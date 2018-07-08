Elephant rushes to protect caretaker under attack

Posted on July 8, 2018 by | 7 Comments

Human beings like to think ourselves as superior to animals — that non-human animals have no feelings, such as love and empathy, and no moral sense, such as altruism.

Again and again, God’s creatures demonstrate otherwise.

Thongsri the elephant is one example.

The 17-year-old elephant lives in a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

In a video that’s gone viral, two of her caretakers pretend to fight. One of the men strikes the other, who falls to the ground.

Watching this, Thongsri charges into battle to rescue her caretaker. The elephant circles the man protectively, using her body to shield him against harm.

H/t Happiest

See these other examples of animal love, empathy, gratitude, and altruism:

~Eowyn

7 responses to “Elephant rushes to protect caretaker under attack

  1. EddieBG | July 8, 2018 at 7:03 am | Reply

    If one has grown up on a farm & cared for a variety of animals & fowls, you would no doubt often see & experience such intense creature to human bonding.. City Folks know well – the creature bonding with house cats & pet dogs..

  2. Stovepipe | July 8, 2018 at 7:38 am | Reply

    I loved that video!

  3. kommonsentsjane | July 8, 2018 at 8:26 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your enjoyment.

    kommonsentsjane

  4. Auntie Lulu | July 8, 2018 at 8:45 am | Reply

    That was really phenomenal. Thanks for bringing it to us.

  5. Alexa | July 8, 2018 at 8:53 am | Reply

    Amazing!

  6. marblenecltr | July 8, 2018 at 9:07 am | Reply

    They make great bodyguards!

  7. DCG | July 8, 2018 at 9:14 am | Reply

    Just like a protective momma…!

