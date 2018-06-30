Shocking video of priest slapping baby in front of parents

A little baby is being baptized, surrounded by his proud family.

But babies cry, and this baby won’t stop crying.

So the French priest gives a sharp slap to the baby’s face, then quickly feigns concern and clasps the baby’s head to his bosom.

The video originally was posted to Facebook but has since been taken down. In the event the video is “memory-holed” from YouTube as well, I made a GIF of the priest’s assault.

If the priest could do this in front of the baby’s parents, imagine what he might do behind their backs . . . .

According to an online working paper, “Psychopathy by U.S. State,” by Dr. Ryan H. Murphy, a research assistant professor at Southern Methodist University’s School of Business, in Dallas, Texas, “clergy person” is among the “most disproportionately psychopathic” occupations, as are CEO, lawyer, media, salesperson, surgeon, journalist, police officer, chef, and civil servant (or politician). (See my post of June 20, 2018: “Washington, D.C., is the most psychopathic of all U.S.“)

Speaking of psychopathic priests, recall this post from March 3, 2018: “Monster in the Church: Liberal priest arrested for child porn wanted to ‘rape and kill’ children”.

An explanation for why religious clergy are among the most psychopathic occupations is found in a footnote on pp. 76-77 of People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil, by the late M. Scott Peck, M.D.:

Since the primary motive of evil is disguise, one of the places evil people are most likely to be found is within the church. What better way to conceal one’s evil from oneself, as well as from others, than to be a deacon or some other highly visible form of Christian within our culture? In India I would suppose that the evil would demonstrate a similar tendency to be “good” Hindus or “good” Moslems. I do not mean to imply that the evil are anything other than a small minority among the religious or that the religious motives of most people are in any way spurious. I mean only that evil people tend to gravitate toward piety for the disguise and concealment it can offer them.

The Catholic Church isn’t the only place where evil clergy hide. See also “Boys are raped by Orthodox Jewish rabbis”.

~Eowyn