONLY chance they have of “winning” the Election.
Something tells me she is just running her mouth and collecting donations.😎
Gotta pay her wheel chair and straight jacket payments,without using her OWN money….
