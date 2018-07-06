Illegal aliens wanted for gang rape of two teen girls in Ohio

This is why we need ICE.

From Bowling Green (Ohio) Police Division:

The Bowling Green Police Division is seeking assistance in identifying the females in these photographs (click on link above for photos). They were seen with David Ramos Contreras on Saturday (6/30/2018) at approximately 2pm, at the WalMart located at the Spring Meadows Shopping Center in Holland, Ohio. The females provided Contreras with a ride in a light colored vehicle (see attached photo). Contreras has a nationwide arrest warrant for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 13 and 14 year old female in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Anyone having information related to this incident, to include the identity of the females and their whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division (419) 352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or their local law enforcement agency. You may remain anonymous and if information results in the arrest and conviction of a suspect, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.

The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault incident that occurred in Bowling Green, Ohio. The alleged female victims are thirteen and fourteen years of age. One suspect identified as Simon Juan, DOB 11/5/1993, Guatemala, was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and transported to the Wood County Justice Center. Three other suspects are also alleged to be involved in the incident. At this time, detectives have identified one suspect as David Ramos Contreras, DOB 12/31/1990, Mexico. The two other suspects identified themselves as Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos. Adiel possessed a US Permanent Resident ID card out of Fellsmere, Florida with a listed date of birth as 9/13/98; however, the card was later verified to be fraudulent.

Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for Contreras, Adiel, and Ramos on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

