WANTED: Woman who threatened to firebomb Steven Crowder’s van

Politics in America have descended to the thuggish level of open harassment, intimidation, threats, and violence. This terrorism cannot continue.

The only way to restore some semblance of civility is to hold thugs accountable.

Steven Crowdy, 30, is an American-Canadian conservative political commentator, actor, and comedian. He is the host of Louder with Crowder, a podcast covering news, pop culture, and politics, streamed on YouTube, Facebook, iTunes and terrestrial radio; a former contributor at Fox News; and a regular guest on TheBlaze.

Watch Crowdy confronting Firebomb Woman at the 2018 Texas Democratic Convention, June 21-23, in Fort Worth, Texas:

  1. Glenn47 | June 30, 2018 at 4:38 am | Reply

    She looks about 12. I wonder how she would feel if someone called for the same to happen to her family? It is past time to take these people seriously and make them pay for the inciting.

