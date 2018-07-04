Cher, 29, raped a 13-year-old boy

Sex with a minor is statutory rape, because the law regards the underage person as too young to be capable of consenting to sexual acts. It does not matter if the perpetrator believed that the victim was of the age of consent because Mistake of Fact is no defense in a statutory rape case.

The age of consent — the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally old enough to consent to participation in sexual activity — varies by state. In the state of California, the age of consent is 18 years old, which means that an adult who had sex with a minor can be prosecuted for statutory rape.

In psychology, overreaction is defined as “a response, specifically an emotional reaction, which goes beyond a proper level.” Being exaggerated and off-the-scale, overreaction is an irrational response to a stimulus, which points to some underlying dynamics within the individual’s psychology.

The overreaction of so many rabidly unhinged anti-Trumpers indicates they feel threatened by President Trump as he systematically fulfills his campaign promises to the Americans who’d voted for him — those whom Hillary Clinton contemptuously demonized as “deplorables”.

Some anti-Trumpers have a personal stake in that they have done (and may still be doing) deeds that can put them in prison. As an example, even before Trump was inaugurated President, actor Robert De Niro threatened to “punch him in the face”. Though a 74-year-old senior citizen, De Niro takes every opportunity in public venues to hurl invectives at a duly-elected sitting President, calling Trump “blatantly stupid,” “a punk,” “a dog,” “a pig,” “a con,” “a mutt,” “a bullshit artist,” “an idiot,” “mentally ill,” “soulless,” “son of a bitch,” and “Hitler” — always a favorite cliche-insult of the Left.

It should be noted that De Niro was a client of an international prostitution ring with underage girls.

Another senior-citizen actress, 72-year-old Cher, is also a rabid anti-Trumper. In 2016, while campaigning for Hillary, Cher called Trump “a fucking idiot” and wielded another of the Left’s perennial insults — that of racism, claiming that what Trump means by “Make America Great Again” is really “We want to make America straight and white”.

Note: Both De Niro and Cher are high school drop outs. Donald Trump is a graduate of the private boarding school, New York Military Academy, and has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. So much for Trump being an “idiot”.

It is of some interest to learn that, like De Niro, Cher also has a personal stake in thwarting President Trump.

Crazy Days and Nights (CDAN) is a Hollywood gossip website that has been described by The Daily Beast as having a track record of accuracy, and by investigative journalist Mark Ebner as “being proven right again and again”.

Yesterday, July 3, 2018, Crazy Days and Nights published a “Blind Item Revealed” identifying Cher as the “permanent A list singer” who raped a 13-year-old boy in 1975:

This permanent A list singer who is also an Oscar winner/nominee says, “it was a different time,” to explain why she would have sex with underage boys. She said that lots of men in music were doing the same thing to girls at the time and it was a different world where it was acceptable. Cher/Anthony Kiedis (he was 13 and she was 29)

Anthony Keidis, now 55, is the lead singer and lyricist of the band Red Hot Chili Peppers. He was raised by his mother in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1974, when he was 11 years old, the boy moved to Hollywood to live permanently with his father, actor John Michael Kiedis.

The late entertainer Sonny Bono was a close friend of John Kiedis and godfather to Anthony. Bono’s then-wife Cher babysat Anthony.

According to an account of Anthony Kiedis by Lisa Flowers in Ranker:

His father was a drug dealer and introduced Anthony to drugs at a young age.

His dad used him as a drug-mule: “Not long after Kiedis moved to Los Angeles in 1974, his dad took him on a drug dealing trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin.” The returned to Los Angeles with $30,000 in cash. As Anthony recounts in his autobiography Scar Tissue , “My dad told me I’d be carrying the money, because if they caught someone who looked like him with all that money, he’d be busted for sure… so we rigged a belt piece, stuffed it with cash, and taped it to my abdomen.”

, “My dad told me I’d be carrying the money, because if they caught someone who looked like him with all that money, he’d be busted for sure… so we rigged a belt piece, stuffed it with cash, and taped it to my abdomen.” Anthony lost his virginity at 12 to his dad’s 18-year-old girlfriend, which was set up by his dad.

Cher was Anthony’s baby-sitter: “When Anthony was in eighth grade, Cher , who was separated from Sonny by then, offered to babysit. He and Cher enjoyed their evening together, engaging in an hours-long chat and really getting to know one another. Then Kiedis went to bed, and Cher got ready to do the same. Believing Kiedis to be asleep, Cher took off all her clothes . From his nearby bed, Anthony watched…. Cher put on a nightgown and got into bed with Anthony. And the two spent the night sleeping side-by-side.”

Now we know from CDAN that 29-year-old Cher did more than sleep side-by-side with 13-year-old Anthony. Simply put, Cher is a sexual predator — a pedophile.

Cher also enabled the statutory rape of her own daughter, Chastity, who now identifies as “transgender” Chaz.

Chaz Bono said “his” first sexual experience was as a teen “girl” with Cher’s best friend, who was Cher’s age.

~Eowyn