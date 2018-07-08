Man sentenced to just 8 years for racist attack & beating disabled teen on Facebook Live

According to Illinois law, aggravated kidnapping is a Class X felony which the sentence of imprisonment shall be not less than six years and not more than 30 years.
From Illinois General Assembly, Section 720 ILCS 5/10-2: “additional imprisonment is awarded for committing aggravated kidnapping from 15 to 25 years which is added to the term of imprisonment imposed by the court depending upon the gravity of the crime.”
No doubt this perp will serve less than 8 years as he’ll probably receive reduced time for “good behavior.”
From CNN: A man involved in the beating of a mentally disabled Chicago man that was streamed on Facebook Live pleaded guilty on Thursday, according the state’s attorney.
Jordan Hill, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of a hate crime, according to Cook County state’s attorney Tandra Simonton. Both crimes are felonies. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, Simonton said.
Hill and three other suspects — Tesafaye Cooper, Brittany Covington and Tanishia Covington — were charged in early 2017 after they livestreamed video of the torture of a special-needs teen on Facebook.
The video showed the 18-year-old cowering in the corner of a room with his mouth bound in plastic. For more than 25 minutes, his attackers kicked and punched him, ignoring his screams. The assailants also made references to Donald Trump and white people while carrying out the attack.
The victim was tied up for four or five hours, according to police.
The video also raised ethical questions for Facebook and its platform’s livestreaming capabilities. The social media network took the video down from one of the suspect’s profiles.
Hill is the third of the four co-defendants to be sentenced. According to CNN affiliate WBBM, Brittany and Tanishia Covington also pleaded guilty. Last year, Brittany Covington was sentenced to four years of probation, WBBM reported, and Tanishia Covington was sentenced to three years in prison in April.
CNN has reached out to an attorney for Hill for comment.
When will young people understand – hate doesn’t get you anywhere except the “pokey.” I would encourage all young people – whatever color – put your mind in gear to help – instead of hurt – a fellow man or woman.
The heart was made for love not hate. Stop and think about the two sides of the coin – when you enact a “hate” crime and when you enact “a gift of love.” Think about it. How do you feel mentally? The difference in the hate crime is the “rage” that over takes your body and how you feel and when you enact a gift of love – the “peace and tranquility” that you feel.
There is a difference. Try it and see if you feel the difference.
It works for me.
But see, I don’t think the perps “hated” the victim; to hate someone, you have to actually CARE about them first. I can’t say for sure, but I suspect the perps lack any depth of feeling at all.
When I first saw the video in question, I thought the perps looked like cats that had cornered a mouse: they were toying with him, and having a damned good time doing it, too. There wasn’t a hint of empathy or fear of retribution exhibited by a single one of them. The only surprise was that they didn’t kill the poor kid.
I wish I could say I’m surprised that only two of the perps have received prison time (and 8 years seems mighty…generous…to the perp). However, I know, personally, a woman who was found guilty of over 40 felonies (many with gang enhancements), mostly “non-violent”, but not all, and she got 7-10 years probation, which she promptly violated. Did she go to the clink? Nope! They just re-started her probation. True story.
That’s disgusting! God knows what would have happened to that poor kid if he hadn’t escaped this group of sadistic torturers!
If that disabled teen would have been black and the assailants white they would have thrown the book at them and put them in jail for 30 years. America is go to hell in a hand basket. There is no longer one justice system in America. There is one for the non-elected criminals, one for the elected criminals and then there is the law for us hard working, law abiding citizens. Guess which group gets the book thrown at them every time.
brackenkaren . . . . I agree with you 100%. The more recent law regarding “hate crimes” really only kicks in if the perpetrator is white. You are absolutely on the mark when you stated, “There is no longer one justice system in America.”
I will be doing Jury Duty early in October . . . God help any perps who have trespassed against any other peoples–regardless of their color. I don’t fall for any cockamamie reasons why such and such happened because of such and such!
I served on a mock jury years ago, a husband was trying to extract the big bucks from Kaiser Permanente; his wife had been getting mental counseling at their facility. The attorneys were trying to come up with the best way to approach a real jury. So they were holding several mock juries trying different approaches to see which would achieve a successful award payout.
She and the male counselor had entered into a sexual relationship; in fact they would go to a nearby public park and “get it on.” The husband and wife never split up. I felt that after the fact the husband and wife were using this affair to extract monies from Kaiser. I had no sympathy for her whatsoever. It might have been different if this affair had lead to the breakup of the husband’s marriage.
Yep–stream it on FB..now that takes brains!!!
I’m trying to imagine the bravado gained from physically defeating someone that is not fit to properly defend themselves…..I’m coming up with nothing.
I suggest the perp is lacking in the very basics of everything in his life to think such an action would further his stature.
He is indeed one of the many dregs of society.
