There really is a left-wing media conspiracy: New secret journalist group discovered

The Mainstream Media like to make fun of conspiracy theories. Never mind the facts that:
- The CIA invented the “conspiracy theory” label to denigrate Americans skeptical of the official narrative about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
- There really are conspiracies. An example is a real Kennedy administration-era government conspiracy of breath-taking scope and malice: Operation Northwoods.
The MSM’s dismissal-by-derision of conspiracy theories is another instance of the Left’s penchant for psychological projection. It turns out that it is the left-wing media who conspire with each other.
In July 2010, we found out about JournoList — a listserv created by Vox Media Editor-at-Large Ezra Klein, comprised of several hundred liberal journalists from reputable news outlets, as well as like-minded professors and activists, who conspired during the 2008 presidential campaign to protect Barack Obama, their favored candidate.
Note: A listserv is an electronic mailing list software application that acts as an automated mailing list manager by enabling a sender to email all subscribers to the list via just one email.
According to the Daily Caller, the conspiratorial JournoList group “included dozens of straight-news reporters from major news organizations, including Time, Newsweek, The Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Politico, Bloomberg, Huffington Post, PBS and a large NPR affiliate in California.” (More here.)
Now, another conspiratorial left-wing journalist group has been uncovered by Harron Walker, a freelance contributor to the left-wing blog, Jezebel, after private messages posted by New York magazine journalist Jesse Singal were leaked. In existence for at least 8 years, with more than 400 members, the group is an “off-the-record” private discussion group for left-wing journalists hosted on Google Groups, similar to JournoList.
Walker writes on June 27, 2018:
Singal posted these messages in the discussion forum of a closed listserv he belongs to, hosted on Google Groups. The listserv, per its “About” page, aims to provide an “off-the-record discussion forum for left-of-center journalists, authors, academics and wonks”. It has been around for at least eight years (I found discussion posts dating back as far as 2010), and has just over 400 members (403 at the time of this writing). These members include New York Times best-selling authors, Ivy League academics, magazine editors, and other public intellectuals—in short, a lot of important people who influence public discourse through their written work. They use the listserv’s forum to discuss current events, news from their respective fields, articles they’ve read, articles they’ve written, and other topics of public importance.
You’re probably wondering why Harron Walker, a left-wing blogger, would have issues with left-wing journalist Singal or his secret left-wing media group. That’s because Walker, who identifies itself as “transgender” and calls itself a “sweatiness girl,” is unhappy with Singal because the journalist recently wrote an article in The Atlantic on “gender desistance”—people who realize they’re not “transgenders” despite earlier declarations to the contrary. As for Singal’s secret group, Walker is miffed with the group because “None of these discussions brought trans voices to the table because the group has never had any out trans members, at least as far as I can tell.”
Charlie Nash of Breitbart notes that in addition to JournoList and the “new” group discovered by Walker:
“There have also been other secret journalist groups, such as Cabalist and GameJournoPros, the latter of which served as a group for left-wing games industry journalists who sought to mold the industry politically. GameJournoPros included journalists from Polygon, Ars Technica, Wired, Eurogamer, Destructoid, Kotaku, Joystiq, TechRadar, Associated Press, CNBC, USA Today, Vice’s Motherboard, VentureBeat, and CNet. Executive employees from games publishers were also present in the list.”
All of which would explain why TV news all sound the same. See “Who’s writing the script for TV news across America?“.
No wonder more than two-thirds of Americans, a full 72%, believe “traditional news outlets knowingly report false or misleading stories,” according to a recent poll. Only 25% of Americans (that many?) believe the media “rarely” or “never” deliberately report fake news.
What is the deal here? Why is it that all of the trouble which is starting to lava-up and is bubbling, i.e., are Jewish – Hollyweed, Media, Government – DOJ (Rosenstein, Am I missing something? I thought we were supporting the Jews; but, yet, they vote Democrat (Hillary) which is against the American people and our duly elected President. This needs to be sorted out. Maybe Dershowitz can explain this?

kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane
Alan Dershowtiz was a frequent flier on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private plane to pedo island. Dershowitz also provided legal defense for Epstein.
I belong to several listservs, for example high tunnel growers, herd quiters (that is about raising cattle) and organic gardening. I never in my wildest dreams thought they were being used for such evil, but I should have known. Just never stopped to think about it. I am thinking that listservs is probably how Organizing For Action, Obama's rent-a-mob group, jumps into action so fast. Just simply never thought about this before. May the Lord have mercy.
What makes no sense to me is this.
The dems were severely attacked and beaten down by deep state during the Kennedy years, with both brothers likely killed by deep state.
Then a few years later, their own were included on the committee to look into the JFK assassination, MK Ultra and other excesses of dark state. They found much to dislike.
And then since sometime in the 1980’s, the left did a u turn on deep state and became the guardians of that filth.
I’ll never understand that flip unless it can be explained as group think mind control.
Most professional journos are also members of the CFR which is effectively a secret society. This overall conspiracy at least partly explains how a "news" outlet like CNN can be caught staging news (https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBKrbad05JWw/) and yet, not only does no one on the left realize that this has happened but other MSM news outlets–with the possible exception of Fox–fail to expose this. I suppose the faking of news isn't considered "news worthy" by those on the left (or, should that be "fake news worthy"?)… This of course is practically the textbook definition of a conspiracy, which is why I often use it as a "teaching opportunity" to prove to the S4B crowd that conspiracies do in fact exist. 😉
