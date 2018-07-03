Tuesday Political Funnies!

And my favorite:
H/t lophatt and CSM
~Eowyn
And my favorite:
H/t lophatt and CSM
~Eowyn
|marblenecltr on The devolution of feminism: Ra…
|marblenecltr on The devolution of feminism: Ra…
|Seumas on The devolution of feminism: Ra…
|TPR on Why we call them #FakeNews: AB…
|Stovepipe on The devolution of feminism: Ra…
|Maryaha on Why we call them #FakeNews: AB…
|YouKnowWho on Why we call them #FakeNews: AB…
|JohnK625 on Why we call them #FakeNews: AB…
|grizz1 on The devolution of feminism: Ra…
|Gwaredd Thomas on The devolution of feminism: Ra…
|The Tactical Hermit on Why we call them #FakeNews: AB…
|Dr. Eowyn on Shocking video of priest slapp…
|Dr. Eowyn on Why we call them #FakeNews: AB…
|Glenn47 on Why we call them #FakeNews: AB…
|Dr. Eowyn on The man behind the $20M impeac…