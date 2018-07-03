LoveTrumpsHate: Michelle Wolf compares Ivanka Trump to vaginal mesh, cancerous tumor and herpes

Keep it up proggies. These antics are bound to help your “Blue Wave” in November.
From Daily Mail: Michelle Wolf took aim at Ivanka Trump on her Netflix show over the weekend just two months after her polarizing performance at the annual White House Correspondents Dinner.
The comedian was encouraging her viewers to begin harassing politicians more often, and as an example of how best to engage offered up some ways to get under the first daughter’s skin.
‘If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her Tiffany. This will devastate her,’ said Wolf.
‘Then talk to her in terms she will understand. Say: “Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits.“‘
And she did not stop there.
Wolf went on to tell viewers how to harass Senator Mitch McConnell, embattled EPA head Scott Pruitt and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Before she could get to Thomas however, she had another Ivanka joke she has thought of in the spot. ‘Ivanka, you’re like that birth control pill Yaz,’ said Wolf. ‘At first, it seemed like you’d be really cool and helpful but you need to be immediately recalled.’
Wolf then returned to her tips on how to harass Thomas and later Betsy DeVos before finishing out the segment with Ivanka.
‘Say hey girl, do your legs hurt, cause you been running afoul of government ethics all year,’ said Wolf.
‘And that will satisfy you more than it will hurt her, so follow that up with: “Is your nickname herpes?” Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get.‘
She then closed out by calling Ivanka the ‘prettiest tumor in a swiftly moving cancer.’
There was, of course, a great deal of backlash to Wolf’s rant, which came in response to a new Republican national Committee ad which called her and celebs such as Madonna, Johnny Depp and Representative Maxine Waters (D – CA) ‘unhinged.’
‘The RNC’s new push is to call the left ‘Unhinged 2018,’ explained Wolf, who in the ad is seen comparing Huckabee Sanders to Uncle Tom. ‘Yeah, like a screen door installed by a blind lesbian, I am unhinged!’
She later noted: ‘Right now there are two things that should be unhinged: people and those doors to the child cages.’
James Woods was quick to fire back on Monday, tweeting: ‘If this character is the barometer of contemporary political “comedy,” Republicans are going to be in power for a long, long time. #UnhingedDemocrats’
Fox News described Wolf’s remarks as a ‘vulgar attack’ during an ‘uncouth segment,’ not mentioning at any point in its story that Wolf was laughing throughout the segment, which was meant to be a joke. (Way to cover for the unhinged, Daily Mail.)
DCG
Michelle Wolf also joked about abortion at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. See DCG’s post:
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2018/04/30/this-is-the-left-abortion-joke-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner-funny-stuff-yall/
I suspect there’s a special hot seat by the fire in hell for “comedians” whose minds are utterly corrupted and whose mouths run with filth—they poison our minds in the hearing of them.
Maybe such stuff is not worthy of being repeated.
Reporting is not repeating.
By the way, who assigned me that noxious icon?
Margo,
If you don’t upload an image as your gravatar, WordPress randomly assigns one to you.
Thank’s for posting that. Too bad most conservatives won’t stoop the the level of the lefties when it comes to harrassing people. Besides, if the best they can do is aim at they’re own foot I say let ’em shoot. And keep passing them the ammo.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Michelle Wolf must have looked in the mirror at herself when she came up with that idea. To be so young and wet behind the ears; and, yet, with such a screeching voice that you hit the mute button – thinking – what is that and where is she going with that? And, to think – that advertisers are paying good money to put that on TV. Where are the Firestone cuddling inter-tube babies? I guess they have grown up?
kommonsentsjane
Looking at the crowd that would laugh at her lousy jokes would have to be funnier than her.
Michelle Wolf seems to have forgotten that unwritten rule of comedy. You should try to be funny. Instead, she has become a sad, pathetic, little woman, who tries to remain relevant by repeating essentially the same old line over and over. No wonder the Hollywierdo’s like her so much.
Perhaps she and Kathy Griffin could get together and do a tour together. I think a tour of Afghanistan, with the 101st Airborne could be fun. Of course, since they are leftists, they don’t have to carry weapons, just sort of follow along. I can see the advertisements now. ” The All New, See Which Side Shoots the Two Shameless Females First Tour. Coming to a Mountain Top Near You.”
Honestly, don’t these idiots get tired of pandering to their own kind, with little chance of reaching anyone other than the already mentally stunted leftists? Even a staunch right wing Republican, when faced with the truth that their views are wrong, will at the very least, take a look at the evidence and find out if they are right or wrong. Apparently, right or wrong make little difference to the left, so long as they win. Good luck with that, you wicked, evil people.
Wolf probably is counting on a response from Ivanka in order to gain more media attention. Ivanka has already said she is trying her best to serve the American people and is not interested in responding to all the nastiness that is thrown her way. So let the vulgar fools rave own showing the world what kind of trash they are truly made of. These are your Democrats in action.
