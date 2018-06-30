Shocking video of priest slapping baby in front of parents

A little baby is being baptized, surrounded by his proud family.
But babies cry, and this baby won’t stop crying.
So the French priest gives a sharp slap to the baby’s face, then quickly feigns concern and clasps the baby’s head to his bosom.
The video originally was posted to Facebook but has since been taken down. In the event the video is “memory-holed” from YouTube as well, I made a GIF of the priest’s assault.
If the priest could do this in front of the baby’s parents, imagine what he might do behind their backs . . . .
According to an online working paper, “Psychopathy by U.S. State,” by Dr. Ryan H. Murphy, a research assistant professor at Southern Methodist University’s School of Business, in Dallas, Texas, “clergy person” is among the “most disproportionately psychopathic” occupations, as are CEO, lawyer, media, salesperson, surgeon, journalist, police officer, chef, and civil servant (or politician). (See my post of June 20, 2018: “Washington, D.C., is the most psychopathic of all U.S.“)
Speaking of psychopathic priests, recall this post from March 3, 2018: “Monster in the Church: Liberal priest arrested for child porn wanted to ‘rape and kill’ children”.
An explanation for why religious clergy are among the most psychopathic occupations is found in a footnote on pp. 76-77 of People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil, by the late M. Scott Peck, M.D.:
Since the primary motive of evil is disguise, one of the places evil people are most likely to be found is within the church. What better way to conceal one’s evil from oneself, as well as from others, than to be a deacon or some other highly visible form of Christian within our culture? In India I would suppose that the evil would demonstrate a similar tendency to be “good” Hindus or “good” Moslems. I do not mean to imply that the evil are anything other than a small minority among the religious or that the religious motives of most people are in any way spurious. I mean only that evil people tend to gravitate toward piety for the disguise and concealment it can offer them.
The Catholic Church isn’t the only place where evil clergy hide. See also “Boys are raped by Orthodox Jewish rabbis”.
~Eowyn
Sick SOB.
He sounds French to me. I recognize some of the words. The father should have grabbed that baby and pushed that priest away.
You’re right. I’m pretty sure I heard the priest say “qu’est-ce que”.
Son of a bitch!
I’d smack that bastard so hard he would go backwards inside that baptismal font.
Unreal. Can’t believe mom still let him touch the baby after that. Wow.
What struck (ha!) me was how quickly the priest turned from kindly to irritated, then mad. Maybe he was getting senile?
Years ago, there were a couple of birkha’d women sitting behind me (and over several seats) in a movie theater with a couple of small children and an infant. When the infant started crying and wouldn’t quiet immediately, one of the women slapped it—hard—on its bare leg. Shockingly, the baby shut up. I shot her my very best stink-eye for hitting that baby that way (I wasn’t close enough to say something without causing a huge scene, and I wasn’t sure they spoke English), but I was doubly horrified that her slap quieted the baby. Had it already learned that further protestations only brought more abuse?
I’m not suggesting that foreigners hit their kids more than Westerners do…I think there’s plenty child abuse to go around. It makes me a bit sick, actually.
Probably. Vocations are down and they hang on to them as long as possible. Worse, the selection process leaves a lot to be desired. After many years of this the seminaries are full of similar troubled priests who end up abbots.
The entire priestly formation process needs to be overhauled. I could tell you stories all day. On the other hand, I’ve known some wonderful priests. All of them are “odd” by normal standards. Sometimes the “odd” takes a turn for the good, sometimes not.
We had an Italian priest once that liked to slap kids cheeks. It was an Italian gesture of love. It scared my son to death. I had to explain to him that Fr. Maneri was just being loving. He was a good priest.
This one is different. He’s obviously irritated. He’s probably senile too. The parents should have reported him to the bishop. There’s something wrong with him.
Sick.
Hasn’t he ever seen a baby cry under circumstances unusual to him? Most priests I have seen at ceremonies have had much self control under various circumstances, largely due, perhaps, to excellent training and much experience. It is, after all, a full-time job.
It’s a rare Baptism where a child doesn’t cry.
I think I’d have slapped the priest, grabbed my baby and run. Why does he think he had the right to slap a crying baby? You’re right Dr. E, if a priest would do this in front of the parents, imagine what could go on behind their backs. I really have to question why the parents bowed to the priestly authority in this instance…definitely NOT GOOD.
