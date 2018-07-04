Happy Fourth of July: The Greatest Play in Baseball!

Posted on July 4, 2018 by | 3 Comments

This. Never. Gets. Old.

Rick Monday saves Ol’ Glory!

DCG

This entry was posted in Good News Stories, Make America Great Again, Military, United States and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Happy Fourth of July: The Greatest Play in Baseball!

  1. John Kernkamp | July 4, 2018 at 10:57 am | Reply

    I had forgotten about that – Thanks for the reminder!

    And, you’re right – it never gets old.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Cynthia J Abernethy | July 4, 2018 at 11:02 am | Reply

    Thank you DCG! I hope those two little jerks never got over the sting of humiliation of their actions even to this day. Hopefully, they’ve matured, restudied US and world history and have taught their own children to love their country and flag.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Pat Riot | July 4, 2018 at 11:32 am | Reply

    No matter what day of the week July 4 falls on, patriots will always celebrate MONDAY!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s