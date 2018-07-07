London’s Muslim mayor approves of giant balloon of Trump in diaper

Next week, President Trump will be in the UK for a three-day visit.

This is how London, the capital of the UK, will greet the President of the United States of America, Britain’s supposed ally — a giant balloon of President Trump as a baby wearing a diaper will fly over the British Parliamentary building, Westminster.

Reportedly, some 10,000 people signed a petition and raised more than £17,300 for the balloon, which is approved by London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The UK website Mainstream Network observes:

Whilst knife crime, moped muggings and housing prices soar to the heights of the Gherkin, the mayor is only interested in making a crude and public statement about the President the United States. This form of adolescent and personal politics belongs in the halls of a university, not in the leadership of the world’s largest financial capital. After all, only recently Britain hosted the visit of the hardline and repressive leader of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. No giant balloons went up for him. As the UK extracts itself from the European Union, we will need our allies across the pond, no matter who their political leader is, nor what party they come from. This is a bond that transcends party politics or individual personalities. Like him, or loathe him, President Trump is coming to London. We cannot kick and scream and pretend he isn’t. We need to behave like the adult nation that we are and work with him as it is in our national interest. Staying on good terms with Trump is crucial to the future economic prosperity of this country. American corporations have invested almost £450 billion in Britain and the US is our single largest export market.

Sadiq Khan really should attend to the violent crimes in London, like this horrific machete attack:

