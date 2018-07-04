Sorry proggies, Oprah isn’t going to run for president (bonus Photoshop Award)

From Daily Mail: Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she has no plans to run for president in 2020 because she believes the current political landscape would ‘kill’ her.

The 64-year-old media mogul has graced the cover of British Vogue, and inside the pages of the magazine, she has opened up about whether she would ever consider making a run for commander in chief after becoming somewhat of a dream candidate for Democrats earlier this year.

‘In that political structure — all the non-truths, the bulls**t, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on — I feel like I could not exist,’ she said. ‘I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.‘

The media icon appears on the cover of the magazine’s August issue, dressed in a white, off-the-shoulder, custom-made taffeta Stella McCartney gown.

Her hair is pulled back to reveal Buccellati earrings with white and yellow diamonds as well as emeralds, while the headline reads: ‘Oprah’s next act — an audience with a global powerhouse.’

Although perhaps the most candid interview she has given on the subject of her potential presidential campaign, it is not the first time Oprah has addressed the furious speculation that she would make a bid for the White House in 2020.

In February of this year, she told People that it would take a divine intervention from God to convince her to run – despite both her long-time partner Stedman Graham and her best friend Gayle King appearing to push her towards a campaign.

‘I pay attention, and when you have that many people saying something, I thought gee, I never in my life, ever, ever, thought I would be in politics. I’ve always said no no no no no,’ she said at the time. ‘Am I at least supposed to look a that question?

‘I had enough people, billionaires calling me, saying I can get you a billion dollars, I can run your campaign. And I went into prayer. God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’

After opening up to Vogue about how she reached her decision, Oprah also weighed in on feminism in the wake of the Times Up movement, noting that she has opted to focus on the positives that have come from it.

‘People talk about “these are such dark times,” but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,’ she said. ‘I see, “Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?”

