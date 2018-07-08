Elephant rushes to protect caretaker under attack

Human beings like to think ourselves as superior to animals — that non-human animals have no feelings, such as love and empathy, and no moral sense, such as altruism.
Again and again, God’s creatures demonstrate otherwise.
Thongsri the elephant is one example.
The 17-year-old elephant lives in a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
In a video that’s gone viral, two of her caretakers pretend to fight. One of the men strikes the other, who falls to the ground.
Watching this, Thongsri charges into battle to rescue her caretaker. The elephant circles the man protectively, using her body to shield him against harm.
H/t Happiest
~Eowyn
If one has grown up on a farm & cared for a variety of animals & fowls, you would no doubt often see & experience such intense creature to human bonding.. City Folks know well – the creature bonding with house cats & pet dogs..
I loved that video!
That was really phenomenal. Thanks for bringing it to us.
Amazing!
They make great bodyguards!
Just like a protective momma…!
