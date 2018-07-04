Just in time for July 4: An obese superhero!

Obese is roughly 30 pounds over a healthy weight; severely obese is 100 or more pounds over a healthy weight.

According to CDC data, the obesity rate was relatively stable in the USA between 1960 and 1980, when about 15% of people fell into the category. It increased dramatically in the ’80s and ’90s to 32% in 2000.

By 2010, as many as 36% or more than one of every three Americans were obese, 6% were severely obese. These percentages qualify as an epidemic.

A study warns that at the rate we’re going, in 12 years, by the year 2030, more than 4 of every 10 (42%) Americans may become obese and 11% could be severely obese. That means an additional 32 million obese people, on top of the 78 million people who were already obese in 2010.

On this Fourth of July, Mike Fleming Jr. of Dateline Hollywood brings us the happy news that Sony Pictures is moving forward with a live action adaptation of the Valiant Comics superhero story Faith — a supersized, comics-and-science-fiction loving geek with telekinetic superpowers, named Faith Herbert.

Fleming writes:

Faith marks a step forward toward making spandex characters more inclusive, since the men are almost always well muscled and the women model thin. Unless she’s redrawn, Faith isn’t that. She made her debut in 1992 as a member of the Harbinger team and her accessibility made her popular enough to get her own comic book series. She is able to fly and has the ability to levitate other objects in her “companion field.” She also doesn’t brood like most superheroes; she’s a pretty effervescent young woman. The current comic series is written by Jody Houser with artwork by Francis Portela and Marguerite Sauvage and covers by Jelena Kevic-Djurdjevic. In this version, Faith moves to Los Angeles, takes on a secret identity as a reporter.

Extra weight takes a huge toll on health, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, many types of cancer, sleep apnea and other debilitating and chronic illnesses. The latest finding is that obesity also increases the risk of senile dementia. Obesity also reduces life expectancy by 6 to 7 years.

The CDC estimates that medical-related costs of obesity may be as high as $147 billion a year, or roughly 9% of medical expenditures. An obese person costs an average of $1,400 more in medical expenses a year than someone who is at a healthy weight, they found. Other researchers have estimated the costs may be even higher.

~Eowyn