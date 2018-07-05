Only speak the Word and my servant will be healed

God’s Words and Our Words

As the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth and making it bud and flourish, so that it yields seed for the sower and bread for the eater, so is my word that goes out from my mouth:

It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.

– Isaiah 55:10-11

Words can kill and words can heal. And one of the Creation accounts says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

We live in a world that is “held together by the word of His power.”

In recent years it has become evident to me that whenever I get shocked or angry at something, like a foolish move in traffic, and let out a four letter expletive… the worst affect is the diminishment of the actual power in my words.

