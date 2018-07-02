England schools banning girls from wearing uniform skirts to accommodate Muslims and transgenders

From Daily Mirror: Girls are to be banned from wearing skirts at dozens of schools in a controversial uniform revamp, an investigation has uncovered.

The Sunday Times reports that at least 40 secondary schools have already banned skirts, with others consulting on changing their policy.

Priory School in Lewes, East Sussex, have banned skirts after pupils asked why its uniform was different for boys and girls.

At Woodhey High School, Bury, skirts were considered “undignified and embarrassing” if girls sat on the floor.

In Bradford, several schools with a high proportion of Muslim pupils prohibit skirts on modesty grounds. The majority of schools in Ipswich are “trouser-only” and skirt bans are also common in Leeds and Grimsby.

The moves come as the Government sets out the rights of transgender people in the Gender Recognition Act, with a consultation set to be published on Tuesday.

Philips High School in Whitefield, Greater Manchester, is to introduce a ban on skirts in favour of trousers this September.

The move has been branded ‘crackers’ by one parent, who said there is nothing wrong with the existing uniform for girls.

Girls due to start Philips as Year 7s in the autumn term will not be allowed to wear the same navy knee-length skirts worn by existing pupils. Girls in Year 8 to 11 will still be allowed to wear their skirts for one more year, but will then have to adhere to the new uniform rules in 2019.

Mum Diane Burdaky, whose daughter Annabelle is in Year 8, claims parents were never consulted about the changes.

The mum-of-three, who attended Philips herself, told the Manchester Evening News : “A few months ago my daughter came home and said they were changing the school uniform and that girls were no longer going to be allowed to wear skirts. It was the first I’d heard of it. There was no letter or email. No word or consultation from the school at all.

“I looked on the website and there was a notice saying all new students from September will have to wear trousers and then the rest of the school will follow in September 2019.

“I’m all for a school uniform policy. I think it’s very important that parents work with the school to make sure the rules adhered to.

“My problem is why this has happened. I can’t think of any reason why girls shouldn’t wear them. It’s good to give girls the option of wearing a skirt or trousers, but I don’t understand the need for a total ban. I think it’s crackers.”

It is not clear why Philips is introducing the ban on skirts.

A statement on the school website said: “Our new school uniform for the Year 7 pupils arriving in September has been announced and full details are below.

“Uniform for pupils in Years 8 to 11 will remain the same for one year. Students who outgrow their uniform will need to update to the new uniform. There will be a changeover period of 12 months then all pupils will be expected to wear the new uniform Students will NOT be permitted to wear a mixture of old and new uniform.”

The school was unavailable for comment.

DCG