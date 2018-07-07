Built on Sand

If Wisdom calls, pay attention.

Your life depends on it.

Wisdom’s Rebuke

Out in the open wisdom calls aloud,

she raises her voice in the public square;

on top of the walld she cries out,

at the city gate she makes her speech:

“How long will you who are simple love your simple ways?

How long will mockers delight in mockery

and fools hate knowledge?

Repent at my rebuke!

Then I will pour out my thoughts to you,

I will make known to you my teachings.

But since you refuse to listen when I call

and no one pays attention when I stretch out my hand,

since you disregard all my advice

and do not accept my rebuke,

I in turn will laugh when disaster strikes you;

I will mock when calamity overtakes you—

when calamity overtakes you like a storm,

when disaster sweeps over you like a whirlwind,

when distress and trouble overwhelm you.

“Then they will call to me but I will not answer;

they will look for me but will not find me,

since they hated knowledge

and did not choose to fear the Lord.

Since they would not accept my advice

and spurned my rebuke,they will eat the fruit of their ways

and be filled with the fruit of their schemes.

For the waywardness of the simple will kill them,

and the complacency of fools will destroy them;

but whoever listens to me will live in safety

and be at ease, without fear of harm.”

Proverbs 1:20-33

My heart is still broken over the death of Anthony Bourdain.

My wife does not share that emotion with me, and I understand why. But I think the reason it feels so awful is that, as a man of a similar age, I see myself in him. A wise man once told me about a similar experience. He said what stuck him was the realization of the fact that, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”

And that is exactly true. Long ago, the grace of God reached me, and I responded. I paid attention to Wisdom’s call, welcoming her rebuke, feasting at her table. And as Jesus directed me, I built my house on the rock of His teachings.

Many storms have since that time struck my house, but it continues to stand. Very sadly, Tony Bourdain built his house on sand, not listening the teachings of Jesus, ignoring Wisdom’s call, preferring a Bohemian lifestyle. And one dark night another emotional storm struck, and he was swept away.

Please pay attention to Wisdom’s call.

I don’t want to lose any of more you.

TD