TDS on steroids: Guardian writer blames Trump for skipping gym, says she can’t open jars any more

These people…
From Fox News: Trump Derangement Syndrome is even worse than anyone thought: It has now made it impossible for one woman to open a jar of pickles.
The Guardian published a column Wednesday by a woman who blames President Trump for keeping her from the gym, leaving her too weak to carry groceries or open jars.
The outlandish commentary headlined, “I stopped going to the gym because of Trump. Now I can’t open jars,” was written by Brigid Delaney, who is a senior writer for Guardian Australia. She explained that after losing a wager on the 2016 presidential election to the owner of her gym, she was forced to pull a sled in an event that appears to have been equal parts show of strength and humiliation.
“I pulled the sled like a human oxen while being filmed and the gym staff cheered. I did it. But the Trump victory soured my successful show of strength,” Delaney wrote. “Yeah, I could pull a pretend sled. But how was that going to help me when the world had been destroyed by nuclear weapons or climate change?”
Delaney then complains of a bad meal she ate while sulking about Trump defeating Hillary Clinton and decided that she wouldn’t work out any more – somehow blaming Trump for her decision.
“My thinking about fitness changed almost overnight. In tune with the times, it became more Trump, less Obama,” Delaney wrote. “In the spirit of the Donald, I drank more bottles of Diet Coke and ate more McDonald’s.”
A careful reading of the column does little to reveal whether Trump’s victory was so demoralizing that she could no longer exercise, or if she was actually inspired to adopt Trump’s aversion to working out.
Delaney cites the book “Trump Revealed” and a quote that the president once gave to Reuters about his philosophy on working out. Despite suggesting that Trump is capable of destroying the world a few sentences earlier, she decided to follow in his footsteps.
“I dropped the gym – embracing Trump’s belief that we are given a certain amount of energy and if we use it then we are depleting a finite resource,” she wrote. “I didn’t want to die young, so I didn’t go to the gym.”
Delaney complained of not being strong enough to open jars or carry groceries, openly pondering if she could continue to skip the gym for the duration of Trump’s presidency. “Trump was going to be in power for another 1,000 years. Or at least that’s what it felt like,” she wrote before declaring that she decided to return to exercise despite her outrage over the 2016 election.
“I returned again this week – to the boredom and pain of the gym – trying to build up back to the strength I had before Trump became president,” she wrote.
DCG
He can’t be responsible for your bed wetting, too. Make an appointment for a physical. Also contact a good therapist. You need both. Meanwhile, over here in fly over country we’re doing pretty good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think this takes the cake for excuses as to why not exercise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s probably using her hands and fingers for alternative exercising ;. Judging by her pic , she’s probably devoid of male company .
LikeLike
But look at her biceps!
Those are biceps, aren’t they?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those are Miss Piggy “biceps” of fat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does TDS also keep her from taking care of her hair? Someone tell Brigid that shampoo is her friend. 😳
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lack of hygiene is another symptom of TDS that is far too prevalent among many unhinged libtards, both young and old.
LikeLike
Brigid’s story/thinking/reasoning is so absurd it almost sounded like satire. A well-grounded teenager would have better sense than this Aussie snowflake.
Would love to hear the gym owner’s take on this crybaby, lol. The owner was obviously wise enough to foresee a Trump win & no doubt grinned like a Cheshire cat over this lib-brainwashed “victim” when Hillary lost. Awww, poor little you, ha!
BTW, I’m with POTUS on being anti-gym. “…bodily exercise profiteth little…” says the Apostle Paul at 1st Timothy 4:8, so “gym freaks” must have also existed in his day. 🙂
Work Smart, Not Hard:
TIPS ON HOW TO OPEN JARS (been doing these things my entire life):
1__A cut-piece of cheap Walmart rubbery-shelf-liner makes a great “gripper” to open glass jars with tight lids.
2__If that doesn’t help, take a sandwich knife & tap the handle/heavier end around the top edges of the lid.
3__If those don’t work, hold jar downward & rotate the underside-edges of the lid under hot running water.
(Super-tight vacuum-packed glass jars with metal lids can be a bear to open.)
Signed: Small-Wristed-Woman.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Miss Piggy’s pic above, unlike you, Brigid Delaney is no small-wristed woman. She has wrists so thick, she can probably strangle single-handedly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, very true that she has quite the stocky/hefty “body frame.” The Tips may help her assured-recurrence of limp-wristed-weakness when POTUS wins reelection in 2020. 🙂
===
Another new TDS story is that of a 75-YEAR-OLD(!) libtard MAN, Martin Astrof, up in NY, who went to a NY Repub Congressman’s Campaign office & became irate at a volunteer & then backed up his car “aggressively” almost hitting the volunteer. Astrof was arrested! Good!
LikeLiked by 2 people
HA HA HA HA HA! Liberalism truly is a mental disorder of epic, clinical, pathological severity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“writer blames Trump for skipping gym” !!!!
Quick! Somebody find me an eye rolling emoji!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s in our Media archives, TD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess Trump made her fat and ugly, too …
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get all the TDS by Americans, they’re all butthurt that Hillary cannot finish Odumbos work of destroying our beautiful Republic, but why the heck is an Aussie givin a crap about our POTUS? It matters not to me who their leaders are
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought the same thing, Tony. Why do they even care who our President is? I have no idea who her leaders are, nor do I care.
LikeLiked by 2 people
GOOD HEAVENS! This is beyond idiotic. Are these people for real? True moron. Definitely cannot cure stupid!
LikeLiked by 2 people
More of the lefts entitlement of taking no responsibility for thier own actions and decisions.
I am big enough to admit Its all my fault for voting for trump. It is also my fault we are not neck deep in utopian socialism because I refuse to give up common sence and free will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems to me she would be more concerned about a ‘croc’ eating her cat, than our big ‘win’ in the U.S..
LikeLike
The funny thing about these people is that they don’t even realise what buffoons they are. 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is getting her appalling and cringe worthy 15 minutes of fame and hopefully it will be the last we ever hear of her in Australia…there are many Australians who have put their hopes and faith in Trump to help rid the world of the satanic filth that destroys everything it touches because what affects Americans affects us here too and I wish we had a Trump instead of the piss weak cretins we have.
Go Trump Go….and don’t let the bastards win!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Please be nice to me … Years ago, people like me would be put into a nice brick house (insane asylum), but now they only want to give me pills. I want a nice room with a view of the forest or the ocean. And when I’m alone, I don’t want to be disturbed while I’m singing … I’m a little crackpot, short and stout .. this is my handle, this is my spout … “
LikeLike
Same ol’ left/libtard logic…
LikeLike