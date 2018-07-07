19 discounts seniors don’t know they can get

(1) Negotiate a Better Mortgage Rate With HARP

Does lowering your mortgage payments, paying off your mortgage faster, and having an extra $290 a month in savings sound good to you? Then you should look into a government program called Home Affordable Refinance Plan (HARP):

HARP can help reduce your monthly mortgage payments by as much as $3,500 in the first year.

HARP was set to expire in 2017 but has been extended to 2018 for the time being.

To qualify for HARP: You must be a homeowner born before 1985. you’ll need good or excellent credit. To check if you qualify visit HARP Approvals



(2) Install a Home Alarm System

Did you know that homes without security systems are 2.5 times more likely to be targeted by burglars and intruders? It’s also really important seniors have a high functioning alarm system installed so that they can get medical aid in case of a life threatening emergency, especially for those who live alone. Installing a home alarm system can also save you money (10-20% discount) on your homeowners insurance policy.

The good news is that these home alarm companies are pretty desperate for customers at the moment so you can get a good deal. For instance, one of the best alarm system companies, ADT, is currently offering over $850 in free equipment plus a $100 Visa gift card with $99 Installation and purchase of monitoring service. That means you basically get a free alarm system for over a year, just by paying a $99 fee.

(3) Cruise Deals

Cruise lines, including well-known companies like Carnival Cruises and Royal Caribbean, offer a huge variety of discounts for people over the age of 55. Not all cruises have discounts, so make sure you check with the specific cruise company.

(4) Get a Lower Auto Insurance rate

If you’re currently paying more than $50 per month, and have had no accidents or tickets in the past two years, you can probably secure a much lower car insurance rate. The best way to do that is to compare quotes from multiple insurers – let them compete for your business. There’s a new website that allows you to do just that – it’s called Best Quotes Auto Insurance. Once you fill out the form on their website they’ll provide you with multiple quotes you can choose from.

(5) Save on Medical Costs

Most retirees need to take some type of medication. Some medical insurers will send seniors a discount card that you can show when paying for prescriptions. Just remember to check with your local pharmacy to see what discounts are available to you, because discounts might change depending on location. Seniors may also be able to get extra benefits. Check to see if vision, dental, hearing or prescription drug coverage is included in your plan.

(6) Get Paid to Take Online Surveys

There’s a new website called Survey Junkie that allows you to do just that. You provide them with a bit of information about yourself and they’ll match you up with surveys that you can complete. You then earn rewards and virtual points that you can redeem for Paypal or e-Giftcards.

(7) Save on Life Insurance

As our age increases so do our premiums for life insurance, by 8-10% for every year of age. Many senior citizens also have a hard time qualifying for a new policy once they reach a certain age. The best way to get the cheapest life insurance policy possible is to compare quotes from multiple carriers in much the same way you would do with car insurance, or cell phone plans. A new website called LifeInsurance.net will automatically use your information to find you the best life insurance policy for your needs at much lower prices.

(8) Go Shopping

A lot of trendy shops give a senior citizens discount. For example:

At Banana Republic, if you are over 50-years old you can get a 10% discount, simply by asking for it.

At Kohl’s on Wednesdays, over 60s can get 15% off.

On Tuesdays, outlet stores Marshall’s and Ross offer a 10% discount for seniors – though the exact age is determined by each store.

Walgreens hold a “Seniors Day” once a month, which varies by location. In store discounts of 20% are available for Rewards card members who are over 55 years old; if you’re shopping online you can get a 10% price reduction.

Dress Barn has a 10% discount every Tuesday and Wednesday if you are 62 or older

Stein Mart gives over 55s an extra 20% discount on clearance items on the first Monday of each month.

Goodwill gives 10%-20% discounts varying by store.

Just remember to check with the specific store in your area, as discounts might vary and change without notice.

