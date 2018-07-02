The devolution of feminism: Raise the skirt to expose your vulva!

The Left is all about identity politics — defining yourself not as an American, but by your race (except if you’re white), ethnicity (except if you’re Anglo-American or western European), gender (except if you’re a white male), or sexual orientation (except if you’re a heterosexual).
Feminists have gone from identity politics to vagina politics — a peculiar obsession with the female genitalia, a symbol of which is the pink pussy/vagina hat.
There are even vulva-watching work shops where women would inspect each other’s vagina. I kid you not.
Yesterday, I came across this tweet from someone named Lewis Penn, which has gone viral:
Penn claims that the above pic is of “liberal women gathered to scream at Trump through their vaginas”.
But Penn doesn’t have a source for the pic, which is always a suspicious sign.
So I went looking on the net for the source of the pic, and found that it is one of the images in artist Nicola Canavan‘s “Raising the Skirt” series of portraits.
Canavan told Snopes the image of the screaming-women–in-a-circle-exposing-their-vulvas is one of her “Raising the Skirts” images. There are other disgusting images of naked women exposing their vulvas on Raising the Skirts‘ website which I cannot post here because Canavan has copyright claims over the images. Click here.
Below is how Raising the Skirt describes itself on its “About” page. To avoid confusion, note that the pronouns “their” and “they” really mean “her” and “she”. Also note the psycho-babble mumbo-jumbo:
RAISING THE SKIRT was created in 2014, through Live Art Development Agencies DIY programme, it is a multilayered collaborative arts project which explores ways in which we can re-establish a connection with the wild and with natural laws to find a deeper connection with our body. Raising the Skirt highlights questions around gender, body politics and continues to develop research on the anthropological body, exploring ways that social, cultural and political dynamics are shaping the perception and understanding of the human body and how these interactions are interpreted through social engagement.
Raising the Skirt has followed the personal narrative of Nicola Hunter, and was triggered by a deeply personal place of overcoming judgement that was placed their [her] own queer body. Hunter began the project by researching the historical links between the vulva and power in hope to develop a deeper connection to their [her] own body, and more specifically their [her] vulva, which is where they [she] came across the history of Raising the Skirt.
Note: Nicola Canavan and Nicola Hunter appear to be the same person — a lesbian (“queer”) “performance artist”. Her website has some very disturbing images of herself, such as this one:
Anasyrma, anasyrmos, ana-suromai or anlu, raising the skirt is the gesture of lifting the skirt or kilt. It is used in connection with certain religious & spiritual rituals, shamanic practices, and in some folklore there is an element of playfulness. Anasyrma is effectively “the exposing of the genitals”, which often has more of a direct link to the vulva. The act of lifting up one’s skirt to display the genitals can be an apotropaic device; it can, in circumstances of war, evoke the fear of the enemy. It can also be an act that evokes surprise and subsequent laughter and a letting go of sadness. What is significant about anasyrma is that it reflects the numinous quality of the genitals. In several cultures, there is a myth of anasyrma used for emotional healing.
The act of lifting the skirt has been translated across cultures and geographies. It was known as Anasyrma or Ana-Suromai in ancient Greece, Anlu in Kom communities and many more. A flash of the genitals has been known to calm forces of nature; in Madras India, the act was known to subdue storms by locals exposing their genitalia. In other folklore people could drive away devils, evil spirits and even invading warriors.
After a period investigating their own identity and developing a greater understanding of socio-cultural body, the project has developed into a much wider conversation on gender politics. Raising the Skirt is working to evoke these narratives by using a deep placed wild and somatic drive to reclaim the genitals and the queer body as a powerful tool in assertion.
‘Raising the Skirt’ began as a three-day workshop funded by Live Arts Development Agency and was documented by Dawn Felicia Knox, each workshop is a deeply intimate space and created for an authentic experience. The first two workshops focused on biological function, menstruation and socio-cultural experiences of the vulva, they were designed for cis/queer women & queer and gender fluid people who have biologically functioning vagina and vulva’s [sic].