Didn’t surprise me… I went to Catholic school, I know how the priest and nuns can go into violent angry attacks!!!
I’ve known some “odd” priests. I’ve known some “crazy” nuns.
This is shocking and inexcusable. Is the priest mad? Immediately after, the mom reaches out and puts her arms around the baby, but can’t pry him from the priest. Thank goodness the dad then took the baby away from the priest, who didn’t want to give the baby up. SICK. The priest should be forced to retire immediately.
There are evil clergy in every religion; makes you wonder that the Priests in the church of Satan is more genuine….
Alex Jones reported on this the day the video was released and he was outraged, as are we all. His radio show reported, within two days, that the priest “was fired.” Whether this means he is no longer allowed to perform priestly duties publicly or he was transferred to some place else remains unclear.
Not to split hairs or nit-pick, I would disagree with the late Scott M. Peck as disguise being a motive. I would say to commit evil would be the motive of evil persons, but that disguise is the primary m.o. or means to commit the evil. But I know what Peck was trying to say.
While in the sixth grade, our teacher at the time, Mrs. Smith, died. She was replaced by the first male teacher we had, whom I will not name. The man was a discipline freak (teachers at the school practiced corporal punishment at the time, 1968) and many of the pupils’ parents complained about him.
It turned out the man was a sexual predator, also: Specifically, he made it known to me that he was available. (This happened in 1970 when he was our eighth grade teacher as well.)
Long Story Short, he left the school after the 1969 school year was over (in June, 1970), went to California for some time, and came back to New York. I looked him up on the internet, and it turned out he has been in Florida for some years now. He was “ordained” as a “priest” in some Catholic Charismatic order (one which he admitted does not profess loyalty to the Pope). So here was a man who abused us physically and who was also a gay man. I concluded that not only was he committed to carrying out his sexual proclivities (he has publicly admitted he is a gay man), but apparently was willing to lead people astray spiritually, also.
In other words, this has affected the Church since at least the Second Vatican Council, across the world, and it began in America in the late 1940’s. This means that the Church is under attack, Her members are under attack, and, most importantly, Christ Himself is under attack. So we have to arm ourselves spiritually, with prayer, honest discussion, and, above all, know precisely what the Traditional Church has always taught and STICK TO OUR GUNS, as it were: We cannot compromise with evil, as my former teacher and a large number of clergy have—once we compromise, we lose. So these corrupt clergy pursue their sinful gratification while using their convenient disguise as a method to live out their sin. If this is not a sin against the Holy Ghost, I don’t know what is.
I’m gratified he left to go to a heretical sect. There were quite a few of those after Vatican II. The only thing I blame the Church for is not doing a better job addressing the problems.
On the other hand, while it is not a democracy, it is OUR Church. I continue to say that any time there’s opportunity you will have predators. It is also true that if you have required celibacy you are likely to get homosexuals. If you get homosexuals you will have pedophiles.
That said, we did not “corner the market” on that. One problem is that priestly formation has changed. It used to be common for large families to “offer” the youngest son for the priesthood. That child would more or less be groomed for service their whole life.
Now it is more common for someone to be “recommended” from the laity. Many of the priests are homosexual. Not all, for sure, but enough. That leads to “recognizing” a candidate or “selecting” someone they think might be appealing to their colleagues.
This has become entrenched. It can only be cured by the bishops. There doesn’t seem to be a serious desire to fix it. They are not going to drop the celibacy rule if for no other reason than they’d have to pay enough to priests to support families. Now they just give them a $1K/mo. stipend. You have to be dedicated to work as hard as many of them do for so little.
The Church is not the only source of abuse. It is ALWAYS the target of those that would harm her. My guess is that the only thing that will help this is for parents of children who are effected to press charges. If they don’t the offenders will simply be moved elsewhere.
Look closely at the instantaneous defensive body movements of the Mother & the Father when the Priest angrily slaps the Baby.. Both Parents were momentarily “stunned” = not wanting to challenge the angry priest.. The Priest then “pretends to comfort” the baby in a effort to “cover” his anger.. The baby’s Father regains his courage and reaches for His Child, – having to notably & aggressively “pull” the baby away from the retentive grasp of the angry priest.. If I were the baby’s Father, – I’d be giving that angry priest His “Last Rites..”