(9) Eating Out

The following discounts may vary at participating locations and can change without notice:

Burger King: 10% discount on purchase depending on location (60+)

10% discount on purchase depending on location (60+) Country Kitchen: Great Senior Menu (55+)

Great Senior Menu (55+) Fazoli’s: Join “Club 62” for special senior menu items (62+)

Join “Club 62” for special senior menu items (62+) Friendly’s Restaurants: 10% off meal w/ free coffee at breakfast or free small Sunday during non-breakfast hours

10% off meal w/ free coffee at breakfast or free small Sunday during non-breakfast hours Golden Corral: Senior discount varies by location

Senior discount varies by location IHOP – 10% discount (55+) and a menu for people aged 55 and over at participating locations

– 10% discount (55+) and a menu for people aged 55 and over at participating locations KFC: free small drink with any meal depending on location (55+)

free small drink with any meal depending on location (55+) Krispy Kreme Senior Discount: 10% off (50+) (age and discount varies depending on location)

10% off (50+) (age and discount varies depending on location) McDonald’s: discounts on coffee and beverages (55+)

discounts on coffee and beverages (55+) Old Country Buffet: Daily discounts for seniors (55+)

Daily discounts for seniors (55+) Papa John’s Senior Discount: check with your local stores (no standard senior discount policy)

check with your local stores (no standard senior discount policy) Perkins Restaurants: Fifty-Five Plus menu Offers special deals (55+)

Fifty-Five Plus menu Offers special deals (55+) Piccadilly Cafeteria – 10% discount with “Prime Time for Seniors” card

– 10% discount with “Prime Time for Seniors” card Sizzler: Offers “Honored Guest Menu” (60+) varies by location

Offers “Honored Guest Menu” (60+) varies by location Subway: 10% off (60+) varies by location

10% off (60+) varies by location The Old Spaghetti Factory: Spaghetti Factory “Senior Menu” offers discounted list of menu items

Spaghetti Factory “Senior Menu” offers discounted list of menu items Uno Pizzaria & Grill: “Double Nickel Club” 25% off on Wednesday (55+)

“Double Nickel Club” 25% off on Wednesday (55+) Wendy’s: give free coffee or other discounts depending on location



give free coffee or other discounts depending on location Whataburger: free drink with purchase of a meal, depending on location (55+)

(10) Cut the Cord on Cable

Millions of Senior Citizens are completely cutting the cord on their monthly cable costs, saving $100+ per month in unnecessary fees. Many of them are switching to streaming subscriptions, but there are also other ways you can get cable channels without paying a monthly fee. All your local news, weather, sitcoms, cooking shows, kid’s shows, sports and thousands of movies are available for free with an antenna. In fact, most broadcast stations offer additional regional programming, absolutely free. The SkyWire antenna simply attaches to your current TV’s antenna jack (all TV’s have them), and then you get to enjoy Free Broadcast TV. It supports 1080p HDTV and has up to 30 miles of range.

(11) Consolidate All Your Existing Debts Into One Simple Payment

By consolidating or combining all your unsecured debts into a single monthly payment, this allows for much lower payments on a monthly basis than the sum total of the separate debts. The likelihood of reducing interest rates is also very high. There are many firms out there that will walk you through the process making it simple and painless. If you have more than $10,000 in debt, then this is something you should do right away. You can get the best quote to consolidate all your unsecured debt by clicking here.

(12) Save Thousands on Car Repairs

To avoid being swindled for unnecessary repairs, there’s a new device you can carry with you in your car to tell you exactly what’s wrong with it. If you own a car built after 1996 then you can use Fixd to instantly diagnose any car problems. This means the next time your “Check Engine Light” happens to come on, you’ll know exactly what the issue is and the mechanics won’t be able to lie to you! In the United States alone, this product did over $50,000,000 in sales in 2017.