I’m confused:
- Why would women have to “reclaim” their genitals? Reclaim from whom? Did someone take their genitals away?
- And why would exposing the vulva be “empowering” or “emotionally healing” or “evoke fear in one’s enemy”?
Liberalism truly is a mental disorder, which is an understatement.
See also “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Barcelona’s feminist official pees standing up“.
~Eowyn
Not insanity—just pure BULLSHIT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This Is the most stupid thing I have ever seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry,Bette-I’ve seen SO MANY stupid things since the Leftists refused to concede that TRUMP WON their “Fixed Election” that I can’t even pick the DOZEN most stupid things I’ve seen. HEY-there might be a BOOK in this subject…..
LikeLike
Hmmm. Reminds me of a joke:
What’s the difference between a group of jogging pygmy’s and a group of jogging feminists? Well, the first is a bunch of cunning runts,…
Ok, sorry about this. But it is up the alley of the left these days!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, it must be okay when left/libtards do it again…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mental indeed
LikeLiked by 4 people
Given over to a reprobate mind?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Demon possession!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“to reclaim the genitals and the queer body”
OK not only “reclaiming genitals” but WTF is ” the queer body” ? I ididn’t know they differed from any other body save their brains seem to be scrambled,
What can be said??????? Disturbed people looking for answers in all the wrong places. Seems to me that everything having to do with feminism is essentially gay, and is a barely veiled form of aggression- against men, against society, against the creator.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh my, Oh my. This is totally sick. Maybe even beyond sick. Mental illness at its best. Reading this just makes me wonder how this evil sick world is still in existence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
By calling themselves feminists these deranged people insult all of the hard work and good things real first and second wave feminists did for women. The first wave of feminists who worked for the right to vote for women and the second wave who fought to break into formally all-male professions and receive equal financial compensation do not recognize these people as true feminists. They are nothing but trashy attention seeking bulls**t artists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I haven’t a clue, just guessing; need for attention, desire to be noticed? On another level, need or desire for money when done professionally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know-lately,in the last several months,I’ve been seeing,right before my eyes,the whole US coming unraveled,all our moral values,everything we grew up believing and knowing is right and wrong,even the interpretation of perfectly explicit Laws,thanks almost exclusively to the Leftists.. What can we do? In MY mind,unless God kicks it in gear and turns this around,we really DON’T have a workable plan. WELL-Not a LEGAL one. I’m outta ideas-Anyone else have any ideas? Okay,God,the ball’s in YOUR court now…..
In the Name of Jesus,Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
The CFR has been working to take control of America in every possible way for scores of years. Education, popular culture, and news among many other areas. There is a similar organization in England. Nathan Rothschild, 1815, “Whoever controls information controls the world.” Yes, 1815.
LikeLike
The people of Sodom and Gomorrah would be shocked by what these women do. I say without any doubt they are demon possessed.😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I must say, after looking at their pictures, this will be the only action they will see down there.
They have to all be lesbians, since no sane guy would touch one of them with a ten foot pole.
If they think they are achieving respect, they really need to rethink their plan.
The only thing I see is a bunch of deranged females in much need of some serious therapy and a family intervention, cause they will all stroke out soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Something new – women talking to Trump through their private parts – hmm! Guess that’s okay since their brain dead anyway.
The purpose of this exposure was for: “liberal women gathered to scream at Trump through their vaginas”.
What is next? Do these women think they have something special to show? They are all built with the same pattern and these women act like no one knows what they look like. If they are doing this for shock value by continuing tp expose the Mona Lisa of women – how is this going to help the #METOO people.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike
I think Freud would call it “penis envy”. So much anger, so little sense. Who stole their…….what?
LikeLike
What’s this world coming to ? I was disgusted to hear they’re based (and funded by the gov’t of ) England
LikeLike
Hope this is just another sign of HIS return. How much more screwed up can things get?
LikeLike