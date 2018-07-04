Just in time for July 4: An obese superhero!

Obese is roughly 30 pounds over a healthy weight; severely obese is 100 or more pounds over a healthy weight.
According to CDC data, the obesity rate was relatively stable in the USA between 1960 and 1980, when about 15% of people fell into the category. It increased dramatically in the ’80s and ’90s to 32% in 2000.
By 2010, as many as 36% or more than one of every three Americans were obese, 6% were severely obese. These percentages qualify as an epidemic.
A study warns that at the rate we’re going, in 12 years, by the year 2030, more than 4 of every 10 (42%) Americans may become obese and 11% could be severely obese. That means an additional 32 million obese people, on top of the 78 million people who were already obese in 2010.
On this Fourth of July, Mike Fleming Jr. of Dateline Hollywood brings us the happy news that Sony Pictures is moving forward with a live action adaptation of the Valiant Comics superhero story Faith — a supersized, comics-and-science-fiction loving geek with telekinetic superpowers, named Faith Herbert.
Fleming writes:
Faith marks a step forward toward making spandex characters more inclusive, since the men are almost always well muscled and the women model thin. Unless she’s redrawn, Faith isn’t that. She made her debut in 1992 as a member of the Harbinger team and her accessibility made her popular enough to get her own comic book series. She is able to fly and has the ability to levitate other objects in her “companion field.” She also doesn’t brood like most superheroes; she’s a pretty effervescent young woman. The current comic series is written by Jody Houser with artwork by Francis Portela and Marguerite Sauvage and covers by Jelena Kevic-Djurdjevic. In this version, Faith moves to Los Angeles, takes on a secret identity as a reporter.
Extra weight takes a huge toll on health, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, many types of cancer, sleep apnea and other debilitating and chronic illnesses. The latest finding is that obesity also increases the risk of senile dementia. Obesity also reduces life expectancy by 6 to 7 years.
The CDC estimates that medical-related costs of obesity may be as high as $147 billion a year, or roughly 9% of medical expenditures. An obese person costs an average of $1,400 more in medical expenses a year than someone who is at a healthy weight, they found. Other researchers have estimated the costs may be even higher.
~Eowyn
Happy Birthday America, you are the most beautiful of the entire world and because you are so I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH. I REJOYCE IN YOU! God bless America.
Never liked fat chicks, never will …
I just hope the producers don’t pick Amy Schumer, who is not only fat, but box office poison, nor Ashley Graham, the fat “supermodel” that just has to show off how much of a porker she is.
I would consider myself obese, but only from the waist up. I can still hide my gut pretty good, and rarely get sick.
Here’s an obese superhero I can relate to:
It is not a simple thing such as Americans are getting fat and lazy. I have been fighting the war my entire life against maintaining a healthy weight for myself. I was a senior in high school, and had several college football teams interested in me playing for them as a freshman, the following year. I also considered enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. My height and weight did not meet their guidelines for enlistment. And yet I was recruited to play football in college, and also had 2 possible college baseball teams to play for, as well.
We can also look at our nation’s food supply and how it has changed from the days of old. I graduated in 1978, just around the time when HFCS was getting popular. That is high fructose corn syrup, or the packaged food industries cheap alternative to natural sugar. I won’t go into it now, but it is an interesting study to look at what it does to the human body, and how it affects all of your internal organs, as well as your metabolism, and can cause diabetes, abdominal fat around organs, the so called belly fat, various metabolism diseases, and just so many other endocrine and various body system problems that I can’t even begin to remember.
Convenience foods that were seldom used by the average American household in our youths have now become big business. Just watch the aptly named boob tube some evening, and see who is advertising on it. From the various pharmaceutical remedies for things that didn’t exist a few decades ago, with side effects that are worse than the disease itself, to food concoctions sold in boxes, cans, and freezer containers, that contain precise nutrition for us only due to the fact that they add it in synthetic form.
It is even so crazy that companies sell a box of food that you used to go to the grocery store and buy yourself, with directions on how to make a home cooked meal, and charge an arm and a leg for it, with fashionable and chic names, like Blue Apron, Home Chef, Plated, and Hello Fresh. Just type the name at home meal kits into a web search, and you get crazy numbers of these home food delivery services that pop up.
Just for fun, I looked at one, Home Chef, and found that the price per serving is at the low end about 8$ with free delivery over 45$. I can go to the store, and look at a recipe book or online at a recipe, a lot cheaper and just as easily.
I think that the superhero of my youth was my mother. She not only worked her entire life, until 4 months before she died of stage 4 lung cancer, at age 79, she also raised 5 kids, was active in our community, worked at elections, took in strangers nearly every month it seemed, and her and my father were in love with each other until the day she died. This from a woman with a high school education, who nailed pallets by hands for 20 years, and owned a restaurant with my dad for 35 years, and also found time with my dad to be part of the 8 people who started a golf course, from only a farmers fields. Not bad, for my super hero, don’t you think? Oh, I almost forgot, she was as skinny as a rail.
By the way, her mom, my grandmother, worked in that same crate mill, nailing pallets, by hand, for 30 years. It was owned by her brother, my great uncle. Plus my grandmother was active in her church when younger, playing piano and such. I remember sitting outside in the summers snipping beans from our gardens and such, with her, and my mom. We sure have not gotten better in this country, for all of our modern technology. I long for those simpler days, as I suspect many others do as well.
Happy Independence Day, and may we continue to prosper as a nation.
