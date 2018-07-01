The real face of Susan Sarandon

Hollywood is an illusion.

This is what actress Susan Sarandon really looks like — unrecognizable, her face contorted by hatred.

Susan Sarandan at anti-Trump protest, DC, June 30, 2018

Breitbart reports that on Thursday, during a mass protest in Washington D.C. against the Trump administration’s enforcement of federal laws on illegal border-crossing, Sarandon and 575 people were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating outside the U.S. Senate building.

Sarandon and other protesters chanted, “What do we want? Free families!” — a reference to President Trump’s now-halted practice of separating children from their illegal border-crossing parents, which is simply the Trump administration’s enforcement of the Clinton-era Flores vs. Reno Supreme Court decision on unaccompanied illegal border-crossing minors to be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.”

Sarandon wrote on Twitter:

“Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey.”

3 responses to “The real face of Susan Sarandon

  1. Glenn47 | July 1, 2018 at 5:33 am | Reply

    I guess it isn’t important to these lunatics to find out with whom and how did all these children get here. I read somewhere last week that about 80% didn’t come here with their parents, if this is wrong I apologize, everyone has a figure. Some come with coyotes, pedaphiles, strangers and rentals, and even alone. Remember Obama encouraging them to be sent here. This was done on purpose.
    Previous administrations have also separated children. Just look at the pictures from 2014, but facts don’t stop liberals. Where is the blame for the mothers putting their children in danger. Trump stopping this now and enforcing existing laws will make it better down the road.
    The democrats just had 8 years to improve, change or correct ICE and they did nothing. This is nothing but an excuse to attack the President.
    Not one of these protesters will ever convince me they care one iota about these little children when they promote ripping a 9 month fetus from it’s mother’s womb.
    My hat is off to ICE and the Border Patrol, they are our first wall of defense. I hold them in high esteem for doing a dirty job.
    BTW Sarandon has always been one unhappy nasty woman.

  2. brackenkaren | July 1, 2018 at 5:33 am | Reply

    Hey Susan America is not a democracy. Our founders hated democracy that is why we have a constitutioal republic. Democracy is the road to socialism and socialism is tbe road to communism. How come you didn’t protest when Obama was separating illegal’s families? Were you aware that many of these children are in more danger being with the person that brought them across the border than being separated? Did you scream against this law when the Clinton congress passed it? No you did not. You are a hypocrite. Using children to demonstrate your hate for our President.

  3. DCG | July 1, 2018 at 6:57 am | Reply

    Ugly inside and out.

    Notice the t-shirt next to her. The demorat socialist message now. No prisons? We are going to coddle criminals & illegals? What are we going to do with murderers? Set them free?

    Run with that platform, fools!

