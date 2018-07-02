General Mills pushing a “gender fluid” agenda with Lucky Charms commercial?

Lucky Charms recently replaced one of their iconic marshmallow figures with a “unicorn” marshmallow which was chosen via social media using emojis. It is now known as the “Magical Unicorn.”

I’ve seen this new Lucky Charms commercial and seriously don’t know if the child actor is a boy or a girl. And I’d bet $500 that was intentional.

It’s interesting that comments for this YouTube commercial are disabled. Gee, I wonder why?

See also:

DCG