(13) Hotel Rooms

The following discounts may vary and change without notice:

Choice Hotels – 10% discount if you book in advance (60+)

– 10% discount if you book in advance (60+) Hampton Inns & Suites – 10% off when booked 72 hours in advance



– 10% off when booked 72 hours in advance Hyatt Hotels – up to 50% off in participating locations. To qualify for this deal you have to make a reservation in advance and book for two people (60+)



– up to 50% off in participating locations. To qualify for this deal you have to make a reservation in advance and book for two people (60+) La Quinta – varying offers at participating locations (65+). Book online or call and ask for senior discounts

– varying offers at participating locations (65+). Book online or call and ask for senior discounts Marriott – 15% discount (62+). You can book online or call and ask for the senior discount

– 15% discount (62+). You can book online or call and ask for the senior discount Motel 6 – 10% discount (60+). Call and book over the phone in order to get discount

– 10% discount (60+). Call and book over the phone in order to get discount Omni Hotels – varying offers at participating locations (55+)

– varying offers at participating locations (55+) Red Roof Inn – option of “senior rate” when you book online, may not be available for all locations

– option of “senior rate” when you book online, may not be available for all locations Wyndham Hotels – varying offers at participating locations (60+)

You can find more senior hotel discounts by using Booking.com to look for your next hotel room.

(14) Go to the Movies

Lots of theaters offer a senior discount:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas offer $6 movies on weekdays before 2 pm for seniors over 60.

AMC Theaters offer a generous 30% discount to over 60s.

B&B Theaters give seniors $1 or $2 off.

Celebration Cinemas offer seniors $2 off on all evening shows.

CineMagic gives a discount of 10%-25% off our ticket price if you’re over 65.

Fridley Theaters offer a Bargain Day every Tuesday for all ages.

Georgia Theater Company offer varying senior discounts, depending on location and showtime, so be sure to visit their website for more information.

Marcus Theaters have $5 matinees for seniors on Fridays before 5:30 p.m.

Regal Cinemas will give you 35% off if you are 60 and over.

Showcase Cinemas offer discounted ticket price on Senior Wednesdays at all locations (except Showcase Superlux), and various discounts for popcorn and a soda.

(15) Free Samples of Everyday Household Products

If you’re looking for a way to get household goods, pet food samples, sweet treats, posters, days out vouchers and much more, sign up for the Free Samples Guide. Once you provide them with your email address, they’ll let you know when you’re eligible for the latest free samples and how to claim them.

(16) Compression Socks

Foot pain, no matter how much or how little it hurts, sets a precedent for underlying health issues to come. Compression gear designed for the elderly has helped millions of Americans who have experienced foot pain related to the arch, heel, ankle, or plantar fascia. Doc Socks have compression sock sleeves that dramatically reduce swelling and pain in the feet, soothe achy tired feet, and help with the circulation of blood flow. Right now they have a special 50% off discount just for seniors who qualify!

(17) Get a Reverse Mortgage

Many retirees have worked hard all their lives and have most of their money tied up in their homes but don’t want to sell because they enjoy the area they live in. A reverse mortgage enables elders to access the home equity they have built up in their homes now, and defer payment of the loan until they die, sell, or move out of the home. There are no required mortgage payments on a reverse mortgage; instead, the interest is added to the loan balance each month. This can be a great option if you have a lot of home equity built up, but need some extra money to live during your retirement years. Visit Reverse Mortgage America to learn more information.

(18) NightSight Driving Glasses

The vast majority of car accidents happen at night and right before dawn, due to glare and the problems many people with vision at night. Night Sight HD have a big discount for seniors over the age of 55. These are driving glasses that promise to reduce night driving glare and eye strain, and dramatically improve seeing at night during snow or rainy conditions. The glasses are durable, lightweight and fully equipped with polarized lenses. Unlike clip-ons, they protect your eyes from all sides, and you can just slide it over your existing prescription lenses.

(19) Born Before 1965? Claim Your Free 72 Hour Survival Food Kit

A special promotion by Lindon is currently available to anyone born before 1965 to get a free 72 hour survival food kit (just pay the S&H fee). They source most of their raw ingredients from fresh produce. No harmful chemicals, no GMOs and no added MSG. They also combine their top-quality ingredients using prize-winning recipes so that the food is loaded with flavor. Many of their recipes have won independent taste tests.

Source: Life’d