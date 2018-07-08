Elephant rushes to protect caretaker under attack

Human beings like to think ourselves as superior to animals — that non-human animals have no feelings, such as love and empathy, and no moral sense, such as altruism.

Again and again, God’s creatures demonstrate otherwise.

Thongsri the elephant is one example.

The 17-year-old elephant lives in a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

In a video that’s gone viral, two of her caretakers pretend to fight. One of the men strikes the other, who falls to the ground.

Watching this, Thongsri charges into battle to rescue her caretaker. The elephant circles the man protectively, using her body to shield him against harm.

H/t Happiest

See these other examples of animal love, empathy, gratitude, and altruism:

~Eowyn