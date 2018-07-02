General Mills pushing a “gender fluid” agenda with Lucky Charms commercial?

Lucky Charms recently replaced one of their iconic marshmallow figures with a “unicorn” marshmallow which was chosen via social media using emojis. It is now known as the “Magical Unicorn.”
I’ve seen this new Lucky Charms commercial and seriously don’t know if the child actor is a boy or a girl. And I’d bet $500 that was intentional.
It’s interesting that comments for this YouTube commercial are disabled. Gee, I wonder why?
See also:
DCG
To me that is a ( ? ) boy, , his gestures say a lot.
I do not eat these types of cereals due to large chemical ingredients. TSP is put in children’s cereal. TSP is a industrial cleaner. Check out the chemicals in the list of ingredients….shocker!
Instead of “magically delicious” are they “queerly fabulous” now?
Yes and they get all upset with you if you refer to them with the wrong gender pronoun.
I guess I’ll just go back to saying, “Hey, you. “
