Hollywood Blacklist: Conservative actor James Woods dumped by liberal agent

Actor James Woods is one of a rare breed in Hollywood: conservatives.
Nor is Woods a closet conservative, as Hollywood conservatives are forced to be so as to get jobs. See “Secret Republicans in California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood“.
Last year, Woods tweeted that his Republican “actor friends are terrified of losing their ability to provide for their friends” and that he himself was forced to retire due to the blacklist.
Instead of being closeted, Woods is outspoken in his political views and has become something of a darling of conservatives because of his informed, intelligent and fighting tweets.
Below is one of my favorite James Woods tweets, about President Trump:
Yesterday, Woods tweeted that he was unceremoniously dumped by his talent agent Ken Kaplan, who is a political liberal. Kaplan couldn’t even be bothered to properly inform Woods in person or via a formal letter. Instead, Kaplan did it in a tweet:
“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you any more. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”
To which, Woods tweeted this gracious response:
“Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”
Breitbart‘s John Nolte points out:
Breitbart News has been covering Hollywood’s blacklist of conservatives for some time, but what we are seeing now is the most brazen yet, especially when you are talking about an actor with the status of a James Woods….
Woods, who is only 71, has been nominated for two Oscars, eight Primetime Emmys (winning two), and nine Golden Globes (winning one). He has worked with directors, such as Elia Kazan, Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone (multiple times), John Carpenter, Richard Attenborough, Sergio Leone, and Sofia Coppola.
No one can question Woods’ work ethic, his talent, or his accomplishments, and yet his agent can unceremoniously drop him as a client without fearing any professional consequences. If that is not a blacklist, nothing is.
~Eowyn
James Woods is a tough guy that doesn’t need Ken Kaplan, who, more than likely hasn’t been working in James’s favor for a long time. No one can compare to the come back tweets that Woods can produce.
James has a huge following and he will bounce back with a vengeance. He will survive and we will be there for him.
Onward Mr. Woods, Onward, the people need you, this the perfect time to back away from Hollywood and all the filth attached.
He’s a LOT kinder than I believe I would be.
I would have sent Kaplan THIS little message.
“Thank you so much for saving me the need to write the message I was searching for the words to convey. I was most of the way through a message telling you I was dropping you as my agent,because it actually physically sickens me to be represented by an agent who is one of the mindless,short-thinking UN-Americans employed in our Craft. Don’t worry though,I’m SURE you can find an UN-American actor to fill my spot-there are a LOT of them in Hollyweird these days.
Continued success in the coming years.
(Don’t forget to THANK PRESIDENT TRUMP for his efforts to save you and yours from yourselves.)”
Woods is a class act, and a genius, too. I read an article that said he has the highest recorded IQ in the U.S.
While Woods undoubtedly is smart, his alleged IQ of 180 (which would make him smarter than Albert Einstein) is not verified by Mensa. As in the case of Sharon Stone (who also claims to have genius-level IQ), Mensa says they have no record of either Woods or Stone.
https://www.dailyedge.ie/celebrity-genius-mensa-944924-Jun2013/
While Woods undoubtedly is smart, his alleged IQ of 180 …. is not verified by Mensa. …. Mensa says they have no record of either Woods or Stone.
From the little that I know of James Woods the man, as opposed to James Woods the screen persona, I’d actually be more surprised if he were a Mensa member. There’s a metric boatload of smart folks who have no interest whatsoever in that organization.
IQ has to be measured by some organization. All I’m saying is Mensa doesn’t have any record of Woods or Stone, so the onus is on them to produce the evidence. While Stone had claimed having genius-level IQ, I’m not aware that Woods did that. Supposedly, the original source of Woods having a very high IQ is some Indian (India in Asia) site, then it was picked up by other sites and disseminated, so that it’s now a presumed truth.
James Woods is pretty cool with his tweets. I check in on him now & then & get a kick out of him telling off the “bad guys” (& “gals” like Hillary) in his own clever ways.
How his anti-American Hollyweird “agent” can feel “patriotic” is beyond me. I’m guessing he was being snarly sarcastic. And how utterly cheap & unprofessional to not even send a letter to end a business relationship. Libs have no “class.”
I suspected Kaplan could be a Jewish surname. It is.**
James Woods, meet Senator Joe McCarthy. He has something to tell you.
=====
**Asking Google if Kaplan is a Jewish surname causes this to show up at the top of the search page:
“Kaplan or Caplan is also a surname common among Ashkenazi Jews, usually indicating descent from the priestly lineage (the kohanim), similar to the etymological origin of the common Hebrew surname Cohen. One of the earliest modern records of Kaplan as a family name is that of Abraham Kaplan in 1698.”
From priestly lineage to Hollywood agent. There’s a stretch! 🙂
But you better bake that cake!!!
Proggies better be careful what they practice (harassing people in public, getting them kicked out of establishments, not working with them). The favor could one day be returned…
Absolutely right! They really don’t know how lucky they ARE that so few of us will lower ourselves to THEIR level;if we ever DID,considering that we typically do things BETTER than THEY do,just imagine the damage they’d suffer…..
no damage done here, James will just get another agent…..
