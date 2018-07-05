Hollywood Blacklist: Conservative actor James Woods dumped by liberal agent

Actor James Woods is one of a rare breed in Hollywood: conservatives.

Nor is Woods a closet conservative, as Hollywood conservatives are forced to be so as to get jobs. See “Secret Republicans in California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood“.

Last year, Woods tweeted that his Republican “actor friends are terrified of losing their ability to provide for their friends” and that he himself was forced to retire due to the blacklist.

Instead of being closeted, Woods is outspoken in his political views and has become something of a darling of conservatives because of his informed, intelligent and fighting tweets.

Below is one of my favorite James Woods tweets, about President Trump:

Yesterday, Woods tweeted that he was unceremoniously dumped by his talent agent Ken Kaplan, who is a political liberal. Kaplan couldn’t even be bothered to properly inform Woods in person or via a formal letter. Instead, Kaplan did it in a tweet:

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you any more. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

To which, Woods tweeted this gracious response:

“Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

Breitbart‘s John Nolte points out:

Breitbart News has been covering Hollywood’s blacklist of conservatives for some time, but what we are seeing now is the most brazen yet, especially when you are talking about an actor with the status of a James Woods…. Woods, who is only 71, has been nominated for two Oscars, eight Primetime Emmys (winning two), and nine Golden Globes (winning one). He has worked with directors, such as Elia Kazan, Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone (multiple times), John Carpenter, Richard Attenborough, Sergio Leone, and Sofia Coppola. No one can question Woods’ work ethic, his talent, or his accomplishments, and yet his agent can unceremoniously drop him as a client without fearing any professional consequences. If that is not a blacklist, nothing is.

~Eowyn