The real face of Susan Sarandon

Hollywood is an illusion.

This is what actress Susan Sarandon really looks like — unrecognizable, her face contorted by hatred.

Breitbart reports that on Thursday, during a mass protest in Washington D.C. against the Trump administration’s enforcement of federal laws on illegal border-crossing, Sarandon and 575 people were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating outside the U.S. Senate building.

Sarandon and other protesters chanted, “What do we want? Free families!” — a reference to President Trump’s now-halted practice of separating children from their illegal border-crossing parents, which is simply the Trump administration’s enforcement of the Clinton-era Flores vs. Reno Supreme Court decision on unaccompanied illegal border-crossing minors to be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.”

Sarandon wrote on Twitter:

“Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey.”

